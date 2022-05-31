5 Dragon Ball characters Jiren could easily surpass (& 5 he never will)

Dragon Ball Super's Jiren is one of the strongest fighters we have ever seen in the series. Able to overpower almost everyone during the event, he demonstrated amazing skills and other-worldly strength. Not only is he the strongest mortal in his universe, he is also stronger than his God of Destruction.

He is still not the strongest of them all, and although there are a lot of Dragon Ball characters he will be able to surpass, there are others he will never defeat. Here, we will present you with five beings Jiren will surpass with a little training, and five he will never be able to.

Disclaimer: This list is based upon the authors opinion and is not in any order. It will contain spoilers for Dragon Ball Super.

5 Dragon Ball characters Jiren can surpass in strength

1) Moro

A powerful magic user and planet eater, Moro has been one of the strongest opponents Goku and Vegeta have ever faced against. His regained strength after getting restored to his full power and ability to grow stronger with every planet he ate made him an almost unstoppable foe, but he was ultimately defeated by Mastered Ultra Instinct Goku.

He was defeated by the Ultra Instinct and even if Jiren was not strong to fight against a Mastered form at the moment, with a little training he could and Moro would be no match for him.

2) Granolah

Granolah is another strong warrior that caused a lot of trouble for Goku and Vegeta. His desire to get revenge on the Saiyan race pushed him him to wish to become the universe’s strongest warrior, even when the wish shortened his lifespan.

At first, he was able to overpower Goku and Vegeta with ease, but after an intense battle he was knocked down at the same time as Goku.

Jiren would need to train really hard to get to a level beyond what Granolah’s wish gave him. But after seeing his backstory, we know Jiren is not someone who just sits around. One day Jiren will be able to surpass Granolah, there is no doubt about that.

3) Gas

Another warrior who wished to become the strongest in the universe, Gas is the current antagonist of the Dragon Ball Super manga. He’s so strong that Ultra Instinct Goku and Ultra Ego Vegeta had to team up to face him. But we know how Dragon Ball works, and our heroes will soon be able to surpass him and win the fight.

Similar to the previous entry, Jiren is nowhere near the strength level of Gas at the moment, but that in no way means he is never going to be able to achieve it. If Jiren’s desire to defeat Goku remains as strong as it seemed at the end of the Tournament of Power, he will one day find a way to surpass Gas.

4) Beerus

There is a lot of debate amongst fans when it comes to Beerus’ strength. Some say he is the strongest of all the Gods and some say he was already defeated by Quitela, or Belmond when talking about the manga. But as of now, we have never seen Beerus fight with all of his power, not even during the God’s match, because of the Grand Priest’s interruption.

Whatever the case, even if Beerus is stronger than Jiren at the moment, it is not by a lot. All the Gods of Destruction are fairly equal in power levels, and Jiren was already able to surpass the one in his universe. Beerus better be prepared if he ever needs to face the Pride Trooper.

5) Whis

Whis is not only a member of the most mysterious race in all of Dragon Ball Super, he is also the one who trained Berrus. He has always been suspected of possessing a power that overshadows the God's by a lot. But Whis and Beerus are both sure there will be a day when Goku and Vegeta will be able to surpass them.

And if Goku and Vegeta are able to surpass two of the strongest beings in the Dragon Ball multiverse, there is no doubt Jiren will be able to as well. He had already surpassed the God of his universe before we even met him. With an intense training, he is more than likely going to be on his way to surpass this powerful Angel.

The Grand Priest and 4 other Dragon Ball characters that Jiren will never be able to defeat

1) Vegito Super Saiyan Blue

During Future Trunk’s arc in Dragon Ball Super, we were witnesses of Vegito’s strength when in his Super Saiyan Blue form. The fight against Zamasu quickly turned into our fused hero’s favor the moment he appeared on the field. Zamasu was not able to do anything against the Saiyan's might.

If not for the time limit the Potara fusion had when mortals used them, Zamasu would have been defeated with ease by the blue-haired warrior. And if Vegito’s abilities grow as Goku and Vegeta’s do, this formidable opponent would unfortunately overpower Jiren.

2) Vegeta

Vegeta’s first encounter with Jiren was a defeat he will never forget. The latter was the dominating participant during Dragon Ball Super’s Tournament of Power, and the prince was able to assess his strength. But since then, Vegeta has become several times stronger than he was back then.

Vegeta can access powers that a God of Destruction has, but he is also theorized to be stronger than Goku at the moment. If Ultra Instinct Goku was able to surpass Jiren during their first encounter, Vegeta’s Ultra Ego would defeat him in an instant. And that's leaving aside the fact that Vegeta will just keep getting stronger.

3) Goku

When Goku was able to awaken his Ultra Instinct form for the first time, he was able to overpower Jiren. He was only defeated because of Goku's lack of experience mantaining the form.

Since then, Goku had been training until he achieved the Mastered Ultra Instinct during Dragon Ball Super’s manga. Even when Vegeta was suspected to be stronger than him, Goku has shown us time and time again that he will always be the strongest at the end.

Goku still has a long way to go, and he will keep getting more powerful. He is already at a power level that could easily have defeated Jiren when they first met. Sadly, for the Pride Trooper, Goku’s power will not stop growing.

4) The Grand Priest

UnrealEntGaming @TooRealUnreal The Grand Priest is a different kind of animal on the food chain. There's a part of me that wishes we had the chance to take a look at what he could really do with his power but then again, if he did then it would be pointless because he'd effortlessly be flawless in what he does The Grand Priest is a different kind of animal on the food chain. There's a part of me that wishes we had the chance to take a look at what he could really do with his power but then again, if he did then it would be pointless because he'd effortlessly be flawless in what he does https://t.co/xYknjO1qQO

The Grand Priest is not just any Angel, but the best of them all. Whis confirmed that The Grand Priest is one of the strongest beings in Dragon Ball Super’s multiverse. With the brief glances we have seen about his powers, we know that there is no way any mortal right now could ever surpass him.

Not only is he strong enough to stop two Gods of Destruction, he can also create enormous constructions in a matter of hours. Jiren’s potential is gigantic, but there is no realistic way he would be able to surpass the Grand Priest.

5) Zeno

The Omni-King of the multiverse. Zeno is the strongest and most powerful being in the universe. He has the capability to erase anything he wants with just a thought and there is no being in the multiverse that could hope to overpower him.

We have never seen Zeno fight during Dragon Ball Super’s run, but we know every one of the strongest fighters we know fear and respect him. And with his power to end any existence by only wishing for it, Jiren could never defeat the mighty Omni-King.

