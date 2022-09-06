Why Vivre cards aren’t always a reliable source of information in One Piece

One Piece fans should pay careful attention to Vivre Cards when dealing with databook. For those who are unaware, there are two different types of Vivre Cards. The first refers to a special piece of paper that can track down people based on their life force. The second type refers to the sixth databook from the One Piece Visual Dictionary.

This article will talk about the second definition. Vivre Cards are often considered reliable sources of information in the story. One Piece fans should remember that supplementary materials can be prone to errors.

Note: There will be a few manga spoilers in this article.

Vivre Cards offer reliable trivia for One Piece, but they aren't always accurate

What is a Vivre Card?

sandman @sandman_AP New Vivre Card info: Roger's sword is called Ace (Supreme grade). It reminds us that Blackbeard's ship is called Saber of Xebec, as in Rocks D Xebec...🤔 New Vivre Card info: Roger's sword is called Ace (Supreme grade). It reminds us that Blackbeard's ship is called Saber of Xebec, as in Rocks D Xebec...🤔

Vivre Cards are supposed to be information pages for the One Piece series. The official databook is separated into multiple folders. Each folder contains trivia sections for various characters. The series is still ongoing, so more booster packs may arrive shortly.

For instance, Blackbeard has a pirate ship called Saber of Xebec. Since he doesn't show up often, these informational cards help flesh out his character. Xebec was also the name of a very infamous pirate 40 years ago. Theorists can only speculate what Blackbeard knows about him.

OP fans often rely on Vivre Cards for their educational value. It's a great way to find background character names or minute details about a person's past. However, they aren't perfect since these cards have occasional mistakes.

Here's a list of mistakes that have been made in the past

Fallen Angel @Keizrel @manuelm57309323 @SunaKazem The same shit as Yasuie not being a SMILE user. Fuck Vivre Cards me and my homies trust in Oda's words @manuelm57309323 @SunaKazem The same shit as Yasuie not being a SMILE user. Fuck Vivre Cards me and my homies trust in Oda's words

There have been instances when a Vivre Card contained errors. More often than not, the information is either contradicted by manga events or retconned at a later date. Here are a few examples from the One Piece series:

Rob Lucci's car says he only learned Haki in the timeskip

Kanjuro's card said he was 39, but this was later changed to 32

Sanji's card said the Germa Kingdom was in the South Blue instead of the North Blue

Lucky Roux's card incorrectly stated that Luffy ate the Gomu Gomu no Mi two years ago

Yasuie's card said he didn't eat a SMILE fruit, but this was proven false in Chapter 1050

One Piece fans can always check the Wikia page for any further corrections. Vivre Cards often have multiple errors that need to be corrected later.

How should fans approach Vivre Cards?

More often than not, mistakes will be fixed on the official website. For future reference, here is the URL link that readers can use. However, they will need to translate the Japanese website into English:

https://one-piece.com/vivre/revision.php

Even with a few mistakes, One Piece fans shouldn't disregard Vivre Cards in general. They can be fun sources of information for this series. The best approach is always to follow the primary source material. If the manga directly contradicts something in a Vivre Card, fans must side with the former.

On a related note, Oda may also make corrections in the SBS, a special column dedicated to answering fan questions. In the end, fans should look at Vivre Card as nothing more than supplementary material.

