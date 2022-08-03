One Piece Volume 103 leaks reveal Beasts Pirates as children

One Piece manga readers will finally know what the Beasts Pirates looked like when they were kids.

Be careful, there will be some manga spoilers in this article. The contents of Volume 103 have been leaked by reputable insiders, namely @shonenleaks on Twitter. One Piece fans can get an early glimpse of the upcoming SBS, which often contains fun trivia about the series.

Now that Wano Country is finishing up, Eiichiro Oda is going to put the spotlight on the Beasts Pirates. Every now and then, he likes to draw child forms of various characters in the SBS section. They might not have much of a role after Wano Country, so now is a good time for a final showcase.

One Piece Volume 103 leaks showcase the Beasts Pirates as children

Here are the leaks in question

Except for Kaido, all the Beasts Pirates have been drawn like children in Volume 103 SBS. The most notable examples are the All-Stars, who are Kaido's most powerful fighters:

King, Queen, and Jack

Volume 103 SBS will also feature most of the Tobiroppo. Not counting the higher-ranked All-Stars, they are the strongest members of the Beasts Pirates. Five out of six members have been selected for these drawings:

Ulti, Page One, Who's-Who, Black Maria, and Sasaki

X-Drake is not included since Oda already drew him as a child way back in Volume 64. He was part of the Worst Generation pack. It also helps that he wasn't truly a member of the Beasts Pirates. X-Drake secretly worked as a double agent for the Marines.

Here are some interesting details about the drawings

One Piece fans may have noticed some neat little facts about the Volume 103 SBS leaks. Here's a quick look at the All-Star drawings:

King carried a spear and white hair, somewhat like the mysterious god Nika

carried a spear and white hair, somewhat like the mysterious god Nika Queen always had a stocky build, his eyes can also be seen clearly

always had a stocky build, his eyes can also be seen clearly Jack liked to cut grass with his scythe, he also seemingly got into a lot of fights

King also looked much happier back then. Keep in mind that Lunarians are a persecuted race in the One Piece series. Oda may be providing a glimpse into his life before getting captured.

In the meantime, here are some details about the Tobiroppo:

Ulti and Page One still had a bickering relationship with each other

and still had a bickering relationship with each other Who's-Who liked to fight back then, his eyes also remain hidden beneath his hair

liked to fight back then, his eyes also remain hidden beneath his hair Black Maria had a fascination for spiders, she also played the shamisen

had a fascination for spiders, she also played the shamisen Sasaki liked to wear a military cap and coat even back then

Interestingly, with the exception of X-Drake, all the Tobiroppo had small horns as children. This even includes Who's-Who, a former member of CP9. One Piece fans cannot help but wonder if there is any significance here. Kaido is part of the Oni race, so they might play a role in his recruitment process.

With that said, there have been characters with horns before, such as Hannyabal. Oda is yet to explain why this is the case. One Piece is a captivating world with a colorful array of characters.

