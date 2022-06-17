One of the greatest strengths of the One Piece series has been author Eiichiro Oda’s expert blending of comedy throughout the series. Even situations which aren’t inherently funny or don't have a lot of room for comic relief can be made funny by his characters' actions or interactions.

One such One Piece character who always seems to make every scene laughable is fan-favorite Buggy the Clown. His constant misadventures are always enjoyable, especially when they result in his failing upwards in terms of notoriety and infamy.

Here are Buggy the Clown’s funniest moments in One Piece, ranked in no particular order.

Buggy’s best moments in One Piece are always his funniest

1) Little Buggy’s Big Adventure

One of the oldest and funniest moments in Buggy’s adventures throughout One Piece is his time during Little Buggy’s Big Adventure. The journey sees Buggy trying to reunite with his crew after losing to Luffy and being launched to another island with several body parts missing, hence his short stature and the nickname Little Buggy.

The enjoyable cover-story-turned-anime-episode sees Buggy stumbling into very comical situations, meeting several characters along the way. One great part of his journey is that he meets Gaimon along the way, leading to a hilarious moment where the two begin discussing the same “young pirate” without realizing it.

2) Treating Luffy and Zoro

During the Loguetown arc, there’s a hilarious scene where Luffy and Zoro and Buggy are eating at a restaurant literally right next to each other. In classic fashion, they don't notice, which leads to Buggy criticizing the Straw Hats for their bad luck thus far, and the two Straw Hats regretting their lack of money.

Buggy becomes enraged enough that he flings his money bag onto Luffy's hat, causing him to unknowingly and unintentionally treat the two to their meal. The moment is very emblematic of the type of comedy One Piece always seems to achieve with Buggy as it unfolds.

3) Getting Captain John’s treasure map

One Piece’s Impel Down arc sees Buggy return after being caught by the World Government and abandoned by his crew in a previous arc. However, his sentence is cut short when Luffy barges in and breaks him out along the way to rescue his brother, Ace. Part of the deal for Buggy’s assistance, however, is the treasure map Straw Hat is in possession of.

Watching Buggy try and get the treasure map from Luffy is absolutely hilarious, with Buggy shining here. He essentially berates the naive pirate for trusting a scumbag like him, before turning around and attempting to do exactly what a scumbag would. Buggy, like everything else in his life, fails miserably at this, eventually receiving what he wants in a manner that is far from ideal.

4) Challenging Whitebeard

During One Piece's Marineford storyline, one of the more deliberate and over-the-top comical Buggy moments in the series occurs. The lovable clown challenges Yonko Whitebeard to a fight, being goaded on by his gang of ex-prisoners who are now his loyal and devoted crew.

He does, in the end, issue a challenge to the legendary pirate, a situation that usually ends with the challenger regretting his decision. Buggy's luck and fate, however, work in his favor once more, culminating in a result that makes him almost more amazing to others than if he had won the fight.

5) Reuniting with Shanks

The end of One Piece’s Marineford arc sees former crewmates Buggy and Shanks briefly reunite. The quick encounter essentially sees the current Yonko manipulate his former colleague’s love for treasure, lying to him to get him to deliver Luffy’s Straw Hat to the Polar Tang.

It’s a short interaction, but one which perfectly encapsulates the character of each pirate. Furthermore, it fits well into their relationship, with a flashback from their younger days playing during the sequence feeling exactly the same.

6) Reuniting with the crew

After surviving the hell that was Marineford, the sequences in One Piece which followed saw a hilarious and long-overdue reunion for Buggy. For the first time in hundreds of episodes, the fan-favorite Jester of One Piece reunited with his old crew, now led by Alvida.

The reunion is hilarious, with the Buggy Pirates' core three hugging and crying with pleasure at their reunion. Alvida tries to remind them of why they ditched their former captain in the first place, but the scene is only made funnier by the accompanying flashback.

7) Shichibukai disbanded

Finally, and most recently in One Piece, Buggy's reaction to losing his Shichibukai title is easily one of the series' best and funniest scenes. What makes it even more funny is the solemn demeanor and emotions displayed by the other Shichibukai.

Everyone else reaffirms their confidence in their own abilities, with Boa Hancock aptly pointing out that they earned the titles in the first place because they’re strong. Buggy, on the other hand, takes a different approach, instructing his crew to be brave and fight in a flashy manner.

With his fighting force re-energized and ready to fight, their leader reinforces his reliance on them and his need for their assistance. However, in classic Buggy fashion, he declares that he will flee while his men fight, a tactic that appears to have worked given the manga's latest developments.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far