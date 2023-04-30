One Piece 1061 preview hypes Sanji vs Queen

One Piece episode 1061, titled The Strike of an Ifrit! Sanji vs Queen, is set to be released on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 9.30 am JST. The preview of the episode sees Sanji and Queen's fight reaching its boiling point, with the cyborg's attacks reminding Sanji of Germa.

Fans are hyped for episode 1061's release as it will conclude the fight between Queen and Sanji. The latter also unlocks his Ifrit Jambe technique, a significantly stronger variant of Diable Jambe. The technique turns the flames of Sanji's attack blue, increasing in speed and weight behind his kicks.

One Piece episode 1061 will see Sanji using Ifrit Jambe to end his fight with Queen

ONE PIECE (ワンピース) Spoilers @OP_SPOILERS2023 #ONEPIECE1061



ONE PIECE EPISODE 1061 PREVIEW



Episode Title: "Attack of the Devil! Sanji Vs. Queen"



Release Date: May 07, 2023 (09:30 am Japan Time)



▪︎ In this Episode, the Finale of Sanji Vs. Queen ONE PIECE EPISODE 1061 PREVIEWEpisode Title: "Attack of the Devil! Sanji Vs. Queen"Release Date: May 07, 2023 (09:30 am Japan Time)▪︎ In this Episode, the Finale of Sanji Vs. Queen #ONEPIECE1061ONE PIECE EPISODE 1061 PREVIEWEpisode Title: "Attack of the Devil! Sanji Vs. Queen"Release Date: May 07, 2023 (09:30 am Japan Time)▪︎ In this Episode, the Finale of Sanji Vs. Queen🔥 https://t.co/qZGskUYvJl

One Piece episode 1061 preview was released today, i.e., Sunday, April 30, 2023. The preview shows Sanji in a fierce battle with Queen as the All Star of the Beasts Pirates provokes Sanji. Queen's attacks remind Sanji of Germa, and he's forced to question himself about the fate he thought he had broken free from.

In the fight, a blue flame flares up in Sanji's nearly frozen soul, and he unlocks a special technique. With One Piece episode 1061 being titled The Strike of an Ifrit! Sanji vs Queen, it is clear that Sanji will use his Ifrit Jambe to end the fight against Queen once and for all.

SomiL @SomilS26



Wano climax begins next week with the Sanji's fight!

#ONEPIECE1060 #onepiece1061 IFRIT JAMBE NEXT EPISODE!!!Wano climax begins next week with the Sanji's fight! IFRIT JAMBE NEXT EPISODE!!!Wano climax begins next week with the Sanji's fight!#ONEPIECE1060 #onepiece1061 https://t.co/y0mg75JWn2

Ifrit Jambe is a significantly stronger version of Diable Jambe, which enhances the speed and weight of Sanji's kicks. By combining his exoskeleton with Armament Haki, Sanji's legs become capable of withstanding much hotter flames, with the flames turning blue in color and emitting lightning-like blazes.

The technique is in a different league than Diable Jambe and will be detrimental in the defeat of Queen, who happens to be the third strongest Beasts Pirates after King and Yonko Kaido. Since Sanji vs Queen has been going on for a few chapters now, it will finally reach its conclusion in One Piece episode 1061.

Recap of One Piece episode 1060

One Piece episode 1060 was released on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at 9.30 am JST. In the episode, fans saw the fight between Zoro and King continue as the latter commented that Zoro was being held back by his sword. Then, a flashback ensued with Zoro remembering the man he met in East Blue years ago.

The man turned out to be Shimotsuki Kozaburo, the creator of Wado Ichimonji and Enma. He gave two swords to young Zoro for practice and told him about the best swordhe had once created, i.e., Enma. He said that he had named that sword The Great King of Hell.

Momonosuke pulling Onigashima in One Piece episode 1060 (Image via Toei Animation)

The scene then shifted to Momonosuke desperately trying to prevent Onigashima from reaching Flower Capital by grabbing the clouds and pulling the island towards a different direction. The episode also saw X Drake and Apoo fight against the CP0 members with the help of giants Inbi and Zanki.

This was followed by a flashback of Zoro and Kuina, which ended with the green-haired pirate making a promise on her funeral day to become so strong that his name would reach to her in heaven. Zoro also realized that Oden was easily able to handle Enma, draining any amount of Haki from him. With this realization, he went on to defeat multiple Animal Kingdom Pirates in seconds by releasing his Conqueror's Haki as he prepared once again for his battle with King.

Poll : 0 votes