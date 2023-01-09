One Piece: Why Gear 5 Luffy can surpass Goku in future

Luffy became one of the strongest characters in One Piece after the awakening of his Mythical Zoan-type Devil Fruit called the Hito Hito no MI, Model: Nika. The awakening resulted in his Gear 5 transformation and gave him the abilities of Sun God Nika, taking his power to a whole new level.

In chapter 1070 of One Piece, it was confirmed that Luffy's Gear 5 transformation also allowed him to manipulate reality at will. He was able to manifest things into existence out of thin air, transcending the laws of physics.

The huge reveal made One Piece fans compare him to the likes of Son Goku from Dragon Ball. They argued that Gear 5 and its reality-bending abilities meant that Luffy could even surpass the legendary Saiyan in the future.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from One Piece chapter 1070.

How One Piece's Luffy can surpass Goku with his Gear 5

Ultimate @xAlhamdy True Ultra Instinct Goku vs Gear 5 Luffy (Equal Stats)

Who would win? True Ultra Instinct Goku vs Gear 5 Luffy (Equal Stats)Who would win? https://t.co/xW9viFy6lH

Luffy gained the Gear 5 transformation in his battle against Emperor Kaido after he awakened his Devil Fruit's true abilities, Hito no Mi. This new form allowed him to expand exponentially in size, turn his environment rubbery and even conjure things into existence.

In chapter 1070, Luffy manifested a pair of sunglasses out of the clouds of his hair while fighting against Rob Lucci. This showed the power of his reality manipulation and demonstrated the cartoonesque abilities of his Gear 5 mode.

The fight turned out to be extremely one-sided as Luffy toyed around with Lucci, knocking him out of his awakened state in a single punch. He even became a giant and started eating Vegapunk's laboratory, spitting chunks of rubble at Lucci like a machine gun.

Luffy manifesting a sunglass and then punching Lucci (Image via Eiichiro Oda/One Piece)

Luffy is bound to get stronger as the story continues, unleashing the true potential of his Gear 5 transformation. His powers are limited only by his own imagination, which means he can become even stronger than Goku by willing it into existence.

The cartoonesque powers of his Gear 5 mode put him at an advantage over every other fictional character, as cartoon powers are ridiculously strong and have no limitations. In the Gear 5 mode, Luffy essentially turns into a gag character, becoming invincible.

Other gag characters like Saitama and Arale from Dragon Ball are also unimaginably powerful and can beat anyone they fight. So it's not a big stretch to imagine that Luffy would be able to beat Goku by becoming the embodiment of a cartoon character.

Arale from Dragon Ball (Image via Toei Animation)

Mastered Ultra Instinct Goku is on a multi-galaxy level and can hold his own against the likes of Jiren, Granolah, Moro, Gas, and even Lord Beerus. This means that no character from One Piece can even come close to defeating a base-level Goku, as his strength is way too overwhelming.

However, being a gag character, Arale was able to easily defeat Super Saiyan Blue Goku as no power scaling or logic applies to her strength. The same goes for Gear 5 Luffy, as his powers make no sense and are comical in nature. It would be interesting to see what powerup he gets in the future as the story of One Piece progresses, and he fights stronger villains like Blackbeard, Akainu, and Imu.

Twitter animanga community's reaction to the possibility of Gear 5 Luffy surpassing Goku in future

itselguapo @itselguapo @xMr_Benzedrine @Noodledori1 @R14S5 I seriously think Goku VS Luffy wouldn't end as quickly as people make it seem it would end. This would be one of those fights that just go on for a full ass 30 episodes. Gear 5 and whatever goku has now are Insanely powerful. Especially if it's gear 5 Luffy. @xMr_Benzedrine @Noodledori1 @R14S5 I seriously think Goku VS Luffy wouldn't end as quickly as people make it seem it would end. This would be one of those fights that just go on for a full ass 30 episodes. Gear 5 and whatever goku has now are Insanely powerful. Especially if it's gear 5 Luffy.

One Piece fans have heavily pushed the idea on Twitter that Luffy can compete with Goku and even surpass him in power as more of Gear 5's abilities are revealed in the future. However, this theory has received a lot of pushback from Dragon Ball fans as they refuse to consider this a serious matchup.

It is safe to say that the reaction has been mixed, with fans of both sides arguing in favor of their character. To many, it seems like it would be impossible for Luffy to reach the level of Goku's Mastered Ultra Instinct. To others, Gear 5 Luffy's cartoonesque powers seem to be a strong contender to dethrone one of the anime's strongest protagonists.

