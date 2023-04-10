One Piece episode 1057: Sanji destroys his Raid Suit and unleashes a power attack on Queen  

One Piece episode 1057, titled For Luffy - Sanji and Zoro's Oath, sees Sanji finally coming to terms with his awakened powers, all the while refusing to become cold and heartless like a Germa warrior. In this chapter, he gears up for his showdown against All-Star Beasts Pirate, Queen.

In the previous episode, the anime focused on the fight between Big Mom and the two supernovas, Eustass Kid and Trafalgar Law. In this fight, the two pirates used their ace moves against the Emperor of the Sea, which wasn’t enough to take her down. Big Mom endured their attacks and fought back with great vengeance.

One Piece episode 1057 sees Sanji being tormented by his powers before finally preparing to fight against Queen

X Drake fights Scratchmen Apoo

Drake attacking Apoo in One Piece episode 1057 (Image via Toei Animation)

In One Piece episode 1057, Apoo can be seen trying to convince Drake to join him so that they can snatch up the spoils at the end of the conflict between the Yonkos and Supernovas. However, Drake refused to accept the offer and attacked Apoo instead, as he threatened to harm Straw Hats in the future.

In retaliation, Apoo used his Devil Fruit powers against Drake, which he was easily able to dodge. He then revealed to Apoo that he knows how that technique works, stating that it requires the target's hearing and Apoo's line of sight. Their fight was interrupted by the arrival of Yamato.

Keeping in mind Yamato's dispute with Kaido, Apoo invited him to join his group, which he refused. This followed Yamato clashing with Drake, who then revealed that he broke away from the Animal Kingdom Pirates. Hearing this, Yamato went on his way with Fuga chasing behind him, forcing Apoo to run after them.

Cipher Pol goes after Robin

Cipher Pol agents as seen in One Piece episode 1057 (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece episode 1057 saw Minks being cut down by CP0 members Maha and Guernica as they stood in the way of the agents capturing Nico Robin. The battle between Minks and Cipher Pol agents was extremely one-sided, with the masked agents mercilessly taking their entire group down.

However, the Minks stood their ground and told Brook to escape with Robin, buying them time. While running away, it was explained by Robin that CP0 is the top-ranked unit in Cipher Pol and that these masked agents were even more exceptional in terms of combat abilities.

Sanji fights against Queen

One Piece episode 1057 saw Sanji running away from Queen with his mind being clouded with thoughts of him turning into a heartless monster like his family. Being tormented by the voices in his head, he ends up accidentally attacking and injuring a geisha from Flower Capital.

This act of violence disgusted Sanji and he questioned which version of himself would really help Luffy become the King of Pirates. He laid down his choices as being a version that is powerless against female enemies or one that is a cruel, heartless warrior of science who will take down anyone he is ordered to.

In this predicament, Sanji ends up destroying his Raid Suit, refusing to become a Germa soldier. He then calls Zoro telling him that they will beat the Animal Kingdom Pirates. Following this, he requests Zoro to kill him if he loses humanity after the fight. Zoro obliges and tells him to hang on to his life until then. The episode ends with Sanji landing an impactful Hell Memories Kick on Queen.

One Piece episode 1056 summary

One Piece episode 1056 saw Yamato hurrying out to remove the explosives from Onigashima, while Orochi ordered Kazenbo to set fire to the entire place, pitting them against each other. With the armory at the lowest level of the basement, Yamato hoped to reach there in time while praying that Momonosuke will be able to slow down the island.

The episode then focused on the fight between Big Mom and the two Supernovas, Kid and Law. Their awakened Devil Fruits allowed them to unleash their strongest abilities on her, with Kid attacking with his Punk Rotten and Law backing him with his K-Room: Anesthesia and its Shock Willie. They followed it up with moves like Assign and Punk Clash, crushing her under steel beams.

Big Mom, however, was able to withstand the attacks and sacrificed a year of her life to increase in size and strength. She also used her Soul-Soul Fruit to take the lives of the Beast Pirate underlings, putting them in her weapons and the rubble around her, turning them into living beings who would attack Kid and Law.

Poll : 0 votes