Cosplayer hypes Dragon Ball fans with a perfect Caulifla makeover

Dragon Ball is one of the most popular anime franchises in the world. While the anime is now on hiatus, the manga is still being published on a monthly basis. This has left fans urging for more Dragon Ball content. Fortunately, there are plenty of talented cosplayers that contribute to the community by showcasing their love for anime, all while hyping up the fanbase.

In this case, Instagram user @elia.fery showcased her love for Dragon Ball Super with the perfect Caulifla makeover. While it has been some time since Universe 6 characters themselves have shown up in the franchise, the cosplayer managed to get the fans hyped up for the female Saiyan.

Dragon Ball fans fawn over cosplayer’s Caulifla makeover

Instagram user and TikToker EliaFery (@elia.fery) is widely known for her anime and comic character cosplays. Moreover, she has time and again cosplayed characters from the Dragon Ball franchise. While almost all of her cosplays manage to be hit amongst her followers, her Caulifla was special, given her extra effort to add in a background from the anime.

Considering Caulifla was part of Universe 6's team in the Tournament of Power, the battle arena for the same suited EliaFery's cosplay. In addition, the cosplayer managed to get the perfect tube top and pants to match the character's attire. Meanwhile, the Saiyan hair and the wristbands were a huge bonus.

Overall, EliaFery had successfully managed to perfect her Caulifla look as fans shared their thoughts in the comments.

Screenshot of comments in EliaFery's Caulifla cosplay post (Image via Sportskeeda/Instagram)

Firstly, fans loved EliaFery's cosplay as it seemed perfect to them. The franchise's fans praised the look and loved the cosplayer's efforts in bringing the Universe 6 character to life. Not many cosplayers cosplay as Caulifla, however, EliaFery, who has cosplayed several Dragon Ball characters, did not miss out on her. Some of the cosplayer's other Dragon Ball cosplays include Maron, Videl, Bulla, Android 18, Gohan, Trunks, Gine, and Android 21.

This is not the first time that EliaFery has posted her Caulifla cosplay. However, fans seem to not get bored of it as they fall in love with it even more. While fans were praising the cosplay, one fan suggested the possibility of seeing EliaFery's version of Caulifla Super Saiyan. With that, fans hope to see the cosplayer possibly come out with an alternate Caulifla cosplay in the future.

More about Caulifla from Dragon Ball Super

Caulifla as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Caulifla is a Saiyan from Planet Sadala, who participates as a member of the Universe 6's team in Zeno's Tournament of Power. She is the leader of a gang of Saiyans and is the younger sister of the retired captain of the Sadala Defense Forces, Renso.

When the Tournament of Power was announced, Cabba trained Caulifla into becoming a Super Saiyan and recruited her and her friend Kale as part of Universe 6's team. During the tournament, she managed to reach Super Saiyan 2 form and also fused with Kale to become Kefla and leave a huge impact on the match.

