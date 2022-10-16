One Piece Chapter 1063: Female Trafalgar Law’s origin, explained

Female Law is not just a recent creation for One Piece Chapter 1063.

Believe it or not, this gender-swapped form has origins dating back to 2013. However, One Piece Chapter 1063 marks the first time it's been officially used in the main story.

Needless to say, Trafalgar Law is not having a lucky day against the Blackbeard Pirates. A lot of manga readers have been talking about these recent developments, so here's a quick history regarding the character.

Female Law in One Piece Chapter 1063 was already drawn many years ago

Female Law in fact showed up long before One Piece Chapter 1063. Eiichiro Oda drew her in a special column for the series, otherwise known as SBS. The initials stand for "Shitsumon o Boshu Suru," which can be directly translated to "I'm Taking Questions."

Oda decided to have a little fun in SBS Volume 72, dating all the way back to November 2013. He drew all the Worst Generation members as their opposite gender. Female Law's design in One Piece Chapter 1063 has not changed much from the original sketch.

This isn't the first instance where the Egghead arc referenced Oda's SBS drawings. The Seraphim project is partially based on the former Warlords as children. Oda drew them in SBS Volume 63 back in 2011. He's definitely bringing back these concepts for the recent arc.

Why is there a female Law in the first place?

Law is currently in the middle of a conflict with the Blackbeard Pirates. One Piece Chapter 1063 reveals that many of them have obtained powerful Devil Fruits. The most noteworthy is Doc Q and his Shiku Shiku no Mi, which can be roughly translated as the "Sick Sick" fruit.

It's unknown how Doc Q infected Law and his crew since they were in a submarine at the start of the scene. Nonetheless, it turns out that all the men have been turned into women. They likely had some type of encounter before these events, but it was apparently off-screened.

Manga readers are kidding themselves if they believe female Law isn't meant to be fanservice. With that said, there is nothing wrong with pleasing the audience. Unlike most examples of this trope, One Piece Chapter 1063 effectively uses this moment for storytelling purposes.

The fanservice doesn't last for very long

One Piece Chapter 1063 is yet another reminder that Haki reigns supreme in this universe. Law manages to undo the effects caused by Doc Q's disease and turns himself back into a man. This is the result of his superior Haki, a lesson that he learned back in the Wano Country arc.

Back when Law fought Kaido and Big Mom during the Onigashima Raid, he couldn't effectively use his Devil Fruit powers against them. Otherwise, they would've been teleported to the bottom of the ocean. Their strong Haki completely overrode his Devil Fruit abilities.

For once, Law gets to be the person that nullifies these special powers. The recent chapter is yet another reminder that he isn't weak by any means. Law may rely on an overpowered Devil Fruit, but he is not without the impressive Haki. Funnily enough, it took female Law to get that point across.

