Dragon Ball Super is a series that is always a topic for debate in the franchise's fandom. The series has had a continuous problem with power-scaling and Frieza's constant improvements in such short notice has been a major cause for criticism since the Resurrection F film. However, the series is trying to make up for it.

When Frieza unlocked his "Black Frieza" form in front of Goku and Vegeta in the Dragon Ball Super manga, it was a very controversial moment. A lot of fans have been trying to make sense of why Frieza is capable of reaching such power levels, but they haven't gotten any answers yet.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Dragon Ball Super series.

Explaining Frieza's power in Dragon Ball Super

Frieza gaining his "Golden Frieza" form and reaching Vegeta and Goku's level in Resurrection F after four months of training was a colossal mistake by author Akira Toriyama and everybody else involved. It broke a lot of the series' logic and pushed power scaling to an even more critical state.

However, the recent "Black Frieza" form from the Dragon Ball Super manga makes a lot more sense. In the series, the characters develop their base form through training and every form works as a multiplier.

So, Tournament of Power Goku in his base form is a lot more powerful than Namek Saga Super Saiyan Goku. And when Tournament of Power Goku goes Super Saiyan 1, there is a specific multiplier.

It's important to understand how this works in Dragon Ball to understand how Frieza has become a lot stronger in recent events of the manga.

And while it is based on the mistake of Resurrection F, Toriyama and Toyotaro do a far better job here.

The nature of Frieza as a fighter

It has been established in Dragon Ball Super that Frieza is a prodigy of fighting and that he didn't need to train until his demise against Future Trunks at the start of the Cell arc in Z.

Without training, Frieza was the most powerful character in the series when he was the final boss of the Namek arc and Goku needed the biggest power-up, the Super Saiyan, to win.

Therefore, after the weird power-up he got during his resurrection in just four months, it was established that this was something he was capable of. Frieza trained in a Hyperbolic Time Chamber for ten years, learning to master his ki, taking from what he saw in Vegeta and Goku

He took advantage of his genetics to go even further, which is something that, whether fans like it or not, is now canon.

A ten-year progression, while adding layers to his fighting and training methods thanks to what he has seen his enemies do, makes sense. It is a much more natural development than what Dragon Ball Super originally did, which is something that a lot of fans were asking for.

Final thoughts

Dragon Ball Super has been a series with a lot of ups and downs, but the recent efforts in the manga by Toyotaro and Toriyama have been trying to fix those shortcomings.

In that regard, Frieza's improvement makes a lot of sense, especially considering what has already been established. And that is something that can work.

