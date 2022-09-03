How do Vivre Cards work in the One Piece series?

A Vivre Card functions similarly to a compass in the One Piece series. This mystical paper is very useful for navigating the Grand Line.

With so many oceans and very few islands, sailing the seas has never been more difficult. Log Poses are useful, but they are overly reliant on magnetic fields. Vivre Cards provide a more straightforward approach to finding someone.

This article takes a quick look at what Vivre Cards do in the One Piece series but only refers to the special paper found in the main storyline. While there are visual dictionaries that share a similar name, those are for supplementary materials, making them two completely different terms.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views and contains spoilers.

Vivre Cards can track someone by using their life force in One Piece

Vivre Cards are made from a person's fingernail. It's not entirely clear how they are created, but they serve a special purpose in the One Piece series. The paper is connected to a person's life force. When pieces of paper are torn apart, they will point in each other's directions.

This makes it easier to find a person's specific location. For example, after the Dressrosa arc, Jesus Burgess snuck into the Revolutionary Army's base in Baltigo. The Blackbeard Pirates tracked him down with pieces of his Vivre Card since they knew exactly where to go.

Keep in mind that Vivre Cards do not account for potential obstacles in the way. At the very least, they are fireproof and waterproof, making them safe for travel.

Most pirate crews have Vivre Cards so they can maintain some form of communication with the owner, especially from longer distances.

A Vivre Card's current state is dependent on the owner's life

Vivre Cards will indicate the owner's current state in the One Piece series. If the owner is severely weakened in any way, the paper will start to burn away. Vivre Cards will be fully restored once the owners start to feel better.

The best demonstration of this effect involves Ace's death in the Marineford arc. Luffy was already given his Vivre Card during the Alabasta saga. However, when Ace was captured by the Marines, Luffy noticed that the edges started burning away. The paper was briefly restored when Ace was rescued.

Unfortunately, shortly after Ace was killed by Akainu, the Vivre Card turned into ashes. Yamato already had a piece of that paper, so he knew that Ace was dying all the way in Wano Country.

Why is this relevant for the final saga?

One Piece recently entered the final saga, which means there aren't many arcs left in the story.

Back in the Dressrosa arc, Luffy formed the powerful Straw Hat Grand Fleet. Each member was given a piece of his Vivre Card for safekeeping. This way, they will know where to find him when needed.

It's very likely that Luffy will call upon their help in the final war. According to Whitebeard, once the One Piece treasure is found, a major battle will shake the foundations of the world. The Grand Fleet can only reach Luffy if they know where to find him with the Vivre Card.

