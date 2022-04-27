10 strongest Royal Family members in One Piece, ranked from weakest to strongest

Two very distinct classes of nobles exist within the world of One Piece. The Celestial Dragons are considered to be near-Gods, living in Mariejois on the Red Line, while Royal Family members reside in their kingdoms, amongst the “low-class” citizens of the world.

Unsurprisingly, the former do not do much in the way of fighting and combat. One Piece’s Royal Family members, however, regularly find themselves in fighting situations. As a result, there exist some strong fighters in this class.

Here are the ten strongest Royal Family members in One Piece, ranked from weakest to strongest.

Germa 66’s ruling family dominates the list of One Piece’s strongest Royal Family members

10) Kyros

Kyros as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Rounding off the bottom of the list is Kyros, an in-law of One Piece’s Doldo family. The Doldo family is the ruling family of Dressrosa when the story starts, until Donquixote Doflamingo reclaims the throne for his family. The Donquixotes originally ruled the country before becoming Celestial Dragons.

Kyros is an incredibly skilled fighter, hailed as legendary in Dressrosa’s fighting colosseum. Even on one leg, he is able to take down an executive of the Donquixote family, emphasizing just how strong he is.

9) Vinsmoke Yonji

Yonji as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The youngest Vinsmoke sibling, Yonji, is also one of the most powerful Royal Family members in One Piece. Like his siblings, his status as a Modified Human gives him an inherent edge over many other Royal Family members in the series when it comes to combat.

The Vinsmokes rule over the Germa Kingdom, a mobile country which was the former center of the Germa Empire. Despite not being part of the World Government anymore, the Vinsmokes retain their Royal Family status.

8) Vinsmoke Niji

Niji as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The second oldest of the Vinsmoke brothers, Vinsmoke Niji is yet another of One Piece’s rarified Modified Humans race. The power bestowed upon him as a result is incredible, allowing him to go toe-to-toe with even the strongest of the Big Mom Pirates members.

Despite not seeing much of him and his family during combat in the series, there is little doubt that he is one of the series’ strongest Royal Family members.

7) Vinsmoke Ichiji

Ichiji as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The oldest of the Vinsmoke brothers is also one of the most powerful. Vinsmoke Ichiji is typically agreed upon as the strongest Vinsmoke, next to a certain Straw Hat, of course.

The power he displayed during the Whole Cake Island arc was nothing short of awe-inspiring, despite it being used somewhat infrequently. Like his siblings, his status as a Modified Human further solidifies his inclusion here.

6) Donquixote Rosinante

Rosinante as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The younger brother of Donquixote Doflamingo, Rosinante ended up becoming a double-agent for the Marines while serving in his brother’s pirate crew. He is an incredibly capable fighter, as seen during his travels with Law, further backed up by his experience and training as both a Marine and pirate.

Despite being the kinder and gentler of the two Donquixote brothers, Rosinante is by no means weak when compared to other Royal Family members or One Piece characters at large.

5) Vinsmoke Judge

Judge as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Despite not being a Modified Human like his children, Vinsmoke Judge still undoubtedly ranks as one of One Piece’s strongest Royal Family members. His combat experience vastly outranks that of his children, and clues to his past, such as being a member of SADS, indicate a superior intellect too.

All things considered, the fact that he is not a Modified Human only puts him behind one of his children, and he undoubtedly ranks as one of One Piece’s strongest Royal Family members.

4) Boa Hancock

Boa Hancock as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

As the ruler of Amazon Lily, Boa Hancock is undoubtedly one of One Piece’s strongest Royal Family members. Her status as a former Shichibukai solidifies this claim, as do the combat skills she has displayed throughout the series.

She is arguably the series’ most emblematic character of the femme fatale trope, as she embodies this character trait in every single way.

3) Donquixote Doflamingo

Doflamingo as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Despite being incredibly powerful for an opponent during the Dressrosa arc, Doflamingo’s relative power has been fairly dwarfed in the wake of the Wano arc. While he still undoubtedly ranks as one of the series’ strongest Royal Family members, he is nowhere near as relatively strong as he once was.

Nevertheless, he is still one of the fiercest fighters in the series at large, a fact which only becomes truer when restricted to Royal Family members.

2) Vinsmoke Sanji

Sanji as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The strongest of the Vinsmoke Royal Family members is undoubtedly Sanji. His recent powerup during his fight with Queen solidifies this, but his status as such was established long before the Onigashima Raid.

The Whole Cake Island arc saw him go toe-to-toe with his father, Judge, even overpowering him at some points. As if this wasn’t confirmation enough for his superiority, his recent victory over Queen and accompanying powerup further proves this point.

1) Kozuki Oden

Oden as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Former Shogun of Wano Kozuki Oden undoubtedly ranks as One Piece’s strongest Royal Family member introduced thus far. He was able to go toe-to-toe with the fearsome Kaido, even gravely injuring him during their fight.

Beyond this, his experience and time sailing with both the Roger and Whitebeard pirates allowed him to become incredibly strong. Combined with his natural talent with Haki and swordsmanship, there’s little doubt the Kozuki family patriarch reigns as the strongest Royal Family member in One Piece.

