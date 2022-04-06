10 One Piece waifus, ranked

Across nearly 25 years of continuous serialization, One Piece has introduced an extensive range and cast of characters. So many of them are iconic in their appearance, whether for innocent or somewhat deviant reasons.

As a result, some of anime’s most iconic waifus come from One Piece’s long, ever-expanding story. Two of the most iconic of these are Nico Robin and Nami, part of One Piece’s central protagonistic group, the Straw Hats.

Both Straw Hat women rank among One Piece’s best waifus

10) Aphelandra

Aphelandra, as seen in the anime (Image via xDeluXeZx/YouTube)

Aphelandra is one of the three girls who aid Luffy during One Piece’s Amazon Lily arc. Her sweet and caring demeanor instantly attracted fans, juxtaposing her demeanor with that of the feisty Nami and restrained Robin. Despite her brief appearance, she’s one of the series’ most popular waifus.

9) Viola

Viola confronts Doflamingo (Image via One Piece Wiki)

Viola is introduced during the Dressrosa arc, and many fans shared Sanji’s reaction when first seeing her. Her voluptuous figure and Spanish-inspired garb, attitude, and demeanor all served to cement her as one of the series’ top waifus.

8) Reiju Vinsmoke

Reiju, as seen in the series’ anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Reiju Vinsmoke’s Poison Pink persona has led to some fans calling her a Toxic Goddess, and understandably so. Her cool, calm, and collected demeanor is incredibly attractive, especially when combined with the emotions she retains despite being a Modified Human.

7) Jewelry Bonney

Jewelry Bonney, as seen in the series’ anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Much of Jewelry Bonney’s allure comes from her mysterious origins and compassion throughout the series. She’s the only female member of the Worst Generation and one of the few female pirate captains throughout the series.

Her uniqueness in character design and demeanor, combined with her mysterious origins and objective, make her memorable, intriguing, and even desirable to some.

6) Baby 5

Baby 5, as seen in the series’ anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Baby 5’s naive and innocent attitudes are her main reasons for being one of One Piece’s top waifus. Her character design isn’t as revealing as others, though it still contends in that regard relative to other, more conservative outfits in the series.

Her main appeal to fans is undoubtedly the sweet, helpful manner in which she presents herself.

5) Yamato

Yamato, as seen in the anime’s Wano arc (Image via Toei Animation)

Yamato’s tomboyish attitude, balanced with her feminine beauty and attributes, has skyrocketed her to the top of One Piece’s best waifus. For some, she is the complete package, able to do it all and look good while doing it.

Her mysterious heritage further adds romantic intrigue to her character from the perspective of fans.

4) Hina

Hina, as seen in the series’ anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Black Cage Hina’s appearance in and of itself is incredibly appealing to a specific fanbase. Her woman-in-charge demeanor, role, and appearance all serve to endear her to this crowd.

Hina’s Devil Fruit powers that allow her to create cages and restrain enemies only further endear her to fans.

3) Nami

Nami, as seen in the anime’s Wano arc (Image via Toei Animation)

The first woman to formally join the Straw Hat crew is also one of the series’ most attractive in the eyes of many fans. Her playful attitude while never losing her eyes on the prize shows fans she can be in charge and look good doing it.

Her meager outfits don’t leave much to the imagination, but her unique personality more than makes up for it.

2) Nico Robin

Nico Robin, as seen in the anime’s Wano arc (Image via Toei Animation)

Robin’s demeanor and mannerisms wildly range from timid to fierce and violent, a set of mood swings appealing to many fans. More so than Nami, she’s also incredibly combat-ready thanks to her Devil Fruit powers and recently debuted Fishman Karate.

All in all, she’s undoubtedly one of One Piece’s best waifus.

1) Boa Hancock

Boa Hancock, as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

However, the title of best waifu in the entire series goes to Boa Hancock. She’s everything Robin is and more, being revered by men worldwide for both her beauty and strength as a pirate.

Her title of Shichibukai is no joke, and neither is her ruthless attitude towards men and those who would endanger her comrades. Without a doubt, the Pirate Empress is One Piece’s best waifu.

Note: This article reflects the author’s views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer