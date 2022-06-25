One Piece: 8 questions fans want answered after the break 

It will be a long wait, but One Piece readers are already looking forward to Eiichiro Oda's return.

The legendary mangaka is taking a month-long hiatus, starting from June 27 to July 25. One Piece Chapter 1054 will be a hotly anticipated chapter, given what happened in the last one.

Readers will probably lose their minds over the course of this next month. In the meantime, Oda gets to enjoy his well-deserved rest. Here's a look at the questions fans want answers to.

Note: This article contains manga spoilers and reflects the writer's personal views.

Pluton's location, how Buggy became a Yonko and 6 other One Piece questions that Eiichiro Oda should answer

1) Where is the Road Poneglyph?

Luffy still needs to find the Road Poneglyph from the Onigashima castle. Four of these Road Poneglyphs will reveal the location of the mysterious island of Laugh Tale.

Once this arc is finished, the Straw Hats will be one step closer to achieving their goals and finding the One Piece treasure.

2) Where is Pluton located?

Nico Robin is particularly interested in tragic backstories right now. She wants Kozuki Sukiyaki to reveal the location of Pluton. The Poneglyph from Alabasta said it would be in Wano Country.

This Ancient Weapon hasn't been relevant since before the One Piece timeskip. Pluton is a highly advanced warship, but its hiding spot must be very secretive. Otherwise, it would definitely stand out in Wano Country. Readers definitely want to see it in action.

It's unknown if Kaido or Big Mom knew its whereabouts. However, it should be noted that right before her defeat, Big Mom believed there was a great treasure in Wano Country. Perhaps she might be referring to Pluton itself. Of course, this is merely One Piece speculation and nothing more.

3) How big will the Straw Hat bounties be?

After defeating Kaido and his forces, Luffy secured himself an impressive bounty of 3,000,000,000 bellies. However, the rest of the Straw Hats bounties are yet to be revealed. Oda is definitely saving that moment for the next few chapters.

Some readers are hoping that Zoro and Sanji will finally break the billion threshold, considering they defeated King and Queen, respectively.

That's not even mentioning powerhouses like Yamato and Jinbe, who will definitely get a huge increase for their work in the Onigashima Raid. In the case of Yamato, it will be their first time receiving a bounty.

4) What has Blackbeard been up to?

Luffy already has access to three Road Poneglyphs. Without a doubt, his main rival will be looking for them. Don't be surprised if Blackbeard sets up a trap for the Straw Hats in the near future.

Unlike Kaido and Big Mom, this notorious pirate is still on the prowl. Blackbeard was last seen looking for something that he didn't want the Marines to get their hands on. It remains to be seen what he's been up to, but it can't be good news for Luffy and company.

Blackbeard and his crew have only gotten more powerful in the One Piece series. Readers would love to see what sort of Devil Fruits they captured.

5) Where are the remaining Warlords?

After the Warlord system was abolished, the Marines went right after their former affiliates. With the exception of Buggy, nothing else is known about their current statuses, whether it's Dracule Mihawk or Boa Hancock.

It will be interesting to see who manages to escape the Marines. Those who manage to do so will be given some very steep bounties. Readers will also be looking forward to that.

Perhaps fans can also see what Oda has in mind for Edward Weevil, the mysterious wild card of the One Piece series.

6) What is going on in the outside world?

Right before One Piece Chapter 1053 ended, Ryokugyu mentioned how the world is burning down. The Marines don't have enough resources to send more than one Admiral to Wano Country, which is very telling.

It's been a very long time since One Piece fans have seen the outside world. So much time has been spent in Wano Country. Whether it's the Revolutionary Army or Blackbeard himself, somebody is causing a lot of trouble.

Once the break is over, readers cannot wait for the chaos to ensue. Slowly but surely, the Straw Hats will start to learn what's been going on. The world is a far bigger place than Wano Country, after all.

7) How did Buggy become a Yonko?

In classic Oda fashion, he didn't bother elaborating on why Buggy suddenly became a Yonko. Instead, the mangaka is building up excitement over the next month or so. With that in mind, speculation is going to run wild.

Buggy and his delivery service aren't held up to a very high standard, at least in terms of fighting. However, not only did Buggy manage to escape the Marines, but he also gained enough power to obtain Yonko status.

Readers want to know what he's been up to since the Warlord system was abolished. Something major had to happen during Luffy's time in Wano Country.

Buggy might be a weakling, but his godly luck and keen intellect allowed him to fail upwards for a while now.

8) How will Luffy versus Ryokugyu go down?

Ryokugyu is the final Admiral to make a physical appearance in the One Piece series. He demonstrated his fighting prowess by easily defeating King and Queen, along with several members of the Beasts Pirates.

Ryokygyu is making his way towards the Flower Capital. Unless something changes, a showdown with the Straw Hat is inevitable.

Regardless of the Yonko versus Admiral debate, it seems unlikely that Ryokugyu can take on Luffy's entire forces by himself. However, there's also no reason why Oda would introduce him just to get stomped.

Ryokugyu is a very unpredictable character, so who knows what can happen. One Piece readers can only expect the unexpected.

