Did Garp adopt Dragon? Mysterious One Piece theory explained

A One Piece theory that seems to have been floating about the fandom recently questions whether Monkey D. Dragon is indeed Garp’s biological son. While this was always something of a given assumption by fans, the theory claims otherwise. Having said that, the theory does not provide any proof for the claim, even ignoring a major flaw in its argument. As a result, this latest theory may seem groundbreaking but is actually very shallow.

Follow along as this article debunks this latest One Piece theory.

Latest One Piece theory makes a great effort but ultimately falls flat

Garp as seen in the series' anime (Image Credits: Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

As mentioned above, a specific One Piece theory seems to be resurging in popularity amongst the fandom lately. With the manga series on break currently, it’s understandable that manga readers and fans would turn their attention to theorycrafting while awaiting Oda’s return.

The new theory claims that Monkey D. Dragon isn’t actually the biological son of Marine Vice Admiral Monkey D. Garp. Drawing an eerie parallel to his relationship with the Pirate King Gol D. Roger, the theory claims that Garp actually adopted Dragon after the God Valley Incident, which took place on the island of God Valley 38 years ago. The battle saw the Rocks Pirates, whose crew including Whitebeard, Kaido, and Big Mom at the time, go up against Gol D. Roger and the Roger Pirates, and Monkey D. Garp and the Marines.

The latter two parties were forced to team up against the Rocks Pirates and their overwhelming strength due to the Marines' goal of keeping the present Celestial Dragons safe. Due to the incident involving the safety of the Celestial Dragons, it was wiped from history upon the battle’s conclusion. Only those present during the battle were seemingly aware of its occurence.

Dragon as seen in the series' anime (Image Credits: Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

The aforementioned theory claims that Garp adopted Dragon after the God Valley Incident, most likely as the son of the Celestial Dragons who died during the incident. The theory then states that Dragon married Garp’s daughter, taking her family name and foregoing his before their child Luffy was born.

While the theory seems sound and would also add incredible depth to the story of Dragon opposing the cushy system he grew up in, there is one major flaw here. To pass Dragon off as his own son, Garp would’ve had to adopt him at a fairly young age. This means that Dragon would have had to be a young child during the time of God Valley, likely younger than 10 years old.

However, Dragon would have been 17 years old at the time of God Valley, making such a ruse impossible to execute on Garp’s part. It’s a major flaw in the theory which does not seem to acknowledge or even dispute this issue. As a result, it seems yet another theory that is interesting on the surface but can be fully debunked.

