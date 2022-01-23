3 Dragon Ball characters who can beat Ultra Instinct Goku with ease (& 3 who can't touch him)

Despite holding status as one of the strongest forms in Dragon Ball to date, Goku’s current mastery of Ultra Instinct (UI) is far from invincible. While Autonomous Ultra Instinct certainly takes a large step in closing that gap, Goku isn’t quite at that level yet.

As a result, his Ultra Instinct is far from a guaranteed win when used. While this may seem a ridiculous claim, there are undoubtedly Dragon Ball characters who would make short work of the form.

Here are three Dragon Ball characters who can beat Ultra Instinct Goku with ease along with three who can’t touch him.

3 Dragon Ball characters who can beat Ultra Instinct Goku with ease

1) Beerus

Beerus seen during the Super anime. (Image via Toei Animation)

As someone who seriously trains with an Autonomous Ultra Instinct Whis, UI Goku should be no problem for Beerus. Also a God of Destruction, Beerus has access to techniques against which UI provides no benefit.

Not only could Beerus easily defeat Ultra Instinct Goku, but he could do so instantly should he desire, a feat no one else on this list can achieve.

2) Granolah

Granolah in his colored and black and white appearances. (Image via Shueisha Shonen Jump)

As already seen in the Dragon Ball Super manga, Granolah was able to wipe the floor with an UI Goku. While Goku was able to land some hits, the battle felt as though Granolah was in control the entire time and never particularly pressed. Furthermore, he still had enough strength after their fight to defeat Ultra Ego Vegeta, emphasizing how easy the clash against Goku was.

3) Jiren

Jiren as seen during the Super anime. (Image via Toei Animation)

While Mastered Ultra Instinct (MUI) Goku did give Jiren a run for his money, he was unable to finish the job before the transformation came undone. Goku essentially admits he’s too enervated to beat Jiren by himself, which would’ve led to the latter's victory if not for 17 and Frieza’s intervention.

Were it a one-on-one matchup, Jiren probably would’ve defeated Goku with ease once the MUI transformation came undone.

3 Dragon Ball characters who can’t touch Ultra Instinct Goku

1) Krillin

Krillin as seen in the Super anime. (Image via Toei Animation)

Although a candidate for the title of Strongest Human in Dragon Ball, Krillin would be utterly hopeless against UI Goku. Goku’s bald best friend since the original series has seen his relevance decline in the later stages of Dragon Ball Z and beyond. By the time Super begins, Krillin’s relevancy is questionable at best and nearly non-existent with the addition of UI.

2) Gohan

Gohan as seen in the Dragon Ball Z anime. (Image via Toei Animation)

While there was a time where Gohan was stronger than his father, it was short lived and seems to be a fleeting memory. Gohan’s Super Saiyan 2 strength as a teenager was jaw-dropping, yet slacking in training has led to his incredible regression.

With the addition of Ultra Instinct, it’ll be quite some time before Gohan is even able to lay a finger on UI Goku.

3) Future Trunks

Future Trunks as seen in the Super anime. (Image via Toei Animation)

Although his Super Saiyan Rage powerup was certainly impressive and engaging, the transformation unfortunately wouldn’t help against UI Goku. Future Trunks simply doesn’t have the potential needed to access UI levels, let alone defeat a MUI Goku.

With the Gods of his Universe 7 timeline already dead as well, there’s no way for Trunks to train himself up to a similar level as UI.

