5 Dragon Ball characters Vegeta can crush with ease (& 5 who are out of his league)

With the introduction of the Ultra Ego powerup, Dragon Ball fans are thrilled to see Vegeta get his own Ultra Instinct level form. What makes their excitement even more intense is seeing just how far the new form can go and whom it will eventually surpass.

While there are obvious candidates that Vegeta can defeat, it's difficult to determine his growth benchmarks at this point. As of this writing, Ultra Ego Vegeta has only been seen used against Granolah, which makes it difficult to determine the form's potential.

Nevertheless, based on what is known so far, here are five Dragon Ball characters Vegeta can crush with ease and five more who are out of his league.

Kefla and four other Dragon Ball characters are easy wins for Vegeta

1) Toppo

Toppo seen in his God of Destruction form during Dragon Ball Super (Image via Toei Animation)

Even before Ultra Ego, Vegeta had already embarrassed Toppo with Super Saiyan Blue Evolved during Dragon Ball Super’s Tournament of Power arc. Even more impressive is the fact that Toppo was using Hakai energy at the time, which is essentially a baby-step version of Ultra Ego.

Considering that Vegeta now has at-will Ultra Ego at his disposal, Toppo would be an even easier win for him to claim.

2) The Buus

Majin Buu, the base form of the Buus (Image via Toei Animation)

Despite not being a match for any of the Buus besides Majin in Dragon Ball Z, Vegeta could easily defeat all three by himself right now.

The attainment of Ultra Ego puts Vegeta leagues above Super Saiyan 3 Goku, which is the level of power Goku has during the entire Buu saga. Whether it’s Majin, Super, or Kid Buu, Vegeta could comfortably destroy all three in his current state.

3) Kefla

Kefla as seen in the Dragon Ball Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Kefla, who is the fusion of Caulifla and Kale, is an incredibly powerful Saiyan, as seen during Dragon Ball Super’s Tournament of Power arc. However, the fused being only proved to be a warm-up for an Ultra Instinct Omen Goku.

Considering this fact, it’s highly unlikely the girls could take home a win against the current Ultra Ego Vegeta.

4) Frieza

Frieza in his Final Form, as seen during Dragon Ball Z's Frieza saga (Image via Toei Animation)

In Dragon Ball Super’s Resurrection ‘F’ movie and the equivalent anime arc, fans saw a Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta easily take out Golden Frieza.

While Frieza may have grown and trained since this fight, it’s doubtful he has matched Vegeta in terms of progress and newfound strength. Therefore, it’s a safe assumption that Ultra Ego Vegeta would make easy work of Frieza, Golden or not.

5) Anilaza

Anilaza as seen in the Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Anilaza serves as the final combined form of what remained of Universe 3’s Tournament of Power fighters. During the Tournament of Power, fans saw Goku, Vegeta, Gohan, and Androids 17 and 18 needing to combine forces to knock it out (which they succeed in doing).

While it may seem hard to believe, an Ultra Ego Vegeta could undoubtedly handle the beast by himself. His combined strength and speed would be too much for Anilaza to handle.

Vegeta still hasn’t eclipsed Granolah and 4 other Dragon Ball characters

1) Jiren

Jiren as seen in the Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Despite attaining Ultra Ego, Vegeta likely still can’t defeat Jiren on his own. Even Goku's Mastered Ultra Instinct could not stop Jiren from wearing him down until the form was deactivated.

Considering Mastered Ultra Instinct has more defensive potential than Ultra Ego, Vegeta’s form deactivation would likely come even sooner versus Jiren.

2) Beerus

Beerus as seen in the Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

If Vegeta can’t beat someone stronger than a God of Destruction, then it’s unlikely he’d defeat a true Destroyer. Whether or not Beerus is a Destroyer that Jiren can defeat is irrelevant, as Vegeta will be unable to beat the former in either scenario.

No matter how it’s looked at, there’s simply not enough evidence to prove that Vegeta has surpassed Beerus.

3) Quitela

Quitela as seen in the Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Even though Quitela's strength is unknown, his title as a God of Destruction suggests that Vegeta will not be able to defeat him. Like Beerus, Quitela is a Destroyer that may or may not be beaten by Jiren, and Vegeta is unqualified to defeat him in either case.

While the Ultra Ego form is impressive, there’s simply not enough evidence to prove that its power is at a Destroyer’s level yet.

4) Granolah

Granolah seen in his colored appearance (Image via Shueisha Shonen Jump)

Vegeta debuts his Ultra Ego form against Granolah in the early stages of the Dragon Ball Super manga’s current arc.

Despite getting some good offense in, Vegeta quickly found himself overwhelmed by the strongest warrior in the universe. Eventually, Ultra Ego Vegeta was completely overpowered and forced to admit defeat at Granolah’s hands.

5) Whis

Whis as seen in the Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

While a matchup between Ultra Ego and Ultra Instinct is yet to be seen in Dragon Ball Super, Whis’ victory with Autonomous Ultra Instinct is a safe bet. Whis’ mastery of the form allows him to instinctively dodge and deflect every blow that comes his way.

Given Vegeta’s current experience with Ultra Ego, it’s safe to say that Whis will come out on top in this matchup.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh