One Piece live-action reveals Sanji and Usopp PVs ahead of Netflix TUDUM

Likely the most highly anticipated adaptation of an anime or manga series for 2023 is none other than Netflix’s upcoming One Piece live-action series. Set to premiere sometime before the year ends, per the latest information, fans are waiting with bated breath to see a trailer and full release date for the series come to light.

This anticipation and excitement have only ballooned as Netflix’s Tudum 2023 event has gotten closer and closer, with many expecting big news for the series to be announced. While nothing has been officially confirmed yet, the official One Piece live-action Twitter account has been extremely active in the days leading up to the exciting event.

Likewise, videos featuring Nami’s actress Emily Rudd and protagonist Monkey D. Luffy’s actor Iñaki Godoy were released earlier in the week, featuring them discussing the series in general. Now, just a day before the Tudum 2023 event is set to begin, two additional videos have been released, adding further speculation that One Piece live-action is set to announce major news.

One Piece live-action’s Tudum 2023 promotional videos have fans giddy with excitement for big news

The latest

The latest videos posted by the official One Piece live-action Twitter account feature Taz Skylar and Jacob Romero Gibson, who play Sanji and Usopp in the series, respectively. Like with Rudd and Godoy’s videos from earlier in the week, Skylar and Romero primarily discuss the series in general, giving general context for the series and building up Netflix’s adaptation.

Both Skylar and Romero’s excitement is palpable in the videos, with each enthusiastically discussing how excited they are for fans to experience Netflix’s upcoming adaptation. Like the earlier videos shared, the captions for each post heavily promote the Tudum 2023 event, set to take place on Saturday, June 17, 2023.

As mentioned above, there is unfortunately no currently confirmed news on exactly what the series’ presence will be at the event. However, it’s clear that something big is coming given the heavy promotion for the event by the adaptation’s official Twitter account. Likewise, with the series slated for a 2023 release and the second half of the year approaching, fans are due for a trailer and a full-fledged release date.

Further supporting theories that such news is coming tomorrow stem from the presence of set pieces, costumes, and more at the on-site location of the Tudum event in São Paulo, Brazil. Various prop weapons, costumes, flags, wanted posters, and more have all been documented to be at the event, hence the widespread belief that big news is coming.

It is worth noting that Mackenyu, who plays Roronoa Zoro in the One Piece live-action series, is the only starring actor to not have his own video yet. With every other Straw Hat having received a video thus far, fans can expect Zoro’s to come on the morning of the event as a means of building last-minute hype for whatever news is coming.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes