One Piece Chapter 1058 (Summary Spoilers): Straw Hat and Cross Guild bounties, Sabo's return, and more

On Tuesday, One Piece Chapter 1058 full summary spoilers were finally released by reputable series leaker Redon via spoiler forum sites. While fans had received sparse spoilers earlier in the week covering Chapter 1058’s broad strokes, the latest summary spoilers gave fans a much more detailed look at the issue.

One Piece Chapter 1058 primarily concerns itself with the immediate aftermath of the Straw Hats’ departure from Wano before spending most of its time with the newly formed Cross Guild. This is certainly a welcome choice by One Piece Chapter 1058 as far as fans are concerned, with many expressing a deep interest in learning more about Buggy’s new group.

Follow along as this article breaks down One Piece Chapter 1058 in its entirety.

One Piece Chapter 1058 alerts readers who Cross Guild’s real leader is, somewhat invalidating Buggy’s Yonko title in the process

Captain on thin ice

. @prymbanega #ONEPIECE1058



I’m getting my hopes up that Nami will get conquerors. Luffy, Zoro & Nami having conquerors, is something I would love.



Romance Dawn trio is my favorite trio in the series and this would just top it of. I’m getting my hopes up that Nami will get conquerors. Luffy, Zoro & Nami having conquerors, is something I would love.Romance Dawn trio is my favorite trio in the series and this would just top it of. #ONEPIECE1058 I’m getting my hopes up that Nami will get conquerors. Luffy, Zoro & Nami having conquerors, is something I would love. Romance Dawn trio is my favorite trio in the series and this would just top it of. https://t.co/DvUBwZV5ZM

One Piece Chapter 1058 begins its story in the Thousand Sunny, which has likely separated itself from the Polar Tang and Victoria Punk by this point. Within the Sunny’s walls, Nami tells Luffy off for his choice to depart Wano via the waterfall. Her Captain, meanwhile, is locked in a cage with a face covered in bumps and wounds, being introduced as “One of the Four Emperors.”

He apologizes to her, but she remains enraged, saying there’s a limit to his stupidity, which he exceeded this time. Jinbe intervenes to defuse tensions by saying that everyone is fine and it’s no big deal, but Nami scolds him to stop spoiling Luffy. Jokingly, a shocked Jinbe questions if she has Conqueror’s Haki.

Chopper, meanwhile, warns the newest shipmate not to get close to Nami when she’s angry.

Franky expresses pride in his ship for only having broken a yard with a fall from that height. As this happens, a News Coo comes by and gives Robin a newspaper, which lets the crew know that their bounties are out.

Gibz @DeriTristan

#ONEPIECE1058 the switch up of zoro fans after a zoro/mihawk chapter is definitely a top 1 phenomenon on twitter the switch up of zoro fans after a zoro/mihawk chapter is definitely a top 1 phenomenon on twitter #ONEPIECE1058 https://t.co/2b0yZAbhRl

An over-excited Sanji stumbles and knocks them out of her hand, causing the posters to fly across the ship as they’re introduced. The latest bounties are as follows:

Monkey D. Luffy (3,000,000,000 Beri)

Roronoa Zoro (1,100,001,100 Beri)

Jinbe (1,100,000,000 Beri)

Vinsmoke Sanji (1,032,000,000 Beri)

Nico Robin (930,000,000 Beri)

Usopp (500,000,000 Beri)

Franky (394,000,000 Beri)

Brook (383,000,000 Beri)

Nami (366,000,000 Beri)

Chopper (1,000 Beri)

Stand-out reactions include Usopp lamenting an increase, Chopper being upset at still being considered the ship pet, and Franky being upset that his picture is now the Sunny’s figurehead. Sanji also expresses discontent at being ranked below both Jinbe and Zoro, with Zoro teasing him for being the fourth highest bounty in the crew with Jinbe’s arrival and latest increase.

As Zoro and Sanji begin fighting once more, the Sunny continues on its still-unknown course, while One Piece Chapter 1058 shifts perspective.

Meet the Cross Guild

One Piece Chapter 1058 then shifts to Karai Bari island, which seems to be the Cross Guild’s current base of operations. Subordinates for the group marvel that their Chairman, Buggy, was able to recruit big names like Crocodile and Mihawk. However, things inside the nearby big top paint quite a different story than what these subordinates are posting.

Inside, One Piece Chapter 1058’s narrator introduces Buggy as “One of the Four Emperors,” where he’s seen begging and crying for his life. Similarly to his fellow Yonko inductee, Luffy, he’s also shown to have various bumps and wounds on his head and some broken teeth.

