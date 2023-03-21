One Piece fandom takes a dig at Will Smith & Jada Pinket in Straw hats style

One Piece has a robust fandom that produces memes, analyzes new episodes, debates various theories, and in general, creates a lot of content. The series has been running for over two decades and fans have played a huge role in keeping the series alive for this long.

In this fandom, a meme featuring Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith has recently gone viral on Twitter. The post aims to take a shot at Boa Hancock and Reiju talking about Luffy. The hilarious meme not only targets Hancock's obsessive love for Luffy but also takes a cheeky dig at Will and Jada's relationship and the skeletons in their closet.

Will and Jada recently made a shock appearance in a viral One Piece meme

One Piece chapter 1079 initial spoilers have created a lot of buzz in the fandom recently, with many eagerly waiting to see Shanks fight Kid. However, amidst the hype, another meme has gained a lot of notoriety and has amassed thousands of likes and hundreds of retweets. The meme features controversial celebrity couple Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

In the meme, fans see Jada with the hairdo of Reiju talking to her husband Will, who appears to have Boa Hancock's hair and jewelry. The meme also has two Jerrys on his shoulder depicting Hancock's two sisters Boa Sandersonia and Boa Marigold.

In the meme, we see Reiju telling Hancock that she was Luffy's first kiss. Listening to the news, Hancock is seen getting teary-eyed. She is madly in love with Luffy and the news of someone else touching him or kissing him is unbearable for her to listen to. She is also seen being consoled by her two sisters following the news.

Jada plays the role of Reiju and Will plays the role of Hancock, as this meme is a throwback to when Jada admitted to Will that she was having an affair with rapper August Alsina on her podcast Red Table Talk. The meme looks to capitalize on Will's reaction to his wife's affair, using it as Hancock's reaction. The subtle touch of her two sisters being portrayed by Jerry and consoling her makes the meme even funnier.

One Piece fans on Twitter seemed to have enjoyed the meme quite a lot, with many making their own versions of it, comparing Hancock to anime characters such as Hinata who also suffered the same fate. The dig this meme took at Jada and Will hasn't gone unnoticed by fans.

The portrayal of the One Piece characters has caused a lot of amusement among fans, who took to the comments section of the original meme to share their thoughts.

The aforementioned tweets show how One Piece fans feel about the meme, with many siding with Rejiu arguing that she’s the best partner for Luffy. Some are even defending Hancock, saying that Reiju didn't kiss Luffy at all and it was just to suck out the poison inside his body.

The rest are comparing this to the accidental kiss between Naruto and Sasuke, which ruined the chances of other girls like Sakura and Ino from being Sasuke's first kiss. This is the same case for Hinata and Naruto as well. Overall, the meme is reusable and fun, and won the hearts of several fans online.

