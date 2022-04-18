One Piece Episode 1015: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

With the One Piece weekly anime having returned this past Saturday evening for international viewers, fans are incredibly excited for the upcoming One Piece Episode 1015. The highly-anticipated release will adapt the series’ 1000th chapter in the manga, which is widely hailed as one of the best in the series.

Fans also have high hopes for One Piece episode 1015 due to the involvement of the beloved director, Megumi Ishitani, in the episode. Her two prior directorial endeavors for the series resulted in some of the best episodes of the anime yet, giving fans high hopes and expectations for her third effort in the role.

Follow along as this article breaks down One Piece episode 1015’s release date and time, what to expect, and more.

One Piece Episode 1015 one of series’ most highly anticipated episodes ever

One Piece Episode 1015: Release date and time, where to watch

The incredibly anticipated One Piece episode 1015 will air in Japan on Sunday morning, and become available for streaming Saturday night for most international viewers.

Crunchyroll will have a Simulcast of the episode as soon as it begins airing, while Funimation users will have to wait a few hours before the episode is available on their platform.

The episode will release at the following dates and time for various time zones:

Pacific Time: 6.00 pm PDT (April 16)

Eastern Time: 9.00 pm PDT (April 16)

Indian time: 6.30 pm IST (April 16)

British Time: 2.00 am BST (April 17)

European Time: 3.00 am CEST (April 17)

Philippine Time: 9.00 am PHT (April 17)

Japanese Standard Time: 10.00 am JST (April 17)

Australia Time: 10.30 am ACST (April 17)

Disclaimer: This article contains One Piece spoilers

One Piece Episode 1015: What to expect

As aforementioned, episode 1015 will cover One Piece’s 1000th chapter, which is one of the most beloved in the series. The preview for the episode gives fans some idea of what to expect, though the picture is not fully made clear with the preview alone.

Episode 1014 already covered pages three and four of the 1000th chapter, which saw Zoro tossed up to the roof by Marco and Luffy approaching the stairs to the roof. The anime added scenes for the later event where Luffy battled various Beast Pirate fodder since the Minks were incredibly worn down.

The remainder of the 1000th chapter sees continued conversation between Yamato and Momonosuke, as well as a final flashback from the former of her time with Ace. After this flashback, perspective changes to the Skull Dome Rooftop, where Luffy, Zoro, Law, Kid, and Killer have all confronted Kaido and Big Mom.

The fight between the Yonko and the Worst Generation members is colloquially referred to by fans as “Roof Piece.” This moment starts what many fans call the best part of the Onigashima Raid thus far, kicking it off with an obvious bang. Episode 1015 will almost certainly adapt all that remains in the 1000th chapter, and part of chapter 1001 as well.

Ishitani’s history with directing One Piece episodes is nearly flawless. Her exceptional work will no doubt continue in this highly anticipated episode, giving fans much to look forward to, Saturday evening.

Summing it all up

One Piece episode 1015 is one of the most highly anticipated episodes to air this far in the series, thanks to both the content it will cover and the staff working on it.

The unfortunate delay in the episode's airing stemming from the March 6 Toei Animation server hack has only increased the hype and anticipation for this upcoming episode. Both manga and anime fans have long awaited the episode's release, and are happy to hear that it’s finally at hand.

