Baki Hanma Season 2 announced by Netflix

Baki fans are brimming with excitement as Baki Hanma confirmed a second season. The series has given its fans some of the most brutal bone-breaking brawls involving the most physically capable beings.

It seems like Netflix will be giving fans another season of Baki Hanma, which will continue the ongoing plot and feature the young fighting prodigy attempting to defeat Yujiro Hanma, one of the most terrifying human beings to ever walk the planet.

Netflix announces that Baki Hanma will be getting a second season

The previous season of the series involved Baki entering a maximum-security prison in the hopes of meeting some of the strongest fighters in the series. He looked up to Biscuit Oliva and wanted to challenge him to a fight as he prepared to go up against his father, who is feared by every single character in the series.

Baki achieved an amazing feat as he was able to beat Mr. Unchained, the strongest fighter in the prison. Biscuit Oliva is a freak of nature and yet Baki prevailed during that fight. The upcoming season is heading towards the conclusion with the fight that will take place between the father and son.

However, one thing fans can look forward to is a new villain. Baki and his crew will be facing an opponent unlike anyone else. They will be up against Pickle, a neanderthal that lived in the cretaceous era, and was preserved in a crystalline rock. It will be interesting to see how Baki and his friends perform when they’re up against him.

Anime TV Japan made an announcement regarding the second season of Baki Hanma on Twitter, and along with it, shared an image from the upcoming season as well. The picture confirmed that Baki would be going up against Pickles, who had been woken up from his slumber which lasted a few million years.

Baki the Grappler's 30th anniversary will be celebrated with the creation of a real-life Iron Dome. Additionally, there will be an exhibition that will feature the series’ art since its inception.

It's safe to say that there’s a sense of anticipation that continues to build, and fans are excited to see the introduction of a new character and eager to know the result of the fight between the son and father.

