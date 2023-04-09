One Piece episode 1057 reinstates Sanji's loyalty for Luffy

Loyalty is a recurring theme in Eichiro Oda's epic narrative of adventuring pirate crews, and One Piece episode 1057 saw the return of the idea in full force. After the episode aired, fans took to the internet to express their excitement regarding a certain character, who showed why he is the perfect fit to be one of the Pirate King's wings.

Vinsmoke Sanji's fight with Queen is one of the most anticipated moments in contemporary shonen, with both manga readers and anime viewers eagerly anticipating the upcoming conflict on screen. However, one of the best things about the fight is not the actual spectacle of battle through the display of Sanji's combat prowess but rather the character's ethical dilemma when faced with a difficult choice.

One Piece episode 1057 redeems Vinsmoke Sanji as a valuable Straw Hat after his questionable actions in Wholecake Island

With the Wano arc wrapping up, the last three Straw Hat match-ups are becoming highly anticipated. However, Sanji's fight with Queen is far from being smooth. During the battle, Sanji realizes that he is awakening his latent Germa mutant genes. While this does lend him an invincible exoskeleton, it also makes him feel like it would make him an emotionless monster like his brothers.

In One Piece episode 1057, Sanji blames his awakening on his Germa transformation using Stealth Black and decides to destroy the very equipment, vowing to never use it again. This leads him to ponder whether he should sacrifice an essential part of his character for the power-ups.

One Piece fans are using episode 1057 to reaffirm Sanji's loyalty to Luffy

Fans were ecstatic to see this moment getting animated, with Twitter users posting screenshots from the said episode to celebrate Sanji's loyalty to Luffy after his seeming "betrayal" in Wholecake Island. They could not help but agree as Sanji's resolve partially stemmed from Luffy's endless belief in him and his own dream.

Fans emphasized Sanji's massive importance in the story by posting a video sequence from the anime to delve into his inner turmoil in One Piece episode 1057. However, if Sanji is in a conversation regarding loyalty, Zoro cannot be far behind, with the rivalry between the characters being mirrored by their respective fanbases. As such, fans have been increasingly using One Piece episode 1057 to justify Sanji's loyalty.

Kurama @42Kurama If sanji’s loyalty to Luffy was ever questioned because of what happened during Whole Cake Island, then this is confirmation that he’s just as loyal to Luffy as Zoro is 🤧 #ONEPIECE1057 If sanji’s loyalty to Luffy was ever questioned because of what happened during Whole Cake Island, then this is confirmation that he’s just as loyal to Luffy as Zoro is 🤧#ONEPIECE1057 https://t.co/U2GHHOoLoe

ً @sanluwu zoro's reaction is so good. the way his eye widened and his yell right after. the slight confusion before he agrees to sanji's request.... shut up i'm so emotional zoro's reaction is so good. the way his eye widened and his yell right after. the slight confusion before he agrees to sanji's request.... shut up i'm so emotional https://t.co/WdzILXVX35

Fans can catch up to the latest episodes of Eiichiro Oda's series and witness Sanji's heart-wrenching dilemma in One Piece episode 1057 on Crunchyroll. The manga, which has moved beyond the Wano arc into the Egghead Island arc, can be read on Viz Media.

