One Piece Chapter 1059: Twitter reacts to Hancock versus Blackbeard

Eiichiro Oda has been on fire lately, and this recent trend isn't stopping with One Piece Chapter 1059. Readers finally got an update on Boa Hancock and the Blackbeard Pirates.

It turns out that Amazon Lily was under attack. However, Hancock defeated most of her enemies in an awe-inspiring display of power. Blackbeard only took her down by playing dirty tricks with his Devil Fruit.

Nonetheless, both characters looked very strong in the process. Many readers have expressed their excitement over Twitter posts. One Piece Chapter 1059 walked a delicate line between seriousness and comedy, yet Oda managed to pull it off flawlessly.

Hancock versus Blackbeard is the major talking point of One Piece Chapter 1059

Fans rejoice as Hancock shows off some impressive feats

One Piece Chapter 1059 is a frightening showcase of Boa Hancock's powers. With the Mero Mero no Mi, she turned most of her invaders into stone. This includes Vasco Shot and Catarina Devon, former Level Six prisoners from Impel Down. Hancock laid waste to everybody in Amazon Lily.

My Mother Boa Hancock is easily top 10 or top 15 strongest characters of One Piece.

Nowadays i believe in the Empress supremacy. My Mother Boa Hancock is easily top 10 or top 15 strongest characters of One Piece.Nowadays i believe in the Empress supremacy. #ONEPIECE1059My Mother Boa Hancock is easily top 10 or top 15 strongest characters of One Piece.Nowadays i believe in the Empress supremacy. https://t.co/CuMtzHsF3R

The most exciting aspect of the recent chapter was that Hancock finally got the respect she deserved. Her previous bounty of 80,000,000 berries seems laughable by One Piece Chapter 1059.

With a new bounty reveal of 1,659,000,000 berries, Hancock is rightfully considered a major threat by the World Government. It's very telling that Blackbeard was forced to deal with her by himself via the Yami Yami no Mi. He could only get close to her by canceling her Devil Fruit powers.

Fans got a good laugh from Blackbeard's antics

It's hard to fathom what Blackbeard would've done with the Mero Mero no Mi. This powerful Devil Fruit is entirely dependent on the opponent's lustful thoughts. To put it as nicely as possible, none of the Blackbeard Pirates are natural lookers. One Piece Chapter 1059 borders on complete troll logic.

Thankfully, readers won't have to figure out what he would've done with that Devil Fruit. Blackbeard was forced to retreat when Rayleigh made the save. Regardless, it's very amusing to consider the possibilities.

Oda finally debunks the "Koby will capture Hancock" theory

After the Warlord system was abolished, some readers feared that Hancock would get captured to show off the SSG project, which is now known as "Seraphim." The reasons can be explained below:

Dracule Mihawk : Likely too strong to be dealt with

: Likely too strong to be dealt with Buggy the Clown : Seems to survive through ungodly luck

: Seems to survive through ungodly luck Edward Weevil: Unlikely that Oda would introduce him just to get captured easily

Naturally, theorists believed that some Warlord would get the short end of the stick. Of course, that's not what played out with One Piece Chapter 1059. Boa Hancock easily fended off her invaders. There is no way someone like Koby stood a chance in bringing her to "justice."

At the very least, Hancock fans don't have to worry about her looking weak anymore. Blackbeard still gets a minor consolation prize by kidnapping poor Koby in One Piece Chapter 1059.

Either way, Oda has been on a roll these past few chapters. Readers can only look forward to what happens next. The final saga is taking shape now.

