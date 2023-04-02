One Piece Episode 1056: What is an Awakened Devil Fruit? Explained

With One Piece episode 1056 set to premiere later this weekend, fans are excited for the upcoming installment after seeing its preview. As per the series’ latest sneak peek, it seems that the upcoming episode will focus on Trafalgar Law and Eustass Kid, with the two using their Awakened Devil Fruits against Big Mom.

While One Piece episode 1056 will likely focus on other fights and individuals across Onigashima, a major part of the episode will be introducing the pair’s Awakened Devil Fruits. This is somewhat unsurprising, given the emphasis placed on the ultimate powers of Devil Fruits in the post-time-skip series. However, some fans have expressed confusion over what an Awakened Devil Fruit is ahead of One Piece episode 1056’s release.

Awakened Devil Fruits is still a confusing topic for some series fans ahead of One Piece episode 1056’s release

Before diving into what an Awakened Devil Fruit is ahead of One Piece Episode 1056’s release, it’s important to revisit what a Devil Fruit is. In the series’ world, a Devil Fruit is a mystical fruit that grants its users a certain set of abilities. These can range from something as mundane as turning leaves into clothing to something as grand as becoming the elements themselves.

Devil Fruits are typically broken down into three different categories: Paramecia, Zoan, and Logia. Each category has its own subsets, but these are somewhat irrelevant in the context of Awakenings. Paramecia-type Devil Fruits allow their consumers to achieve a large variety of abilities that can allow them to become superhuman or perform a superhuman feat.

Zoan-type Devil Fruits allow their users to transform into certain animal species at will, offering various interspecies hybrid forms in addition to this true animal form. Meanwhile, Logia types grant their users the ability to transform their body’s composition into a natural element at will, as well as create and control the said element.

Each type’s Awakening has different impacts on the Fruit’s abilities. Paramecia types, for example, allow their users to affect their environment as well as their own bodies. Zoans give their users an incredible boost in strength, endurance, and recovery, while the effects of a Logia Awakening are currently unknown. Unfortunately, One Piece episode 1056 will only be putting Paramecia type Awakenings on display.

This is due to both Law and Kid’s Devil Fruits both being Paramecia types. However, this also means that viewers will get to see how Paramecia Fruits’ Awakenings work in affecting their environments. Fans can also expect to see commentary on how the Awakened forms of Law and Kid’s specific Devil Fruits work.

It’s said that to Awaken a Devil Fruit power, the user must both master their ability and wait for their body and mind to catch up to their power. In other words, both proficiency with one’s Devil Fruit and the strength and skill needed to properly use the Fruit’s Awakened abilities are necessary to achieve an Awakening.

† @kaizohk kid and law awakening next week🤞🏼 kid and law awakening next week🤞🏼

Awakened Devil Fruits were introduced long before One Piece episode 1056 in the Impel Down arc, where Crocodile explained that the Jailer Beasts are all Awakened Zoan users. This is also where the exact benefits of a Zoan-type Awakening were first described, which has also been elaborated by Crocodile.

The elaboration on Paramecia Awakenings and what they allow also came long before One Piece episode 1056, during the series’ Dressrosa arc. In his battle against Donquixote Doflamingo, the Heavenly Demon explained to Luffy that an Awakened Paramecia type allows its users to affect their surroundings. For Doffy’s String-String Fruit, this enabled him to turn nearby rubble and buildings into strings.

Unfortunately, as mentioned above, it’s currently unknown exactly what a Logia Awakening allows its users to do, with no Awakened Logia users being introduced in the series thus far. Perhaps the manga’s Egghead Island arc will introduce it, considering who’s currently on their way to the island.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes