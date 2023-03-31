One Piece Episode 1056: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

One Piece Episode 1056 is slated for release on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at 9:30 am JST. Following last week’s collage-like focus on the various events in Onigashima, it seems as though the anime is gearing up for the Wano arc’s climactic moments. While there’s still plenty of ways to go, the series will likely start taking its first steps down that road.

Unfortunately, this is still somewhat speculative, as there is no spoiler information currently available for One Piece Episode 1056. Nevertheless, fans are convinced that the end of the arc is on the horizon.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for One Piece Episode 1056 while speculating on what to expect.

One Piece Episode 1056 is set to focus on home stretch of Worst Generation’s fights vs. Yonko, their Commanders

Release date and time, where to watch

One Piece Episode 1056 will begin airing on local Japanese networks at 9:30 am JST on Sunday, April 2, 2023.

The episode will have a Saturday night release for a minority of international fans. However, most international fans will see the episode arrive on Sunday morning locally, just like Japanese viewers. Depending on the region and timezone, the exact release time may vary.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly 90 minutes after the episode begins airing in Japan. Funimation also streams the series’ new episodes for their subscribers on a weekly basis. However, their delay time is much longer than Crunchyroll’s. Resultantly, Crunchyroll is the most suitable option for viewing the next episode.

One Piece Episode 1056 will become available on Crunchyroll at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 6:00 pm, Saturday, April 1

Eastern Standard Time: 9:00 pm, Saturday, April 1

Greenwich Mean Time: 2:00 am, Sunday, April 2

Central European Time: 3:00 am, Sunday, April 2

Indian Standard Time: 7:30 am, Sunday, April 2

Philippine Standard Time: 10:00 am, Sunday, April 2

Japanese Standard Time: 11:00 am, Sunday, April 2

Australia Central Standard Time: 11:30 am, Sunday, April 2

Episode 1055 recap

One Piece Episode 1055 opened with a continuation of Sanji versus Queen, where the former was seen being relentlessly assaulted by the latter. However, nothing seemed to be working on Sanji’s body all of a sudden. Queen emphasized that this wasn’t due to Haki but Germa’s scientific innovation.

Queen then revealed that Vinsmoke Judge once planned to develop exoskeletons, with Sanji fearing that his potential to have one could turn him into a heartless monster like his siblings.

It was here that the episode briefly shifted perspective to Nico Robin and Brook. It was revealed that both CP0 and the Animal Kingdom Pirates were looking to capture her alive.

One Piece Episode 1055 then shifted its focus to Kin’emon and Kanjuro. While the former’s bottom half found Nami’s group and guided them to Kiku, the top half heard Kurozumi Orochi contact Kurozumi Kanjuro via Transponder Snail. Orochi asked for one last favor, prompting Kanjuro to draw a huge living flame named Kazenbo, set to wander through the castle, lighting everything on fire.

What to expect (speculative)

With the focus on Law and Kid from the closing moments of One Piece Episode 1054 not coming in 1055, fans can expect the upcoming installment to give their struggle against Big Mom the spotlight. The two are fighting one of the toughest battles on the island right now, second only to Luffy’s solo bout against Kaido on the Skull Dome Rooftop.

A focus on Sanji is also likely, with the series seemingly saving Zoro versus King and Luffy versus Kaido’s main developments for after the conclusion of Sanji’s fight with Queen.

Furthermore, with an emphasis on Sanji’s feelings about turning into an emotionless monster in Episode 1055, fans can expect some narrative on the matter in the upcoming episode.

One Piece Episode 1056 will likely also have a brief focus on Kazenbo, as well as an update on Yamato’s status. With the two seemingly working towards diametric goals, the series will surely set them up to cross paths with one another at some point in the near future.

