5 Dragon Ball characters who can beat Black Adam (and 5 who don't stand a chance)

DCEU fans & Dragon Ball fans have been in constant debate over which universe has the stronger characters. The two fandoms regularly like to pit beloved characters against each other, namely Superman and Goku.This rivalry occasionally reverts to other characters as well, and with the release of Black Adam in October, fans have sparked new comparisons.

Black Adam's super strength, speed, durability, and stamina can give many characters in Dragon Ball a run for their money. However, there are also some who could defeat him without breaking a sweat.

Goku and 4 other Dragon Ball characters who can easily defeat Black Adam

5) Zeno

Zeno as seen in the Dragon Ball Super (Image via Toei Animation)

Omni-King Zeno is the strongest character in the Dragon Ball series which should give fans an idea of the strength he wields. He is not a warrior by design, but his power to remove entire universes from existence is nothing to be trifled with.

Black Adam wouldn't even be able to stand in front of this character, let alone try and defeat him. Zeno has a really fickle mood, so one bad move from Adam and him along with his entire universe would cease to exist.

4) Grand Priest

Grand Priest as seen in Dragon Ball Super (Image via Toei Animation)

Father of all Angels, Grand Priest is the second strongest being in the entire universe, behind Zeno. His power level is unfathomable, with Whis mentioning that even he was no match for the supreme being. Black Adam would be annihilated if he ever crosses paths with this overpowered character.

The Grand Priest is always in the Perfect Ultra Instinct state, making any possible attack from Adam futile. He wields the ability to nullify traits from beings and eradicate them at will, so any fight will only end with our DC antagonist being erased from existence.

3) Whis

Whis as seen in Dragon Ball Super (Image via Toei Animation)

Whis accompanies Beerus to keep his tendencies of destruction in check. He is a supreme being who's mastered the Ultra Instinct and can even reverse time and travel through space with ease.

Black Adam doesn't even stand a chance of touching Whis. Beerus was once knocked out by a single chop from Whis. It would take him even less than that to incapacitate Adam and put him in his place.

2) Jiren

Jiren as seen in Dragon Ball Super (Image via Toei Animation)

Jiren was the strongest fighter introduced in Super and he gave Goku the hardest challenge he'd ever faced. Without Ultra Instinct, the latter was almost helpless against this Universe 11 fighter. Jiren would be a formidable opponent for Black Adam to go against as well.

He can create shockwaves with just his glare and repel any attack that Black Adam throws at him. He cannot take damage and his strength is almost at Ultra Instict Goku's level, so his punches along with his Ki blasts can spell doom for our DC antagonist.

1) Goku

Goku as seen in Dragon Ball Super (Image via Toei Animation)

Goku is one of the strongest anime characters in general and has surpassed his limits time and time again. In Dragon Ball Super, he achieved his ultimate form, Ultra Instinct, making him stronger than even the Gods of Destruction in the series.

Black Adam's super speed and strength are rendered useless in front of Goku's Ultra Instict powers. He can easily dodge all his attacks instictively while dealing some serious damage of his own. He can also settle the fight by blasting off Adam with his Kamehameha blast.

Yamcha and 4 other Dragon Ball characters who can never defeat Black Adam

5) Hercule Satan

Mr Satan as seen in Dragon Ball Super (Image via Toei Animation)

Mr. Satan is more of a comic relief character with no real powers to his name. He is really strong for a human and has incredible feats of strength to his name, such as pulling four buses at once. However, he doesn't stand a chance against anyone with actual superpowers.

A single powerful puch from Black Adam would be enough to put Mr. Satan down. This would be less of a fight and more of a slaughter.

4) Yamcha

Yamcha as seen in Dragon Ball Super (Image via Toei Animation)

Yamcha is a regular human martial artist and doesn't have any extraordinary powers to counter someone like Black Adam. His training under Master Roshi, Kami, and King Kai made him a stronger fighter, but he's still nowhere near the level of someone with actual superpowers.

Black Adam's super speed gives him the advantage to dodge any of Yamcha's attacks. He then just needs to land a few superhuman punches to get the job done. It's impossible for Yamcha to fight Black Adam and survive. Having died twice before, no one would recommend this fight to him.

3) Master Roshi

Master Roshi as seen in Dragon Ball Super (Image via Toei Animation)

Master Roshi is one of the strongest human fighters in the Dragon Ball series. He's the inventor of Kamehameha and taught Goku the technique. He was also selected to be a fighter for Universe 7 during the Tournamnet of Power.

Master Roshi is not a pushover when it comes to fighting, but Black Adam might be a bit too much for him to handle.

The DC antagonist's strength and speed is hard for Roshi to keep up with. He also has superhuman endurance, allowing him to fight for long periods of time, putting Master Roshi at a huge disadvantage. The fight is destined to conclude with Roshi succumbing to exhaustion and Adam puncing his lights out.

2) Tien Shinhan

Tien as seen in Dragon Ball Super along with Adroid 16 & 17 (Image via Toei Animation)

Tien is another strong human fighter who represented Universe 7 in the Tournament of Power. He has a lot of abilities such as Solar Flare, Tri-Beam, and Kamehameha. However, his powers might not be enough to defeat Black Adam.

Tien might be able to blind the DC character with his Solar Flare and then attack him with his Tri-Beam. However, with Adam's superhuman endurance, he can just take the attack head on and survive. There's also the issue of speed at which Adam is at a significant advantage. He can use his speed to close the distance between the two and then end the fight with his punches.

1) Krillin

Krillin as seen in Dragon Ball Super (Image via Toei Animation)

Krillin is another strong human fighter who was a part of many legendary battles in the series. He was also selected to represent Universe 7 in the Tournament of Power. However, his strength and speed are no match against a superhuman like Black Adam.

Black Adam can easily dodge Krillin's Destructo Disk, incapacitating him with lightning bolts before ending the fight swiftly with a barrage of superhuman punches. Krillin has died three times at the hands of villains in the past and if he doesn't want to add to that tally, he should avoid the DC antagonist.

