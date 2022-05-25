Dragon Balls Super (Theory): Do Beerus and Dyspo belong to the same race?

Why do Dyspo and Beerus look so similar? Throughout the Dragon Ball universe, we have seen a ton of different alien races. While we are quite familiar with some of them, we have little to no information about many. Fans have always been somewhat intrigued by the similarities shared by Dyspo, a member of Universe 11, with Beerus and Champa.

Apart from the color of the skin and the similar body type in the case of Beerus, we can also see some of Beerus’ iconic characteristics in our rabbit-like Pride Trooper. So, in this article, we are going to talk about the possibility of Dyspo being the same species as the twin Gods of Destruction.

Note: This article is based solely on the author's opinion and will contain spoilers for Dragon Ball Super.

Could Dyspo be related to Beerus and Champa?

Beerus and Dyspo look uncannily similar. While it is true that both are based on different animals, Beerus being a cat-like humanoid and Dyspo a rabbit, the difference is not clear enough to completely distance them from each other. Not only do they share the exact same purple skin tone, but they also have similar facial features.

We know Universe 7's God of Destruction must have come from a planet with others like him, since he is Champa’s brother. It is likely that they originated in a place with other beings like them. We don’t know anything specific about their species except what is apparent at simple sight.

Beerus’ species is a humanoid race that have fused feline features. Even though this could be the only evidence needed to discard the theory of a relationship between Dyspo and Beerus, we also have evidence that not all members of a race need to share the same characteristics.

Different universes, different versions

During Goku and Vegeta’s first encounter with Cabba, a Saiyan from Universe 6, it becomes clear that even when universes share races and similarities, they are never going to be the same. This is exemplified by Universe 6’s Saiyan race, who are warriors fighting for justice and peace without opting for destruction.

This is not the only point of difference between the two universes. Another defining feature of the Saiyans is missing in those from Universe 6, namely the iconic tail that allowed them to transform into their Great Ape form. So, it is possible for the same race to have different characteristics from universe to universe, and we still don’t know if these two are the only universes with Saiyans.

Taking this into account, we have to consider how different universes might have affected Dyspo and Beerus's similarities and dissimilarities. Even though we have no official way of confirming this, it is a valid suggestion that both characters could be from the same species. The animal their humanoid form takes after is what differs based on their place of origin.

Cats live a long time, 200 million years to be exact

There is still another possibility for them to be related, and it comes from a piece of information Whis gave Goku during the end of his fight against the God of Destruction. When Whis offered the God's position to Goku, he commented that the actual God has been occupying that role for more than 200 million years.

That time span would be enough for members of one's own species to evolve and change their appearance, and it’s probable the twins would not be aware of the fact since they have been traveling around for millennia.

It is also worth noting that when Dyspo first appeared during the Tournament of Power, Champa mentioned the similarities the Pride Trooper shares with his brother. They only became more apparent when he fought, being enveloped in an aura like that of Beerus.

In summation

Even though we can only hope that this question will be answered by Toriyama or Toyotaro one day, there is still evidence to indicate that the two characters are related to the same species. So, until we have a definite answer or we know more about any of the species they could be a part of, we will have to wait and ponder upon why they are so alike.

What do you think about our theory? Do you think there is another explanation for the similarities between the two characters? Let us know!