Crocodile and Mihawk sit on the nearby Chairman’s couch, with Crocodile grabbing Buggy’s severed head while Mihawk points his sword at Buggy’s body on the ground. The supposed Yonko begs the two for forgiveness, saying he’ll do anything, while Crocodile questions why Buggy’s publicly the Chairman when Crocodile and Mihawk founded the guild.

Mihawk says he’s probably the first and last person to become a Yonko at the cost of an apology, saying Buggy should give up his life if he means it. Crocodile then says that the word “embarrassed” isn’t enough to describe his feelings right now, as Buggy once more begs for his life, with Mihawk retorting that his death is non-negotiable.

Galdino then congratulates Crocodile, calling it an honor to be under his employ once more. Buggy berates his former friend for betraying him, who then responds by saying that he was never the now-Yonko’s subordinate. Mohji, Cabaji, and Alvida are all apparently nearby and agree that they must follow Crocodile now since Buggy is done for.

One Piece Chapter 1058 then transitions to a flashback to Kuraigana Island (Mihawk’s old base) as it’s being surrounded by Marines. Crocodile called Mihawk via Den Den Mushi as the latter was gathering up his things, proposing that they should work together now that the Shichibukai system has been abolished.

Crocodile admits that it’s not a bad deal, saying that the two could work together and form an organization even the Marines would be cautious of. It’s revealed here that Mihawk was once called “Marine Hunter,” with Crocodile ending the conversation by saying that the two are very similar when it comes to being careful with who they trust.

One Piece Chapter 1058 then takes fans to another flashback on Karai Bari island, where Buggy was preparing his escape plan following the Marines’ approach. During this time, a subordinate informs him that someone was attacking the warships surrounding the island, eventually revealed to be Crocodile and Daz Bones.

Hilariously, his subordinates then begin saying how the rumor of Buggy being like Crocodile’s big brother was true, citing this as why the latter was saving them now. Buggy goes along with this assessment but knows the reality to be very different, expressing terror at his situation.

BIast @steelstark25 Sengoku holding the body of an admiral that went to go scout out Mihawk back in the day #ONEPIECE1058 Sengoku holding the body of an admiral that went to go scout out Mihawk back in the day #ONEPIECE1058 https://t.co/ugMliHZ7A2

Internally, Buggy recognizes that he’s here to collect his massive debts, but Buggy has nothing to give him whatsoever, calling Crocodile worse than the Marines. Upon meeting up with Buggy, he says he’s shocked Buggy didn’t just fly away, as Buggy tries to make excuses about the money he owes by saying he has a lot of workers to feed, as well as having his star Giants quitting.

Crocodile says he should consider selling themselves if he can’t make enough money, causing Buggy to ridicule him for saying such things while also trying to play to their shared history. Crocodile instead retorts that Buggy should pay him the money he lent for that friendship, saying he’ll have to take care of the matter himself since he needs the money for a new company.

Buggy apparently sees this as an out, offering one solution: Crocodile joining and serving him. Buggy says that he has everything Crocodile needs in his company to get his organization up and running faster, saying he can use these services for free and he’ll even pay off his debt via work. One Piece Chapter 1058 then returns to the present meeting between the two and Mihawk.

Big bounties under the big top

One Piece Chapter 1058 returns to the present inside the big top, where Crocodile looks at Buggy angrily as he holds up the Cross Guild poster. He says that after all they talked about, this is the poster Buggy chose to send out to the world, saying that Buggy looks like someone important on it as he teasingly calls him “Mr. Chairman.”

Buggy claims it to be a misunderstanding, saying he didn’t mean it like that and that his subordinates are responsible. He claims they have a lot of respect for him, as One Piece Chapter 1058 visits yet another, albeit brief, flashback to when the posters were made.

It seems Buggy’s subordinates intended to make him look the coolest of the three present, shocking Buggy as he’s told they were delivered to every corner of the world. The spoilers don’t specifically say, but One Piece Chapter 1058 seems to end the flashback here, returning to a contemporary Navy Headquarters.

jaden @trulyjaden #ONEPIECE1058

Kaido out here talking trash about the Warlords meanwhile Mihawk doesnt gaf about him Kaido out here talking trash about the Warlords meanwhile Mihawk doesnt gaf about him #ONEPIECE1058Kaido out here talking trash about the Warlords meanwhile Mihawk doesnt gaf about him 😭😂😂 https://t.co/fUuFlE1ZeK

Commodore Brannew is seen holding an emergency meeting, where he discusses Buggy. He asserts that the newest Yonko was not only the mastermind behind Impel Down but is also a former Roger Pirate and that he even rivals Shanks. Brannew adds that Buggy’s charisma allowed him to recruit Crocodile when the Shichibukai were disbanded.

