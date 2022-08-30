One Piece: The Straw Hat Grand Fleet, explained

One Piece has already entered the final saga, which means the Grand Fleet will be put to good use in the very near future. Please note that there will be manga spoilers all the way up to One Piece Chapter 1058.

Despite their best efforts to conceal their actions, the World Government has no choice but to recognize the Straw Hats. Luffy has made quite the name for himself ever since he defeated Kaido in Wano Country.

The Straw Hats now have multiple territories flying their Jolly Roger. Of course, now that Luffy is an Emperor of the Sea, he needs more than just a powerful crew. He also needs a massive armada in the One Piece series. Here's a look at the current members of the Straw Hat Grand Fleet.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

The Straw Hat Grand Fleet is among the most powerful naval forces in One Piece

Luffy and his nine senior officers

After the events of the Wano Country arc, the World Government elevated Luffy to Emperor status. The newspaper even referred to his crewmates as "senior officers" under the Straw Hat Grand Fleet. Here's a look at the Straw Hat bounties after One Piece Chapter 1058:

Luffy : 3,000,000,000 berries

: 3,000,000,000 berries Zoro : 1,111,000,000 berries

: 1,111,000,000 berries Jinbe : 1,100,000,000 berries

: 1,100,000,000 berries Sanji : 1,032,000,000 berries

: 1,032,000,000 berries Robin : 930,000,000 berries

: 930,000,000 berries Usopp : 500,000,000 berries

: 500,000,000 berries Nami : 366,000,000 berries

: 366,000,000 berries Franky : 394,000,000 berries

: 394,000,000 berries Brook : 383,000,000 berries

: 383,000,000 berries Chopper: $1,000

Luffy's crew will only get stronger from this point forward. Their bounties should be expected to rise at least oncee more time before the series finally ends.

There are seven crews that also represent Luffy

After the events of the Dressrosa arc, several colosseum fighters vowed to fight alongside Luffy. All these pirate captains have respectable power levels. Here's a look at the current fleet in the One Piece series:

Orlumbus and the Yonta Maria Grand Fleet (4300 members)

and the (4300 members) Sai and the Happo Navy (1000 members)

and the (1000 members) Leo and the Tontatta Pirates (200 members)

and the (200 members) Cavendish and the Beautiful Pirates (75 members)

and the (75 members) Bartolomeo and the Barto Club (56 members)

and the (56 members) Hajrudin and the New Giant Warrior Pirates (5 members)

and the (5 members) Ideo and the Ideo Pirates (4 members)

Not counting the Straw Hats themselves, there are 5640 members in the grand fleet. Luffy gave them all a piece of his Vivre Card, so they can follow him whenever he calls for their help. The Straw Hat Grand Fleet will likely be seen in the end game of the One Piece series.

Luffy's fleet boasts a really high total bounty

Luffy's crew has made quite a name for themselves. The Straw Hat Grand Fleet now has a combined bounty total of 10,380,001,000 berries. It's right up there with the highest known bounties from the following pirate crews:

Beasts Pirates : 11,401,100,000 berries

: 11,401,100,000 berries Big Mom Pirates : 10,121,500,000 berries

: 10,121,500,000 berries Whitebeard Pirates: 10,010,000,000 berries

It can also be argued that Luffy's bounty should be higher. The Five Elders wanted to downplay his victory over Kaido by giving him the same bounty as Trafalgar Law and Eustass Kid. Chopper is also worth a lot more than $1,000, yet the World Government mistakes him for being a cute pet.

Either way, the Straw Hat Grand Fleet is now held in the same high regard as the Emperor crews. This is truly an impressive feat in the One Piece series.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul