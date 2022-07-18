10 One Piece waifus ranked from the least simped over to the most

Some of the most iconic characters created by Eiichiro Oda, One Piece waifus are an array of amazing women who play important roles in the story of One Piece. These waifus attract a lot of admiration from fans owing to their unique personalities.

While most One Piece waifus have a big fan following, there are some that are objectively more popular than the rest. The incredibly smart Nico Robins, for instance, is one of the most well-loved waifus and is adored for her charming demeanor.

Here, we will rank the most popular One Piece waifus - beginning with the ones having the least number of fans simping for her and then moving on to the ones with the most.

Disclaimer: This list has referred to the ranks created by fans on sites like Ranker and Tiermaker.

Who amongst the One Piece waifus has the biggest legion of simps?

10) Jewelry Bonney

Bonney is way more violent than other One Piece waifus (Image via Eichiiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

Few characters inside the One Piece universe can rival Luffy’s immense appetite. One of them is the irresistible Jewelry Bonney - the only female member of the Supernovas and one of the most ruthless One Pieces waifus of them all.

A violent woman who does not care about what others may think of her, she has more common sense than many other characters in the series, proving she knows when to fight and when to retreat.

Because of her confident and authentic personality, One Piece fans feel a great deal of admiration for this amazing captain. She may not be as popular as other entries on this list, but you will never find a list that does not include Bonney among the best One Piece waifus.

9) Nojiko

Nojiko is one of the most caring One Piece waifus (Image via Eichiiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

If Nami is one of the most beloved One Piece waifus, it is no surprise that her almost identical sister would also be a part of the list. Unlike her sister, Nojiko prefers to keep herself out of trouble, trying to live a calm life and helping the people around her.

She believes that people should enjoy life at its fullest, and gets angry with those who risk theirs recklessly. This, coupled with her loving, mother-like nature, makes fans feel an enormous love for this delightful blue-haired woman. She can constantly be found among the top positions on fanmade tierlists.

8) Rebecca

Rebecca gave up her throne to live a peaceful life with her father (Image via Eichiiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

One Piece fans love a strong woman who knows what she wants, which explains why so many of them adore Rebecca, who usually clinches top spots on Tiermaker lists about One Piece waifus. This amazing warrior princess captured the hearts of most fans because of her conviction and strong will.

She first introduced herself as a tough individual who never gets emotional, although fans know she has one of the biggest hearts in the series. While she may not have been able to obtain the Mera-Mera no Mi as a gladiator, she did gain quite a few simps in the process.

7) Vivi Nefertari

Unlike most other princesses, Vivi is not afraid to put her life on the line in order to protect the people of her kingdom. She is a strong fighter who has always put the needs of others before hers, although this has caused her many problems in the past.

Since her first appearance on the series, Vivi’s personality and selflessness earned her a big legion of fans who loved seeing her on screen. For a while, many of them believed she would become a member of the Strawhat crew and were left disappointed when that did not happen.

While Vivi may not be as popular as other girls on sites like Tiermaker, she holds third place in Ranker.

6) Perona

Perona loves cute animals and zombies (Image via Eichiiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

Something about the gothic style is alluring to many anime enthusiasts around the world. One Piece fans are no exception to this rule, seeing as Perona is one of the most beloved One Piece waifus.

Besides her aesthetic, fans also greatly enjoy her boastful but cowardly personality. She likes to act like a spoiled princess who hates it when things do not go her way.

On the inside, however, she is just a lonely woman who loves cute things and wants people to appreciate her. You will have a hard time finding a Tierlist ranking that does not feature Perona as one of the best One Piece waifus.

5) Koala

Koala as seen in the series (Image via Eichiiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

Sabo is a lucky man to have a woman like Koala by his side. Even after a childhood of mistreatment and slavery, Koala is still one of the most positive and cheerful individuals in One Piece. This does not mean that she cannot act like a strong warrior when the situation calls for it.

As one of the immediate victims of the injustice her world suffers from, Koala is a firm believer in the ideals the Revolutionary Army follows. She wants to create a world where no kid has to ever suffer like she did in the past.

Her selfless motivation along with her unadulterated cuteness has helped her achieve a high spot among the One Piece waifus in many fan rankings.

4) Reiju Vinsmoke

Thanks to Reiju, Sanji became the great man he is today (Image via Eichiiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

Despite being a more recent addition to the One Piece waifus, Reiju quickly gained popularity as one of the most beloved female characters in the series. Unlike her brothers who are cruel and have a sick sense of humor, Reiju is one of the only members of the Vinsmoke family with a soft and loving side to her personality.

For most of Sanji’s life, Reiju and her mother were the only people who treated him with respect and showed him what being loved felt like. She is a great older sister, a lovely woman and a tender individual who is loved by a large portion of the fandom.

While not an S rank waifu in Tiermaker, it is rare for fans to place her below the A rank.

3) Nami

Nami wishes to create the first world map (Image via Eichiiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

Even those who have not watched the series know that Nami is amongst the best One Piece waifus. Just as Nami loves money, many fans of the series feel the same kind of adoration for her.

Since the beginning, this Strawhat cartographer has been the cover girl for One Piece, which explains why there are almost all anime fans can recognize this stunning woman.

Her loving heart, good nature and ambition are some of the traits in her character that fans cannot help but feel attracted to. She may not be as popular on sites like Ranker, but people on Tiermaker have a soft spot for this incredible lady.

2) Boa Hancock

ℙ𝕠𝕠𝕜𝕚𝕖💛 @PookiesCookies2 Sign me up for the Boa Hancock Simp Club Sign me up for the Boa Hancock Simp Club 😍 https://t.co/UIfnI63E8l

No one else is more worthy of taking second place on this list than the Empress of the Sea, Boa Hancock.

Hancock is a powerful woman who knows how much she is worth, so she does not allow just anyone to talk to her like an equal. Her strong personality is offset by her secret soft side, making her a caring individual who works hard to give the people she loves the best life possible.

For all of this and so much more, Boa is considered one of the S tier ranked One Piece waifus according to most of the lists found on Tiermaker.

1) Nico Robin

Robin is one of the smartest characters in the series (Image via Eichiiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

Few fans will be surprised with the amazing Nico Robin clinching the top spot as the most beloved amongst the One Piece waifus. This smart and gorgeous woman has been a fan-favorite since she was first introduced to the series.

Nico is the brain of the Strawhat crew - always trying to learn more about the world around her and the history of the places she visits. She may seem like a cold individual, but in reality has one of the biggest hearts in the series. Fans cannot help but love this fierce, brilliant and beautiful pirate.

She appears atop most rankings on sites like Tiermaker, and is the number one waifu on Ranker's list.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far