One Piece Chapter 1066: Why Saul being alive makes perfect sense

Jaguar D. Saul isn't quite dead in One Piece Chapter 1066, and that's perfectly okay.

Eiichiro Oda is widely regarded for his great storytelling. However, like any other author, he is not without flaws. Several characters have seemingly died in dramatic moments, only to show up again like nothing happened. This discussion is particularly relevant for One Piece Chapter 1066.

After several years of being presumed dead, it turns out that Saul is very much alive. He is currently hiding somewhere in Elbaf. With that said, there is a key difference between his survival and the likes of Pell and Pagaya. Saul definitely has a role to play beyond One Piece Chapter 1066.

Saul being alive in One Piece Chapter 1066 is not a detriment to the story

He was never shown dying on screen

Saul's potential survival was theorized long before One Piece Chapter 1066. Remember, he was originally frozen by Aokiji's Devil Fruit, the Hie Hie no Mi. Anime logic dictates that unless he was broken up into many pieces, Saul could simply be unfrozen from a cryogenic state.

Aokiji specifically used a technique known as Ice Time Capsule. Traditionally, a time capsule is used to store objects for later usage. This strongly implies that Aokiji never intended to kill Saul, given his reluctance with the Ohara incident. Even if he did, there is another way Saul could've survived.

One Piece Chapter 1066 mentions how the giant is now heavily bandaged. It's very likely that Aokiji's ice would've melted from the burning fires of the Buster Call. This gives Saul a plausible escape route from his predicament.

Saul's "death" is not comparable to other fakeouts

Admittedly, Oda does abuse fakeout deaths to artificially raise the stakes.

Pagaya somehow managed to survive Enel's lightning back in Skypiea arc. Pell tanked a city-destroying bomb in the Alabasta saga. Pound kept it together after Oven struck him down with a halberd in Whole Cake Island.

However, it's not fair to compare Saul with the above examples. For starters, he was presumed dead for well over a decade, so he wasn't used to create a false sense of risk from the main villains. It's also more plausible for a giant to survive an ice capsule than the following scenarios:

Getting struck by powerful lightning from a god

Getting blown up at point blank range from an explosion that could destroy a city

Getting stabbed with a sharp object by a Yonko commander with killing intent

Unlike the "Will of P." members, Saul's own survival is crucial to the plot. One Piece Chapter 1066 makes it clear that he needs to carry on the will of the Ohara scholars. The "Will of P." members could've died without changing the story, but that is not the case for Saul in One Piece chapter 1066.

The giant still has something to offer

Oda may overuse fakeout deaths in his series, but Saul is a very special case where it works. He ensured that Ohara's findings would be preserved in Elbaf, the Land of Giants. Saul will definitely drop some lore bombs in the very near future.

One Piece Chapter 1066 gives the Straw Hats even more reason to visit, especially Nico Robin. If anything, readers can at least appreciate that Robin cried tears of joy, which is a rarity for her.

