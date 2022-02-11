5 times Jiren was loved by fans in Dragon Ball (& 5 when everyone despised him)

Without a doubt, the highlight of the Dragon Ball Super anime’s first season is the Tournament of Power arc. Serving as an ultimate test for Goku and friends, it’s incredibly fun to watch the Z Fighters and friends go up against the best in the multiverses.

Jiren, in particular, was an opponent whose matchups never got old, whether it was a one-off fight or part of a repeated series of matchups. Despite being a highlight of the arc, Jiren wasn’t always on the good side of fans during the Tournament.

Here are five times Jiren was loved by fans in Dragon Ball, and five more when everyone despised him.

Jiren’s evasion without moving and 4 other moments that earned Dragon Ball fans’ love

1) Jiren beats down Frieza

While Frieza’s role as a villain or hero gets muddled during Dragon Ball Super, what remains constant is fans' disdain for the galactic tyrant. When Jiren absolutely pummels Frieza down in the final moments of the Tournament, fans went nuts and appreciated the domination, despite it hurting Universe 7.

Many things in Dragon Ball change, but fans’ resentment for Frieza isn’t one of them.

2) Jiren vs. Hit

Jiren vs. Hit is a great, albeit quick battle which demonstrates just how powerful the former is. Previously in Dragon Ball Super, Hit’s Time-Skip technique was built up as nearly unbeatable, save for Goku’s Super Saiyan Blue Kaioken.

Now, fans are seeing Jiren in base form with seemingly little effort, perfectly predict where Hit will end up, making the Time-Skip useless.

3) Jiren sneaks up behind Goku

When Goku first tries to introduce himself to Jiren, the Pride Trooper has his back turned to him. He begins saying hello, but Jiren suddenly appears behind him without warning or even an indication of movement.

Understandably, this visibly freaks out Goku, which in typical Dragon Ball Super fashion, turns to a desire for a good fight.

4) Jiren dodges without moving

Shortly after Goku and Jiren’s aforementioned introduction, Dragon Ball Super’s Destroyer Gods send some ring rebuilding materials across the stage. Everyone in the way dodges except Jiren, who merely stands still and reads the bricks’ movement patterns to perfectly avoid them.

Impressing both Goku and fans, this is without a doubt one of the most beloved Jiren moments.

5) Jiren realizes he has friends

After being brought back from erasure with Android 17’s wish, Jiren seems to have had a profound change in personality. He begins to recognize that friends are a source of strength, not weakness, and starts viewing his relationship with the Pride Troopers differently, particularly Toppo.

In Dragon Ball Super’s closing moments of season one, Jiren and Goku reconcile and express a desire to fight again someday.

Jiren’s beatdown on Goku and 4 other moments drove fans’ dislike for him

1) Jiren attacks Universe 7 spectators

After accepting that he’ll lose to Ultra Instinct Goku, Jiren gets incredibly upset that someone could possibly be stronger than him. After realizing the former's source of strength is his friends, Jiren resolves himself to launch a Ki blast at the Universe 7 spectators.

Despite Goku being able to save his friends in time, he (and many fans) were understandably enraged with Jiren’s actions. In one of the best Goku rage moments in all of Dragon Ball, he punches Jiren right in the jaw, sending him flying and satisfying fans everywhere.

2) Jiren victory meditation

After fighting a few worthy opponents in Dragon Ball Super’s Tournament of Power, Jiren resigns himself and begins meditating. His reasoning for this was Universe 11 not needing his help to secure victory in the Tournament of Power anymore.

Considering he and Goku had only fought once up to this point, this understandably got under the skin of many Dragon Ball fans.

3) Jiren vs. Vegeta

Jiren and Vegeta’s fight is just completely embarrassing for the latter. Having beaten Toppo and unlocked Super Saiyan Blue Evolved, Vegeta then sets his sights on Jiren.

Additionally, while fighting Jiren, Vegeta attempts to unlock Ultra Instinct by not consciously observing attacks. Despite the Saiyan's best efforts, Jiren easily defeats him, upsetting Dragon Ball fans everywhere.

4) Jiren vs. Goku, round one

When Goku and Jiren first square off, the former immediately turns Super Saiyan Blue in preparation for the fight. Despite using his most powerful technique from the start, he’s still completely overpowered by Jiren and can’t seem to get any offense going.

Even when using Kaioken with Blue, he’s still utterly helpless against Jiren. This infuriated a lot of Dragon Ball fans.

5) Jiren vs. Kale

What really earned Jiren the ire of fans is his victory over Kale and how effortless he achieved it. Fans had just seen Goku struggle against her while trying to conserve stamina.

Suddenly, Jiren is able to defeat the Legendary Super Saiyan nearly instantaneously. It may not have been outwardly infuriating, but this action nevertheless got under many fans’ skins.

