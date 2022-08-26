One Piece Chapter 1058: Every bounty higher than 1 billion Beri

With One Piece Chapter 1058’s reveal of the series’ latest bounties, fans are curious to see what the now fairly large index of billion Beri or higher bounties are. One Piece Chapter 1058 certainly added some powerhouse names to the list, most of whom are deserving of this.

While some of these were revealed much earlier than One Piece Chapter 1058, the upcoming issue alone seems poised to add six names to the list. While half are expectedly Straw Hat Pirates, the other half of One Piece Chapter 1058’s reveals might come as a surprise to fans.

Here is every bounty greater than or equal to 1 billion Beri as of One Piece Chapter 1058, starting with the lowest bounty of 1,000,000,000 Beri and ending with the highest bounty of 5,564,800,000 Beri.

Billion Beri club is powerhouses only in wake of One Piece Chapter 1058’s bounty reveal

19) Jack (1,000,000,000 Beri)

Kicking off the list is Jack the Drought, a Beast Pirates officer who just barely hits the billion Beri mark. Up to One Piece Chapter 1058, Jack’s main contributions in the series are leading the attacks on Zou with varying degrees of success and fighting Inuarashi and Nekomamushi on the Onigashima Rooftop. His billion Beri bounty is likely from offscreen actions fans aren’t aware of.

18) Vinsmoke Sanji (1,032,000,000 Beri)

Just above Jack comes the Straw Hats’ very own Vinsmoke Sanji. One Piece Chapter 1058 reveals his bounty to be increased to this latest amount due to his defeat of Queen and his instrumental role in overthrowing the Beast Pirates regime in Wano. Some fans, however, question why one other Straw Hat member is valued more than the crew's cook.

17) Charlotte Katakuri (1,057,000,000 Beri)

Charlotte Katakuri's was, not so long ago, the first billion-Beri bounty introduced in the series. While One Piece Chapter 1058 is certainly a different world from the early stages of Whole Cake Island, Katakuri’s bounty is nevertheless incredibly impressive. Most of its value likely comes from his officer position in a Yonko crew, as well as his exceptional Observation Haki, which gives him brief Future Sight.

16) Jinbe (1,100,000,000 Beri)

The newly inducted Straw Hat Jinbe is up next, being valued at a bounty roughly 70 million Beri higher than Sanji. While the latter’s diehard fans are upset over this, it’s no doubt a proper ranking. Jinbe is an ex-Shichibukai, was once on Fisher Tiger’s crew as well as Big Mom’s, and was friendly with the Whitebeard Pirates. He's now on his second Yonko crew, and he’s deserving of such a large value.

15) Zoro (1,101,001,100 Beri)

Squeaking just ahead of Jinbe by the narrowest of margins (relative to the size of the bounties) is fellow Straw Hat, Roronoa Zoro. The Wano arc saw Zoro injure Kaido, hold off a combo attack from two Yonko, and still have enough energy to awaken his standard and Advanced Conqueror’s Haki, as well as defeat King. There’s little doubt that Zoro is deserving of the 1 billion Beri valuation, if not a higher one.

14) Queen (1,320,000,000 Beri)

The next Beast Pirates officer to be valued above a billion Beri is the infamous Queen. Not much is shown as to why he’d have such a high value, but it’s likely due to his involvement in the illegal research group MADS, as well as his role in taking over Wano as a Beast Pirate officer.

13) Marco (1,374,000,000 Beri)

Despite having seemingly disappeared from Wano long before One Piece Chapter 1058, Marco’s bounty is still higher than the latest Straw Hat crew updates. However, given his history as an officer in the Whitebeard Pirates, his involvement in the Marineford War, and his apparent alliance with the Straw Hats, the value is certainly deserved.

There’s also the Payback War between Whitebeard’s remnants and Blackbeard's, in which Marco led the former group. All of this likely contributes to the exceptionally high bounty.

12) King (1,390,000,000 Beri)

The final Beast Pirates officer with a bounty of over one billion Beri, King was certainly worthy of such a value. He’s the last living Lunarian, wanted by the Government so they can commence various research initiatives on his impressive physiology.

His power in battle also merits such a high value, essentially dominating Zoro until the Straw Hat awakened his previously stated standard and Advanced Conqueror’s Haki.

11) Sir Crocodile (1,965,000,000 Beri)

One of the most recently revealed bounties as of One Piece Chapter 1058, Sir Crocodile's, clocks in with a valuation extremely close to 2 billionberii. His former Shichibukai status, takeover of Alabasta, escape from Impel Down, involvement in the Marineford War, and recent role in forming the Cross Guild all likely helped boost this value. It’s a fair valuation as well, with Crocodile certainly being a true threat in the series.

