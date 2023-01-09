One Piece Chapter 1071: Why is Kid going to Elbaf?

One Piece Chapter 1071 provides a major update on Eustass Kid, who is currently heading toward Elbaf, the land of the giants.

The race to find Roger's treasure and become the next Pirate King is starting to heat up. Only a few contenders remain after the events of the Wano Country arc. Kid isn't just going to sit around while his rivals collect the Road Poneglyphs. One Piece Chapter 1071 gives an update on his current whereabouts.

It turns out that Elbaf is the next big destination for the Kid Pirates. One Piece Chapter 1071 brings forth many exciting possibilities.

There has to be a reason why Kid marked this location on his map. Here's a speculative look at what he could possibly be looking for.

Eustass Kid is making his move to Elbaf in One Piece Chapter 1071, but why is that the case?

He might be looking for the "man marked by flames"

Some context is needed on Kid's decision to go to Elbaf in One Piece Chapter 1071. Before leaving Wano Country to look for the remaining Poneglyphs, Kid made a deal with Monkey D. Luffy and Trafalgar Law. They would all depart in specific directions away from each other.

The Kid Pirates would head east, the Heart Pirates would head northeast, and the Straw Hat Pirates would head southeast. One Piece Chapter 1056 also reveals that Kid is looking for somebody with burn scars. He believes this mysterious person could assist him in finding Roger's treasure.

For the past few months, readers have been trying to figure out the identity of this burned man, with theories ranging from Urouge to Scopper Gaban. However, based on the fact that Kid is going to Elbaf in One Piece Chapter 1071, the suspect list is finally narrowing down.

Saul matches this description perfectly

While it's not been confirmed yet, there is a strong possibility that Kid is looking for Saul in One Piece Chapter 1071. Despite being frozen by Aokiji during the Ohara incident, the giant was confirmed to survive in One Piece Chapter 1066. Vegapunk explained this to Nico Robin when telling his side of the story.

The scientist visited the island to pay his respects, only to notice that several giants were picking up books from the lake. Vegapunk would later meet up with Saul at Elbaf to acquire this lost knowledge. The giant's face is obscured in the shadows, but he can be seen wearing bandages.

It would only make sense for Kid to be looking for him specifically. Elbaf could hold the answers to the final Road Poneglyph since it's clearly been established that Saul retained as much knowledge as he could from the Ohara scholars. One Piece Chapter 1071 is potentially setting up the next arc.

Elbaf is a very significant place in the story

The land of giants is home to the world's strongest army, led by the powerful Loki. When she was still around, Big Mom believed she could become the Pirate King as long as she had their backing. More importantly, Saul has preserved historical knowledge from the Ohara scholars.

Kid's backstory and motivations are yet to be fully explored by One Piece Chapter 1071. A potential Elbaf arc could finally give him the spotlight he deserves. He needs to do something big in the final saga.

