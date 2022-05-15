10 strongest anime dads of all time

In anime, most of the characters wish to leave a mark on the world by becoming powerful in all aspects of what would make them strong. For them, usually, the biggest motivation is their father. For some characters, their fathers are no less than superheroes, and for some, they become their greatest nemesis.

However, these father characters in anime always seem to be hiding their true potential, and once provoked, their opponents instantly get engulfed in their wrath. This article will list ten anime dads who have proven to be the deadliest force in the animeverse.

The strongest father characters in anime

10) Andragoras III - The Heroic Legend of Arslan

Andragoras III as seen in the anime The Heroic Legend of Arslan (Image via Wit Studio)

Andragoras III was the 18th king of Pars and the father of Arslan. Andragoras has always been surrounded by multiple rumors like Arslan is his adopted son, he killed his older brother to conquer the throne for himself after marrying Queen Tahime, etc.

Despite his power-driven outlook, Andragoras was brave and strong, and an undefeated warrior who rose out of each battle he went through, victoriously. For Andragoras, understanding human emotions was too complex as he was not even generous to the people who stood with him.

9) Joseph Joestar - Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure

Joseph Joestar as seen in the anime Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure (Image via David Production Inc.)

Joseph Joestar is the main protagonist in Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 2 and a supporting character in Parts 3 and 4. Joseph is the father of Josuke Higashita. In his prime, Joseph was a hothead young lad who would fight anyone who made him lose his composure, but currently, in his eighties, he’s just a lethargic goofball.

Joseph is regarded as one of the prodigies in the Joestar lineage as he was a natural-born Ripple and Stand User. Using all his abilities in perfect conjunction makes him one of the strongest characters in Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure.

8) Isshin Kurosaki - Bleach

Isshin Kurosaki as seen in the anime Bleach (Image via Studio Pierrot)

All his life, Ichigo was unaware that his father, Isshin who’s living a mundane life around him by running the Kurosaki clinic, is a former Shinigami. Isshin was the 10th Division captain of 13 Court Guard Squads, and he left soul society to take care of her wife Masaki, who was a Quincy.

Being a captain-level shinigami, Ishhin holds a massive reserve of spiritual energy. His Getsuga Tenshou was powerful enough to give deep cuts to Aizen in his Hogyoku form. Isshin is likely to never pick up his sword again, but to save his children, he would fight the entire world if he had to.

7) Van Hohenheim - Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Van Hohenheim as seen in the anime Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (Image via Bones)

Van Hohenheim is the father of Edward and Elric Alphonse and one of the most powerful Alchemists in Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood. Being the physical manifestation of the Philosopher's Stone, Hohenheim’s powers exceed that of any of the Alchemists in the entirety of the series.

Hohenheim can perform alchemy without the requirement to use the Transmutation Circle. He can also perform biological transmutations and can easily bypass the law of Equivalent Exchange.

6) Yujiro Hanma - Baki

Yujiro Hanma as seen in the anime Baki (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Yujiro Hanma has never been considered a human being, as people think he’s a monster living beneath the hide of a human. He’s widely acclaimed as the 'strongest on earth,' due to his monstrous strength that exceeds that of an entire nation’s modern military. Despite his son, Baki being the protagonist in the series, he never managed to surpass his father’s might.

At the age of 16, Yujiro took on several American military forces just by himself and defeated every single one of them. He can even stop the tectonic activity of an earthquake by punching the ground.

5) Endeavor - My Hero Academia Studio Bones

Endeavor as seen in the anime My Hero Academia Studio Bones (Image via Bones)

By the age of 20, Endeavor had become the best crime fighter to solve numerous cases in a significant amount of time. After All Might's retirement, he became the No. 1 Hero in My Hero Academia. He is highly skilled in his Quirk 'Hellflame,' which granted him the ability to manifest intense flames. He can surpass his limits by going Plus Ultra like All Might.

He has always been cold towards his children, especially Toya and Shoto, but after developing a compassionate side, he now wants to make amends for his past behavior.

4) Naruto Uzumaki - Boruto: Naruto's Next Generations

Naruto Uzumaki as seen in the anime Boruto Naruto's Next Generations (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Naruto worked hard and climbed up his way to follow his path to become the Hokage of Konoha. He has always been a powerful shinobi, but after the end of the Fourth Great Ninja War, he became the most powerful human alive on earth. Receiving chakra from the Sage of Six Paths and gaining the powers of all Tailed Beasts gave him godly feats.

In the new era, he is the doting father of two children, Boruto and Himawari. Being a Hokage of his village, he always gets burdened with lots of work, but still finds a way to make it up to his children.

3) Satan - Blue Exorcist

Satan as seen in the anime Blue Exorcist (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Apart from being the father of the seven devils, Satan also has two human children, Rin and Yukio Okimura. Satan being the embodiment of evil, never cared about his kin like when his son Rin was being sucked into the Gehenna Gate. Instead of saving his son, he laughed like a maniac.

Satan is the strongest of all demons in Blue Exorcist. He has an arsenal of dominating abilities within his sleeve which makes him a force to be reckoned with.

2) Gol D Roger - One Piece

Gol D Roger as seen in the anime One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Gol D Roger was a legendary pirate who owned the greatest treasure in the world, the One Piece. He is solely responsible for starting the Golden Age of Pirates. Roger didn’t want his unborn son Ace to be a criminal, so he left him in the good hands of Garp.

Being the Pirate King, he retained an enormous bounty of 564,800,000 prior to his death. Being the strongest pirate ever, Gol D Roger had a plethora of powerful feats at his disposal.

1) Goku - Dragon Ball

Goku as seen in the anime Dragon Ball (Image via Toei Animation)

Goku is the strongest Saiyan in the entire multiverse of Dragon Ball. Throughout his life, he trained relentlessly and honed his Saiyan prowess to become stronger by breaking the very limits of sanity. To gain the thrill out of combat he won’t back off from fighting even the God of Destruction, Beerus.

Although Goku has never really been around his kids. He always tries to make up to Goten for not spending enough time. He has set a great example for his children by showing them what true power means.

Edited by Khushi Singh