10) Eustass Kid (3,000,000,000 Beri)

The first of three equal values on this list, Eustass Kid’s bounty, is fairly new as of One Piece Chapter 1058. This is due to its increase coming from his and Law’s defeat of Big Mom, as well as their overall contributions to the Wano liberation effort. Kid was also already on the World Government’s radar for killing civilians, likely further increasing his value to this new height.

9) Trafalgar D. Water Law (3,000,000,000 Beri)

As previously stated, the majority of Law's bounty increase stems from his activities in Wano, including Big Mom's defeat. Where Law may also see a boost in his value is in his possession of the Op-Op Fruit, having the initial D. in his name, and being a former Shichibukai. Regardless of exactly what factors into this valuation, it’s most definitely an appropriate one.

8) Monkey D. Luffy (3,000,000,000 Beri)

Luffy’s 3 billion Beri valuation marks the last in this three-way tie, also coming from his involvement in the Wano arc’s events. What also plays into his valuation is his defeat of Kaido, possession of a Devil Fruit desired by the World Government, and the ridiculous, almost unbeatable powers said Fruit gives him.

There’s also the fact of his being one of the closest to reaching Laugh Tale in the series currently, if not the closest overall. It’s a valuation which the series’ protagonist truly deserves as of One Piece Chapter 1058.

7) Buggy the Clown (3,189,000,000 Beri)

Buggy the Clown ranks just ahead of his new Yonko colleague, Luffy, and for a number of sensible reasons. His background as a former Roger Pirate, friendship with Shanks, and essentially every major story event up to and including the formation of the Cross Guild all contribute to his overvaluation. While it’s undeserved, as One Piece Chapter 1058 tells readers, it’s nevertheless his currently assigned bounty.

6) Dracule Mihawk (3,590,000,000 Beri)

Ranking above the alleged Cross Guild founder is Cross Guild officer, Dracule Mihawk. Formerly known as the Marine Killer and a Shichibukai, and currently known as the strongest swordsman in the world, it’s clear to see why Mihawk is valued so high. He’s an enigmatic, deadly enemy to face, and will no doubt prove he’s worthy of such a high bounty.

5) Shanks (4,048,900,000 Beri)

The first bounty north of 4 million Beri goes to Shanks, who’s also the first previously established Yonko to be mentioned. Like the abovementioned Buggy the Clown, his status as a former Roger Pirate no doubt plays a large role in his bounty. Other factors likely include the immense power he’s been shown to possess, as well as his in-depth knowledge of the world thanks to his time as a Roger Pirate long before One Piece Chapter 1058’s events.

4) Charlotte Linlin (4,388,000,000 Beri)

More commonly known as Big Mom, Linlin is a former Yonko who received such a high bounty for various reasons, including her recent title. Her time as a Rocks Pirate, apparent involvement in the God Valley Incident, and general reputation and influence as a pirate in the New World all contribute to this valuation. It’s unknown if she’s still alive or not, but if she is, Linlin is no doubt worthy of this bounty.

3) Kaido (4,611,100,000 Beri)

It’s also currently unclear if Kaido is still alive in the series or not, with his status up in the air as of One Piece Chapter 1058. What is known is that his bounty is well-deserved, even considering how many failed executions the Marines have carried out on him alone.

Furthermore, his apparent invincibility must be considered, as well as his history as a Rocks Pirate, alleged knowledge of Joy Boy and the One Piece, and general strength and power in the pirate world. There’s little doubt he’s worthy of such a high valuation.

2) Edward Newgate (5,046,000,000 Beri)

More commonly known as Whitebeard, Edward Newgate marks the lower of only two bounties valued higher than 5 billion Beri. He was a former Rocks Pirate, a former friend of Gol D. Roger, and the leader of one of the largest and most influential crews in the series’ history. He was also called the Strongest Man in the World up until his death.

He also had inside knowledge of the One Piece and the world’s True History thanks to his friendship with Roger. Despite being killed off long before the events of One Piece Chapter 1058, he deserves to be second only to Gol D. Roger in terms of bounty value.

1) Gol D. Roger (5,564,800,000 Beri)

The largest bounty seen in the series thus far belongs to the former Pirate King, Gol D. Roger, with a value of well over 5 billion Beri. He and his crew are the only ones to have ever reached Laugh Tale and discovered the True History, as well as come to know what the titular treasure is.

On top of this, his crew and overall influence spawned some of the most legendary pirates of the current world. He was a hero for all those who wanted to become pirates, and his bounty’s value no doubt reflects such an important status.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as the year of the series’ 25th anniversary progresses.

