One Piece Chapter 1065: The Ancient Kingdom, explained

The Egghead arc keeps dropping lore bombs after lore bombs. Eiichiro Oda wasn't fooling around when he said this was the final saga for the One Piece series.

The World Government doesn't want anybody to know about what happened 800 years ago. The Ancient Kingdom is an important part of the Void Century that they are trying to hide, and One Piece Chapter 1065 only scratches the surface of this enigmatic realm.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Here's what readers should know about the Ancient Kingdom after reading One Piece Chapter 1065

It was destroyed over 800 years ago

Felicity 💫 cr: magi @PhantomPiece16 Idk if anyone has ever said this but what if Laughtale the island where the one piece is at is also the location of the great kingdom from the void century? Idk if anyone has ever said this but what if Laughtale the island where the one piece is at is also the location of the great kingdom from the void century? https://t.co/DDVP5zfKll

Long before the events of One Piece Chapter 1065, there was a powerful kingdom of great importance that was regarded as a dangerous enemy of the Twenty Kingdoms for unknown reasons. This alliance included royal families such as the Nefertaris and Donquixotes.

These countries annihilated the Ancient Kingdom 800 years ago, though it is unclear how they did so in the first place. However, a few Twenty Kingdoms members would eventually form a World Government that sought to destroy the Ancient Kingdom.

Before that could happen, the Kozuki clan used the Poneglyphs to record pieces of history. They used unknown means to create large megaliths that could not be destroyed and contained descriptions of the Ancient Kingdom.

It's all that's left of the fallen realm after 800 years.

The kingdom was technologically advanced

One Piece Chapter 1065 dropped a major bombshell regarding the Ancient Kingdom. It turns out that Egghead is not the island of the "future," but rather the island of the "past'', as the majority of kingdoms are more than 500 years behind.

Vegapunk uses highly advanced technology which is similar to what the Ancient Kingdom used. This meant that the series was always set in a post-apocalyptic world. However, do keep in mind that Egghead contains futuristic machinery such as holograms and light pressure gloves, which are not readily available in the present day.

One Piece Chapter 1065 changes everything that readers know about the world, let alone the Ancient Kingdom. Perhaps the World Government does not want Dr. Vegapunk to reveal this information, and now that the Seraphim project has been completed, the scientist may no longer be required.

It likely has connections with the Ancient Weapons

Vivek ☀ @VivekDMurmu IDK about everyone but I've been looking forward to them with nearly the same level of excitement as for the One Piece Treasure itself. Goda, please blow my fkin mind with them!! Can't believe we'll finally be seeing the Ancient Weapons soonIDK about everyone but I've been looking forward to them with nearly the same level of excitement as for the One Piece Treasure itself. Goda, please blow my fkin mind with them!! Can't believe we'll finally be seeing the Ancient Weapons soon 😭 IDK about everyone but I've been looking forward to them with nearly the same level of excitement as for the One Piece Treasure itself. Goda, please blow my fkin mind with them!! https://t.co/gDXPtmmR4h

One Piece Chapter 1065 suggests that Ancient Weapons could be a product of the fallen kingdom. Keep in mind that some Poneglyphs contain information about these destructive weapons, and no other kingdom has been able to match their potential and potency 800 years later.

This raises the question of how the Ancient Kingdom fell, leaving readers to speculate. Vegapunk appears to know far more than he admits, and hopefully the scientist will be able to drop some more lore bombs during the Egghead arc.

Readers will know everything they need to know about the Ancient Kingdom in the very near future. Oda's recent chapters have taken him into endgame territory, giving fans every reason to be excited about.