Geo @Geo_AW The more Oda gives Gear 5 these cartoon-esc powers the more dangerous Luffy becomes, he literally created sunglasses from NOTHING. Depending on how far Oda wants to take these cartoon powers, Luffy could end up being stronger than Goku, cartoon powers are BROKEN. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… The more Oda gives Gear 5 these cartoon-esc powers the more dangerous Luffy becomes, he literally created sunglasses from NOTHING. Depending on how far Oda wants to take these cartoon powers, Luffy could end up being stronger than Goku, cartoon powers are BROKEN. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/NVHeNS3A2x

Red ❤️‍🔥 @RedLightning420 Gear 5 Luffy absolutely destroys Goku in a fight Gear 5 Luffy absolutely destroys Goku in a fight https://t.co/SIYI5Eke3M

🫵🏻 @lmaolimau i starting to think that Luffy new gear is inspired by that one episode of DBS Goku vs Arale which is stated that even how much powerful a character is, a "Gag Character" always gonna be stronger. So Gear 5 is a Gag transformation i guess..... #ONEPIECE1045 i starting to think that Luffy new gear is inspired by that one episode of DBS Goku vs Arale which is stated that even how much powerful a character is, a "Gag Character" always gonna be stronger. So Gear 5 is a Gag transformation i guess..... #ONEPIECE1045

imTRAIN @_imTrain @KnownDukeIn1987 @B_Smart_ppl @longbeachgriffy This whole debate is UI Goku vs Awakened Luffy. Gear 5 is only limited by imagination, so Luffy can literally do anything if he can think it. I think UI Goku has more limitations which will result in his loss @KnownDukeIn1987 @B_Smart_ppl @longbeachgriffy This whole debate is UI Goku vs Awakened Luffy. Gear 5 is only limited by imagination, so Luffy can literally do anything if he can think it. I think UI Goku has more limitations which will result in his loss

〽️aximumVolty @MaximumVolty @TheNazgulelyar



Try and expand your mind, it's fun @Anime_fan_dude They're literally both gods who can bend the rules of their universe. Luffy's power is fueled by imagination. Apparently a lot of DB fans don't have an active imagination, cuz I can imagine like 5 ways to beat Goku, ergo so can Luffy.Try and expand your mind, it's fun @TheNazgulelyar @Anime_fan_dude They're literally both gods who can bend the rules of their universe. Luffy's power is fueled by imagination. Apparently a lot of DB fans don't have an active imagination, cuz I can imagine like 5 ways to beat Goku, ergo so can Luffy.Try and expand your mind, it's fun 🌈

YB 🤍🦈| Road to 1k | @Realyb1s A short Thread on Gear 5 luffy

I’m gon debunk all these ‘reality manipulation stuffs’ and ‘toon force’



1. Luffy don’t have reality manipulation ability don’t be confused bc of the glasses you saw in the manga now what he did wasn’t reality manipulation but matter manipulation A short Thread on Gear 5 luffy I’m gon debunk all these ‘reality manipulation stuffs’ and ‘toon force’ 1. Luffy don’t have reality manipulation ability don’t be confused bc of the glasses you saw in the manga now what he did wasn’t reality manipulation but matter manipulation https://t.co/8BPfJgrhrp

GodzillaAli @Zacky958

Like they gassing up Luffy too much @Geo_AW It’s honestly baffling to see how about 43% of people think that Luffy can actually beat GokuLike they gassing up Luffy too much @Geo_AW It’s honestly baffling to see how about 43% of people think that Luffy can actually beat GokuLike they gassing up Luffy too much https://t.co/JG9KLmosPz

Son @Gray_Son_Ic @Geo_AW If Arale, a cartoon and parody character can beat both Goku and Vegeta, Luffy with Gear 5 can do the same, being also a character with cartoon and parody powers. @Geo_AW If Arale, a cartoon and parody character can beat both Goku and Vegeta, Luffy with Gear 5 can do the same, being also a character with cartoon and parody powers.

The debate of the strongest is a never-ending one, with characters being compared to each other on a daily basis. Gear 5 Luffy became a part of this debate with his unique set of abilities and was able to sway a lot of people's minds.

With One Piece entering the final stretch of its story, Luffy is bound to become more powerful as he continues to gain mastery over his Gear 5 mode. With this mode's cartoonesque powers and reality warping, there is a real possibility that he will surpass Goku in the future.

