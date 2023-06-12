One Piece Episode 1066: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

One Piece Episode 1066 is set to be released on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at 9:30 am JST. With the previous episode’s conclusive focus on Law and Kid versus Big Mom, fans are expecting the upcoming installment to continue the fight. However, with the episode delayed by one week, viewers are left wondering exactly what will occur in the meantime.

Fans aren’t yet sure exactly what One Piece Episode 1066 will cover, as there is no spoiler information currently available. However, they do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated installment.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for One Piece Episode 1066 while speculating on what to expect.

One Piece Episode 1066 set to focus on Law and Kid vs. Big Mom, possibly show fight’s conclusion

Release date and time, where to watch

One Piece Episode 1066 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 9:30 am JST on Sunday, June 25, 2023. Some international fans will be able to watch it on Saturday night locally. Others, like Japanese viewers, will be able to catch the action on Sunday morning locally.

International audiences can stream One Piece Episode 1066 on Crunchyroll. The episode will be available roughly 90 minutes after it begins airing in Japan.

One Piece Episode 1066 is set to become available on Crunchyroll at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 6:00 pm, Saturday, June 24

Eastern Standard Time: 9:00 pm, Saturday, June 24

Greenwich Mean Time: 2:00 am, Sunday, June 25

Central European Time: 3:00 am, Sunday, June 25

Indian Standard Time: 7:30 am, Sunday, June 25

Philippine Standard Time: 10:00 am, Sunday, June 25

Japanese Standard Time: 11:00 am, Sunday, June 25

Australia Central Standard Time: 11:30 am, Sunday, June 25

Episode 1065 recap

One Piece Episode 1065 began with an update on Izo, who encountered CP0 members Guernica and Maha after suffering severe injuries. While CP0 intended to ignore him, Izo decided to stand in the way of their pursuit of Nico Robin. Tony Tony Chopper was then shown to have returned to normal size, with both him and Franky expressing concern for Zoro.

Zoro, meanwhile, was shown to be unconscious, fighting with the image of the Grim Reaper in his dreams. Raizo and Fukurokuju’s battle continued, with both still paralyzed and refusing to let the other go. Jinbe was shown to be aiding a group of samurai, saving them from being trapped under a falling ceiling. Yamato froze the explosives in the armory and attacked Kazenbo as the two arrived at the armory concurrently.

The episode then concluded with a focus on Trafalgar D. Water Law and Eustass Kid versus Big Mom. As Big Mom prepared to head to the Skull Dome, Law used his Awakened technique Kroom: Anesthesia to impale her and hit her with an electrical shock.

Kid then used Big Mom’s Homies to create bull-like armor. He used it to attack Big Mom as he and Law swore to prevent her from reaching the rooftop at all costs.

What to expect (speculative)

One Piece Episode 1066 will almost certainly focus on Law and Kid’s battle against Big Mom. With this being the only major fight left in the Onigashima Raid next to Kaido versus Luffy, fans are certain that the time for the bout’s resolution has come. Likewise, this opens the door to a focus on Luffy versus Kaido for the rest of the Wano arc’s climax.

However, Big Mom is not a pushover, and One Piece Episode 1066 will likely solidify that by showing Law and Kid struggle to bring her down. Despite the difficulty, fans are confident that the two will get the job done, with their reputation as members of the Worst Generation depending on the Raid’s success.

