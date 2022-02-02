5 One Piece characters Zoro can beat (& 5 he can't just yet)

With Zoro’s recent awakening of standard and Advanced Conqueror’s Haki, the Straw Hat Swordsman has vaulted his way into being one of the One Piece world’s strongest characters. Now amongst the ranks of his captain Luffy and the four Yonko, Zoro can defeat almost anyone in the series.

Even so, there are still a few characters outside of his reach. The Yonko, at large, are still characters Zoro likely won’t be able to defeat for quite some time. It’s safe to say that Zoro is not yet at the level needed to reach his goal of defeating Mihawk and becoming the World’s Greatest Swordsman.

Here are five One Piece characters Zoro can beat right now and five more he can’t beat just yet.

There’s little doubt Zoro could easily defeat these five One Piece characters

1) Fujitora

Admiral Fujitora as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Admiral Fujitora’s swordsmanship was certainly impressive during the Dressros arc, especially when considering his blindness, as well as his Devil Fruit powers. However, there’s little doubt that a post-Wano Zoro would be able to defeat Fujitora.

Having just defeated Kaido’s right-hand man, Zoro is undoubtedly at an Admiral level or potentially higher. While impressive, there’s almost no scenario in which Fujitora beats an Advanced Conqueror’s Haki-wielding Zoro.

2) Queen

Queen the Plague as seen in the One Piece anime's Wano arc (Image via Toei Animation)

If Zoro was able to defeat King during the Wano arc, there’s little to no doubt that he’d have beaten Queen as well.

Sanji’s recent Ifrit Jambe power-up proved enough to overwhelm the Calamity, and this was without Advanced Conqueror’s Haki techniques. With Zoro’s Advanced Conqueror’s, not only could he beat Queen, but he’d likely do it much more quickly than Sanji did.

3) Jack

Jack as seen in his humanoid form (Image via Toei Animation)

Jack would also present little to no challenge for Zoro, considering Dogstorm and Cat Viper were able to take the Calamity down in their Sulong form. While the two Sulong Minks were able to stand against Kaido, Zoro did so while also blocking a combined attack from Kaido and Big Mom.

There’s no doubt that Zoro would wipe the floor with Jack, considering the fact that Drought lost to Cat Viper and Dogstorm, albeit in their Sulong forms.

4) Sanji

Sanji seen during the anime's Wano arc (Image via Toei Animation)

While some fans may be upset to hear it, Zoro is on a completely different level than Sanji when it comes to strength. Although both received impressive power-ups during the Wano arc, Zoro’s Advanced Conqueror’s Haki simply elevates him to a status that Sanji can’t even reach currently.

While Sanji may have the bigger bounty as of now, it’s important to remember that bounty prices aren’t a direct correlation to strength in the One Piece world.

5) Kizaru

Kizaru as seen during the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

While it would certainly be a difficult fight, Zoro would most likely be able to defeat Kizaru should the two ever engage in combat again.

An elderly Silvers Rayleigh was capable of holding off Kizaru during the Sabaody Archipelago arc. With Zoro now having access to Advanced Conqueror’s Haki, there’s little doubt he is as strong (if not stronger) as Rayleigh was when he fought Kizaru.

Zoro can’t quite defeat these five One Piece characters yet

1) Dracule Mihawk

Dracule Mihawk as seen during the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The most obvious and pressing choice for this list is obviously Dracule Mihawk. Serving as Zoro’s end goal, the Straw Hat Swordsman’s journey isn’t truly over until he’s strong enough to defeat Mihawk.

While Conqueror’s Haki is a major stepping stone on this path, Zoro still has quite a way to go before he can claim the title of World’s Greatest Swordsman.

2) Shanks

Shanks as seen during the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Shanks seems to be on a similar level to Mihawk in terms of swordsmanship based on the two’s interactions early on in One Piece.

Shanks was seen pestering Mihawk for a fight, and the two went back and forth, teasing each other on who would win. It’s a safe assumption that if Zoro can’t defeat Mihawk yet, then he’d be unable to defeat Shanks as well.

3) Blackbeard

Blackbeard seen during the anime's Marineford arc (Image via Toei Animation)

Considering Blackbeard has two Devil Fruit powers to work with, the Commodore would likely overwhelm Zoro with both of his powers during their hypothetical fight.

Zoro is an incredibly skilled fighter and swordsman. With his Advanced Conqueror’s Haki, he could likely get some meaningful offense in on Blackbeard. However, it’s unlikely Zoro will walk away from this fight with a victory, even if only for lack of knowledge on how the Dark-Dark Fruit works.

4) Monkey D. Luffy

Luffy as seen during the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

While Zoro and Luffy are in roughly the same league when it comes to the strongest One Piece characters, Luffy is still likely going to win this battle.

Between formal training in Conqueror’s Haki as well as his possession of Future Sight Observation Haki, Luffy has the advantage when it comes to Haki proficiency. Although Zoro’s status is impressive in the One Piece world, it still isn’t enough to defeat his captain.

5) Kaido

Kaido's dragon form as seen during the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Although Zoro has meaningfully injured Kaido and deflected some attacks, he is still a long way off from defeating the latter in a 1v1 scenario. There’s little doubt that Zoro is not yet at a Yonko level. This is highlighted by his match-up against King instead of Big Mom during Onigashima.

Although Zoro could likely ascend to this level one day, he’s definitely not there yet and is consequently unable to defeat Kaido at this time.

