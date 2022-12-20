One Piece Chapter 1070 initial spoilers: Vegapunk explains how to replicate Devil Fruits

One Piece Chapter 1070 explains why Vegapunk has great difficulty replicating various Devil Fruits.

The chapter has already been leaked by members of the WorstGen Forums. It was originally posted by Pew before it was confirmed by fellow users Lance_Dragonite, shnksq, and Sasaki Kojiro. Most importantly, the same post was also verified by Redon, a reliable leaker in the community.

While the initial spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1070 are very brief, readers will find some useful information regarding how Devil Fruits are replicated. Luffy versus Lucci is also still ongoing as chaos unfolds in Egghead. Unlike the previous chapter, the initial spoilers for this one are 100% accurate.

One Piece Chapter 1070 spoilers: Luffy and Lucci continue to fight

Before getting into the deeper lore of Devil Fruits, One Piece Chapter 1070 starts off with some breathtaking action. Luffy versus Lucci isn't over yet, although it's clear who the stronger opponent is supposed to be.

Pew wrote on the WorstGen Forums:

"Luffy vs Lucci continues, Lucci still can't land a hit. Luffy hits him with 'Gomu Gomu no Dawn (Doon) Rocket'."

Manga readers will be treated to a really fun panel where Luffy uses cartoon physics to his advantage. Gear 5 has unlimited potential as long as the Straw Hat never runs out of ideas and imagination.

Vegapunk explains how to copy a Devil Fruit

Vegapunk was known to replicate Devil Fruits long before One Piece Chapter 1070 explained the process. However, there are varying levels of difficulty when dealing with all three classifications. The leakers wrote about the Zoan category, including regular and non-regular fruits as they stated:

"Zoans are easy as most are based on animals seems like Mysticals are really hard though and require special circumstances."

It's a lot easier to control normal animals, but that is not the case with legendary creatures. Vegapunk did eventually figure out a way since he copied Kaido's Uo Uo no Mi, Model: Seiryu. More details will likely be provided when the full chapter is released since these are only brief snippets.

Meanwhile, the process is a lot more straightforward with Paramecia Devil Fruit, since it only has one specific requirement. The leaker said:

"Paramecia just needs the Lineage factor of the user."

One Piece Chapter 1070 explains why S-Shark can use the powers of the Sui Sui no Mi, which currently belongs to Senor Pink of the Doflamingo Pirates. Vegapunk presumably took a sample of his Lineage Factor since the pirate is under custody.

Either way, it's a lot easier to replicate Zoans and Paramecias than Logias, the rarest class of Devil Fruits. According to the leakers, it's very telling how Vegapunk avoids discussing it altogether.

They said:

"Logias : Vegapunk doesn't want to talk about as its astronomical and seems like there is a story about how he got Kizarus."

Kizaru is heading toward Egghead, so this will likely be cleared up after One Piece Chapter 1070. It should be noted that all Pacifistas can fire off laser beams similar to the Pika Pika no Mi. Vegapunk definitely has some history with the enigmatic Admiral.

CP0 take control of the Seraphim

One Piece Chapter 1070 ends with some clarification on what happened to Sentomaru after Lucci's grievous attack in the last chapter. Pew mentioned:

"Sentomaru isn't dead, but knocked out and taken to get healed as Lucci gains control of the Seraphim."

Tides are definitely turning in One Piece Chapter 1070. The Straw Hats will have to stay on the defensive for the rest of this arc. At the very least, Sentomaru managed to survive a killing blow.