He continues that they’ve been able to confirm the relationship between Mihawk and Crocodile by listening in on conversations between them. He says that the “Marine Hunting” movement has attracted many dangerous underworld folks, so the Cross Guild is indeed an organization that poses a legitimate threat.

Brannew then lists off the bounties of these three pirates, beginning with Sir Crocodile at 1,965,000,000 Beri. He then lists off Mihawk, whom he specifies as the strongest swordsman in the world, surpassing even Shanks in skill, before revealing a 3,590,000,000 Beri bounty. Buggy, meanwhile, is revealed to have a 3,189,000,000 Beri bounty despite being a Yonko.

Infinite @Floomm1 #ONEPIECE1058



Shanks fans reading the chapter. Shanks fans reading the chapter. #ONEPIECE1058 Shanks fans reading the chapter. https://t.co/HUFEXWEt6Q

Brannew also mentions Luffy in passing, saying he’s also labeled as dangerous and someone to watch out for as One Piece Chapter 1058 returns to Karai Bari island. Crocodile says he’s tired of talking, so he’ll finish Buggy, who continues begging for his life. Mihawk, however, says it might not be such a bad idea to give him all the glory.

He continues, expressing no desire for himself to become a Yonko, wanting only to be able to live peacefully. Crocodile asks if he’s serious, which Mihawk confirms before explaining that the two can use Buggy to get all the attention while they do whatever they want in the shadows. Realizing he’s right, Crocodile decides to spare Buggy as the three head outside.

On a balcony with his two partners, Buggy announces that the Cross Guild was created to prepare for the coming era. He then introduces Crocodile and Mihawk as the Guild’s commanders, as the two look seriously down at their subordinates as they’re cheered on.

Buggy cries, which his subordinates think is due to the happiness he feels in this moment, but in reality, it is due to the life which awaits him now. One Piece Chapter 1058 then cuts to the Kamabakka Queendom on Momoiro Island, where the issue remains for its final few pages.

Leaders of the Revolutionary Army have returned safely from Mariejois, with Sabo unfortunately absent. However, those who have returned inform Koala that he’s fine, with Karasu saying that he believes in Sabo regarding Cobra’s assassination after they parted ways.

Koala then approaches Dragon, who says that if Sabo did murder King Cobra, then he won’t forgive him regardless of why he did it. Standing in front of Kuma, he asks his old friend to tell him what he saw, with Kuma giving a slave-like answer which indicates that he still has those mannerisms and mindset.

Gibz @DeriTristan

#ONEPIECE1058 Mihawk’s old name was Marine Hunter, fam they paid him not to whoop them no more Mihawk’s old name was Marine Hunter, fam they paid him not to whoop them no more 😭#ONEPIECE1058 https://t.co/rEakWdh2eE

Suddenly, a Den Den Mushi rings, with Marine Headquarters intercepting the call since they believe it might be Sabo. Recording the conversation, they wait as Koala picks up the Den Den Mushi, where it’s revealed that it is Sabo on the other side.

Unfortunately, One Piece Chapter 1058 ends here with no further elaboration on Sabo’s status, also announcing a series break next week.

One Piece Chapter 1058: In summation

Overall, One Piece Chapter 1058 is a fairly exciting chapter when considering much of it is spent setting up the series’ immediate and long-term future conflicts. Sabo’s return is also welcome, even if fans will have to wait until at least after the break week to get further information on his status, whereabouts, and whether or not he killed Cobra.

One Piece Chapter 1058 also does an excellent job of spending time with the Cross Guild, giving readers essentially all they need to know about the group in one issue. While their overarching goals are still a mystery, these will no doubt be revealed in time as both Crocodile and Mihawk further involve themselves in world events.

Finally, the bounty reveals in this issue were appreciated by fans, who’ve been waiting for the Straw Hat crew’s bounties since Luffy’s was revealed several chapters prior.

One Piece Chapter 1058’s choice to reveal the Cross Guild executive’s bounties was also incredibly appreciated, making for an exceptional info-dump chapter that still manages to engage and excite readers.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as the year of the series’ 25th anniversary progresses.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Shreya Das