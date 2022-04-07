10 anime to watch if you like Ranking of Kings

Ranking of Kings is one of the most popular anime of Fall 2021. It gained immense popularity for its endearing and heartfelt story about a little king whose willpower could overshadow even the likes of a gigantic brute.

The anime holds the essence of a classic fairytale that talks about a king who, despite his shortcomings, endeavors through anything to become the best king he can be. Here is a list of anime that fans of Ranking of Kings should definitely check out.

Anime to watch if you like Ranking of the Kings

10) The Heike Story

Aoi Yuki (Biwa) as seen in the anime The Heike Story (Image via Science SARU)

The Heike Story is an anime adaptation of the 13th century’s historical dispute between the Taira clan and the Minamoto clan to control and rule Japan. The anime follows Aoi Yuki, who possesses an incredible sight that allows her to see the future. However, her forecast disappoints the Heike clan, to which Aoi’s father paid the price with his life.

On one fated day, Shigemori, the eldest son of the Taira clan, crosses his path with Aoi, who now prefers to be addressed as Biwa. After knowing all the atrocities waged upon Biwa, Shigemori asks the former to come and live with him and his family to make amends for the past. However, Biwa is still hesitant to show the future to Shigemori.

9) The Beast Player

Elin, as seen in the anime The Beast Player (Image via Production I.G)

The Beast Player is one of the best fantasy anime with a compelling coming-of-age story. The story follows the life of Elin, who lives in Ake, a village in Tai-Kou of the kingdom of Ryoza trusted with raising the Grand Duke's army. After the uprising of civil war between the two allied nations, Tai-Kou and Shin-Ou of Ryoza, Elin’s days of peace and harmony faded away.

In an attempt to unite with her mother, Elin falls into the river and floats away to the other side of the kingdom. In a situation of war and crisis, she has to blend in whilst following in the footsteps of her mother and accomplish her dream of becoming a beastinarian.

8) Yona of the Dawn

Yona, as seen in the anime Yona of the Dawn (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Yona of the Dawn revolves around the titular protagonist named Yona, a young princess of Kouka Kingdom and the sole heir to Emperor II. Yona was living a happy life with her family and friends, but everything got swept away from her hands when her father was murdered.

Yona, along with her childhood friend and bodyguard, General Hak, is forced to flee the palace. Yona takes a vow to eliminate her enemies by getting stronger. She embarks on a journey to piece together the four Dragon Warriors of the legend, who will help her save the country and her people.

7) A Silent Voice

Shouko and Shouya, as seen in the anime A Silent Voice (Image via Kyoto Animation)

A Silent Voice is an emotional rollercoaster that others may have mistaken for a simple romantic story, but it is more than that. The story follows Shouya Ishida, a former bully who is being haunted by his own actions in the past of how he tormented his deaf classmate Shouko Ishimiya.

To atone for his wrongdoings, he sets himself on a path to find Shouko and make amends for everything he did to her. While it's not going to be smooth sailing, Shouya has to give everything to redeem himself from his past.

6) Mob Psycho 100

Mob, as seen in the anime Mob Psycho 100 (Image via BONES)

Mob Psycho 100 is a perfect blend of action, comedy, and its heartfelt storyline. The story follows Shigeo Kageyama, a powerful esper popularly known by his nickname Mob. His psychic powers are linked to his emotions and strong negative emotions can hurt the people around him, which he doesn’t like. He resorted to suppressing his powers and his emotions as well.

No matter how much Shigeo gets bullied by others, he never holds on to any grudges or resentment. Although he initially started out as someone who was aloof and scared to befriend others, after speaking up for himself, he started making friends and gradually came out of his shell.

5) The Heroic Legend of Arslan

All key characters of the anime The Heroic Legend of Arslan (Image via LIDENFILMS)

The Heroic Legend of Arslan is a story that follows Arslan, the young prince of the kingdom Pars. King Andragoras III of the kingdom Pars gets betrayed by one of his trusted officials, and concurrently the kingdom gets taken over by the neighboring empire, Lusitania.

With the army in shambles and no other allies to aid the kingdom in its downfall, Arslan defected Pars along with his most loyal general. To reclaim his home back from the invaders, Arslan must overcome every obstacle in his path to become a strong warrior and gather powerful allies who will aid him in his conquest.

4) Somali of the Forest Spirit

Golem and Somali as seen in the anime Somali of the Forest Spirit (Image via Satelight)

The world of Somali of the Forest Spirit is inhabited by bizarre creatures like Spirits, Demons, Cyclops, Goblins, etc., and humans have become the only species close to extinction. Human beings are treated as livestock and hunted by these vicious creatures. One day, a Golem crosses paths with a lone girl named Somali.

The Golem takes Somali under his wing and sets on a path to find her parents. Although he only has a year to live, he has to reunite Somali with her parents before he dies.

3) Dororo

Mio and Hyakkimaru, as seen in the anime Dororo (Image via MAPPA)

Dororo is a heart-warming tale about Hyakkimaru, who was born without eyes, ears, nose, and limbs due to his father’s deal with demons, where he traded his unborn child’s body parts for power and prosperity. After Hyakkimaru’s birth, he was thrown into the river, hoping that he won’t survive.

However, fate already had plans for the young boy as he was found by a Sage who adopted him and provided him with prosthetics to survive. With each demon, Hyakkimaru slays, he recovers a part of his body. Befriending a young boy named Dororo, Hyakkimaru sets out on a quest to find all the demons, but the path he chooses is not an easy one.

2) Kaiba

Kaiba, as seen in the anime Kaiba (Image via Madhouse)

Kaiba revolves around the titular protagonist Kaiba (Warp) who wakes up in an empty room with a hole in his heart and a triangle-shaped mark on his stomach. Kaiba also had a locket with a girl unknown to him. After escaping an attack, he travels through a mysterious universe from one planet to another to regain his memories.

With the progress in his quest to learn more about his identity, Kaiba discovers more about his past and also becomes more aware of the girl in his locket.

1) To Your Eternity

Fushi, as seen in the anime To Your Eternity (Image via Brain's Base)

To Your Eternity follows Fushi, an immortal being created by The Beholder as a form of an Orb to preserve the world. The being can shapeshift into any living or non-living thing he desires at will. After witnessing a dying wolf, Fushi not only took the form of it but also attained its memories.

Later, Fushi meets a young boy wandering in the Arctic who got lost from his tribe. Together with Fushi, the boy embarks on a journey to reunite with his tribe whilst facing obstacles like running into menacing creatures called the Nokkers.

