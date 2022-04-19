One Piece Chapter 1047: What to expect, release date, and more

Readers should enjoy One Piece Chapter 1047 while they can since Golden Week is coming up.

Shonen Jump typically has multiple breaks for April. One Piece readers will be frustrated, given the high-quality chapters of the past few weeks. Luffy versus Kaido lived up to the hype. Of course, other events are going on right now.

Who knows what can happen in One Piece Chapter 1047. The only real guarantee is that Luffy will find creative ways to use his Gear Fifth. The Wano Country arc has built up this moment for years now. One way or another, Kaido will eventually suffer his eighth defeat.

Readers should know when and where to read One Piece Chapter 1047

Readers have been waiting patiently for over a week now. Eiichiro Oda took a well-deserved break, so it's time to get back into action. The stakes have been raised for this final encounter between Luffy and Kaido.

Release date and time

Manga Plus will release the official translation this Sunday, April 24. It will be simultaneously available in several countries, starting at 8.00 PM. These are the following languages that are supported:

English

Español (Spanish)

ภาษาไทย (Thai)

Português BR (Brazilian Portuguese)

Bahasa (Indonesian)

Français (French)

Of course, readers can also wait for the spoilers in the next few days. Shueisha is cracking down on websites, which means descriptions won't be as detailed. Judging by last week's chapter, raw scans can now come out on Thursdays.

Spanish leaker Redon posted a small clip of Gol D. Roger on his Twitter page. Of course, this may or may not indicate the contents of the chapter. Either way, readers will be hyped for One Piece Chapter 1047. The manga hasn't seen this much excitement in ages.

What to expect in One Piece Chapter 1047

The previous chapter ended with Luffy preparing to strike Kaido with a thunderbolt. However, it should be noted that Kaido's flame clouds are starting to weaken. Yamato warned Momonosuke that Onigashima would fall very soon and that he would need to produce his flame clouds.

One Piece Chapter 1047 will likely deal with Momonosuke's efforts to hold the island. Kaido is already reaching his limit with this fierce battle. Luffy's upcoming attack will only bring him further to the brink of defeat. Momonosuke will have to act quickly when that happens.

In the meantime, Raizo's efforts to extinguish the castle fire seem to be successful. However, it remains to be seen how everybody will make their escape. At least they no longer have to worry about the intense fire.

This is a very good week to be a One Piece fan

One Piece Chapter 1047 will be released in the same week as One Piece Episode 1015. The anime was initially delayed due to a server hack in Toei Animation. It's been hotly anticipated for the eventual showdown on the Skull Dome rooftop.

The manga would like to continue the trend of hype-worthy events this week.

