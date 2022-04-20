One Piece Chapter 1047: Roger's Devil Fruit status, Luffy's massive attack, and more

One Piece Chapter 1047 spoilers have finally been released, and as has been the running theme for recent issues, there are massive revelations in store. Of chief concern is confirmation of whether the former Pirate King, Gol D. Roger, had a Devil Fruit or not.

Roger’s Devil Fruit status has been a longstanding topic of debate and theory long before One Piece Chapter 1047’s spoilers. With the release of One Piece Chapter 1047’s initial spoilers, fans finally have confirmation on his status as a non-Devil Fruit user.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available One Piece Chapter 1047 spoilers.

One Piece Chapter 1047 spoilers reignite excitement after a two-week break

One Piece Chapter 1047 initial spoilers

As aforementioned, One Piece Chapter 1047 spoilers were recently leaked, and with them come some significant revelations. It seems prominent One Piece spoiler leaker Redon is still on break from being the primary leaker, as Etenboby released these spoilers via the WorstGen forums. Redon then confirmed the leaks via his account on Apforums.

Twitter user @Orojapan1 then compiled the spoilers into a graphic before posting them on Twitter, as seen above. The spoilers begin by detailing the color cover spread, which shows the Straw Hats and Momonosuke in his dragon form on a beach.

The chapter begins with a flashback by Momonosuke of when he first decided to time travel in the burning Oden castle. This will most likely feature a conversation between him and his mother, Toki Kozuki, which has yet to be revealed.

The issue then seems to switch back to the Skull Dome Rooftop for more of Kaido versus Luffy. The latter uses an attack called Gum Gum Thunder, which is most likely the lightning bolt attack the previous chapter ended on.

It seems that the two begin talking after the attack lands, as Kaido reveals that Roger was not a Devil Fruit user. He also says that “skills,” likely referring to Devil Fruit powers, are not necessary to conquer the world. This, unfortunately, confirms many fan theories about Roger having the Weather-Weather Fruit to now be incorrect.

The perspective then seems to quickly jump to Hiyori and Orochi, where it, unfortunately, seems the latter will yet again escape death. The Sea Prism Stone nail lodged in his side has somehow come out, although it’s emphasized that he’s still on fire. He’s now transformed and, presumably, preparing to attack Hiyori.

At what is presumably the end of the chapter, readers are taken back up to the Skull Dome Rooftop for one last dose of Luffy versus Kaido. The former is seen preparing a giant fist bigger than Onigashima and preparing to attack Kaido with it. Unfortunately, there is a break next week, as the entire Weekly Shonen Jump magazine will not be published.

In summation

As has been a running theme with recent issues, One Piece Chapter 1047 seems poised to bring fans a dose of long-awaited, highly-anticipated information. Furthermore, the continued display of action in Luffy versus Kaido will always be incredibly welcoming to nearly every fan of the series.

One major concern stemming from these spoilers is what would seem to be the survival of Orochi yet again. A common criticism of One Piece and author Eiichiro Oda is the apparent caution towards killing characters off and making them stay dead. It seems that the ugly Achilles’ heel is yet again present in this upcoming issue.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as the year of the series’ 25th anniversary continues.

