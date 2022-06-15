One Piece Chapter 1053: Why Buggy's attainment of Yonko status spells doom for the title

One Piece Chapter 1053 spoilers have been releasing in waves over the last 24 hours, with new information coming to light almost every other hour. One reveal which has been consistent since the leak of the initial spoilers is Buggy the Clown becoming a Yonko as of One Piece Chapter 1053.

This recent leak for the upcoming issue has left many fans of the series disappointed. While their frustration is understandable, they can rest easy by looking at this particular development of One Piece Chapter 1053 from a different perspective.

Follow along as this article explains why Buggy’s attainment of Yonko status in One Piece Chapter 1053 spells doom for the title.

One Piece Chapter 1053 marks the beginning of the end for the Yonko group

End of an era

OROJAPAN @Orojapan1 ONE PIECE SPOILER CH1053 ONE PIECE SPOILER CH1053 https://t.co/Ur0MTh0IsI

As mentioned above, the spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1053 have been released consistently over the last 24 hours. As of this writing, the one leak that has maintained its validity is Buggy’s attainment of Yonko status over Law and Kid.

Understandably, some fans are upset to see Law and Kid’s contribution in taking down Big Mom almost pushed to the wayside immediately after its occurrence. While it is unfortunate to see the ones that took down a Yonko not replacing them in the wake of the battle, Buggy’s attainment of the Yonko status gives fans some solace.

Fans had a similar reaction when Buggy was named a Shichibukai, with many lamenting how the infamous character always seems to fail upwards. It certainly is frustrating to see a character who can accomplish nothing on his own profiting off others' work and moving up in life purely because of his good luck.

While Buggy did hold his title for the entirety of the time-skip, he eventually lost it after the Reverie, which proved to be a turning point for both the series aka One Piece, and the World Government. One could almost conclude that author Eiichiro Oda used Buggy to establish that the title of Shichibukai no longer meant what it once did, and was almost irrelevant in the new era.

Fans can expect a similar outcome with his attainment of the Yonko title, which arguably has even more evidence pointing to this possibility than the Shichibukai title. Despite the new era being responsible for creating the openings in the Yonko, only one of their generation was recognized as being fit for the title. Furthermore, Luffy had already established a reputation for himself worldwide after Whole Cake Island, with even newspapers calling him the Fifth Emperor.

With that in mind, one can argue that Kid and Law helped to create two openings in the Yonko but received neither. Instead, Buggy got the title.

Dom🌹 @SpaceCowboyDom #ONEPIECE1053

Buggy going from Warlord to Under World King Pin to Yonko in a month Buggy going from Warlord to Under World King Pin to Yonko in a month #ONEPIECE1053 Buggy going from Warlord to Under World King Pin to Yonko in a month https://t.co/DpZx2ypmra

What Oda is trying to say by making Buggy one of the new Yonko seems abundantly clear. The title Yonko is from an old era, and has no current members who sailed the seas with Roger as equals and fellow captains. Buggy and Shanks were technically active at the time, but they were apprentices on Roger’s ship rather than full-blown pirates, let alone captains.

With all those from Roger’s era gone and the present Yonko's ranks being occupied by only those from the following era, the relevance of the title has faded to almost nothing. The new era has proven themselves to be so strong that titles and establishments like Yonko and territory mean nothing to the Worst Generation and their cohorts.

The Yonko system, much like the Shichibukai system, is simply a relic from an old age which has no relevance in today’s One Piece universe. The Worst Generation beating the Shichibukai one by one led to the system’s downfall and irrelevance, and their beating the Yonko will most likely have a similar result.

Gyusa Akahi🔥 @Emperor_Gyusa



2 of the Four Emperors!



#ONEPIECE1053 Roger reaction in the after life knowing both of his apprentices Shanks and now Buggy are the new yonko2 of the Four Emperors! Roger reaction in the after life knowing both of his apprentices Shanks and now Buggy are the new yonko💀2 of the Four Emperors!#ONEPIECE1053 https://t.co/CV6lmHFAOG

Furthermore, history always repeats itself, and will do so again with the Yonko system’s downfall paralleling that of the Shichibukai. With Buggy’s attainment of the title in One Piece Chapter 1053, the decrepit, outdated Yonko system is on its way to irrelevance.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as the year of the series’ 25th anniversary progresses.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far