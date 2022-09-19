One Piece creator finally shines the light on Luffy’s mom and dad

It has been leaked that in the upcoming issue of One Piece’s SBS, a column in the manga where Oda answers fans’ questions, the author will once again confirm Luffy’s family has already been seen in the series. According to the leaks, Oda replied to a question about Luffy’s parents by stating that he had already drawn both of them. Keep reading to learn more about the issue.

According to Oda, fans have already seen Luffy’s mom in One Piece

WeeklyLeaks  @WeeklyLeaks_ #ONEPIECE



- On the next volume's SBS, Oda confirmed that he has already drawn both Luffy's father and mother #ONEPIECE 1061- On the next volume's SBS, Oda confirmed that he has already drawn both Luffy's father and mother #ONEPIECE #ONEPIECE1061- On the next volume's SBS, Oda confirmed that he has already drawn both Luffy's father and mother https://t.co/yhNA6ZKoqy

In the past, Oda has talked about the irrelevance of Luffy’s mother to the plot of One Piece. The author has stated that mothers are the opposite of adventure, which is why he believes Luffy is better off without seeing his mother. Yet, his answers have never quenched the thirst of the fans, who have been asking for decades to learn more about Luffy’s mom.

The latest instance of the curiosity displayed by fans will appear in the next SBS section of One Piece. In it, Oda will once again tell fans that he has already shown both of Luffy’s parents in the manga. One of them is known by every fan as Monkey D. Dragon, the leader of the Revolutionary Army.

Dragon as seen in the show (Image via Toei Animation)

Luffy’s mom, on the other hand, has not been revealed yet, but this latest statement makes it clear that we have already met her. As the story of One Piece nears its end, Oda will likely start giving Luffy’s mother major importance in the series.

The story of Luffy’s mom

This is not the first time Oda has talked about the woman who raised Luffy. A few years ago, the creator of One Piece claimed that he already had an idea of what Luffy’s mother would look like. The woman would be rough-looking, loud, and impolite. This ended up being the personality of Dadan, a woman who acted as Luffy’s adoptive mother for many years.

Years after that statement, Oda was once again questioned about Luffy’s biological mother. This was the first time the mangaka replied that Luffy’s mom had already been drawn in the manga. Many fans, following the One Piece creator's statement, have come up with speculations about who the woman who raised Luffy as a baby is.

The candidates to be Luffy's mom (Image via Toei Animation)

Some fans theorized that Sir Crocodile could secretly be Luffy’s mom. In the past, fans have speculated that Crocodile used to be a woman before asking Ivankov to turn him into a man. Another popular theory claims that Im-sama could be our hero’s mother, which could explain why Oda is so secretive about the truth.

Recently, a new theory has surfaced amongst the community, claiming that Bonney is the Straw Hat captain’s mom. This theory is based on the sudden appearance of the female Supernova in One Piece chapter 1060. Fans believe Oda is talking about our protagonist’s mother due to Bonney's reappearance in the series.

Final thoughts

Luffy as seen in the show (Image via Toei Animation)

Despite Oda’s insistence about Luffy’s mom not being important to the story of One Piece, fans will continue to wonder who the woman is. It seems like Oda is slowly warming up to the idea of revealing the identity of this enigmatic character.

Nevertheless, until there is an official statement concerning the identity of the Straw hat captain’s mother, fans will have to keep speculating about the possibilities. Maybe in the future, Oda will finally shed some light on this issue.

For comprehensive coverage of One Piece, check out SK One Piece Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far