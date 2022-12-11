One Piece: The Pika Pika no Mi, explained

One Piece fans often consider Pika Pika no Mi to be among the most broken Devil Fruits in the series. Moreover, with mangaka Eiichiro Oda playing around with contrasting personalities and powers in the franchise, Kizaru, aka Borsalino, becomes the only interesting character to study since he consumed it.

While he is cold and calculating on the battlefield, Kizaru is a laidback Admiral who speaks rather slowly. Interestingly, his Devil Fruit turns him into a "Light Human," making him move much faster than he talks.

In One Piece, the Pika Pika no Mi is highly sought after, and any character who knows of this Devil Fruit would wish to either eat it or have it in their possession. With the ability to control a natural element at will, the user can do all sorts of damage. As a result, it makes Kizaru a highly dangerous individual who seems to have wholly mastered his Devil Fruit.

Here's what One Piece fans need to know about the Pika Pika no Mi

It's a Logia Fruit that lets him create and control light

Logia users are extremely rare in the One Piece series as they are considered the most powerful class in the Devil Fruit category. These users have the ability to create and control a specific natural element and can also change their entire body into those components, making them hard to hit.

The Pika Pika no Mi is based on the light element, which enavbes Kizaru to travel at the speed of light, albeit in a straight line. More often than not, the Celestial Dragons summon him when they are threatened since he can get to their location instantly, for example, in the Sabaody Archipelago arc.

While the fruit is powerful, it also has a few weaknesses. Haki is able to bypass the intangible effects of Logia users in the One Piece series, which Rayleigh demonstrated when he made Kizaru bleed in their first encounter. In addition, the latter's lasers only go in a straight line, making it unable to hit targets off his tangent.

Pika Pika no Mi users have a diverse moveset

As already mentioned, Kizaru often moves at the speed of light when landing powerful kicks on his opponent. He can even launch potent lasers, such as Yasakani no Magatama, which results in massive explosions. He also excels in close-range combat and long-distance bouts in the One Piece series.

Apart from that, there have been no other known applications of the Pika Pika no Mi. Still, the Admiral can blind his opponents with a flash of light called the Amaterasu. Kizaru also has the ability to summon a light sword, which is referred to as the Ama no Murakumo. It's strong enough to withstand Rayleigh's blade, who is considered one of the best swordsmen in the One Piece series.

Only a select few can potentially keep up with him

According to the One Piece Visual Dictionary for Vivre Card #0538, the only way to keep up with a Pika Pika no Mi user is through Kenbunshoku Haki. Even then, a fighter needs to be highly skilled in that category, which is why Rayleigh was able to give Kizaru a small cut on his cheek.

The Admiral is a tough opponent that would give anybody trouble. He is hard to hit, and his attacks are difficult to get away from. Nonetheless, if a person's Haki is sufficient enough, they could reasonably counteract this Devil Fruit.

Pika Pika no Mi enables its users to make quite interesting moves. However, just like any other Devil Fruits, it also has its disadvantages. As such, let us know your thoughts on Pika Pika no Mi in the comments below.

