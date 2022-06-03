Dragon Ball Super (Theory): Is Frieza turning good after the Tournament of Power?

Dragon Ball Super has introduced us to a lot of new characters and villains, but it has also featured the comeback of one of the most iconic enemies ever in the franchise, Frieza. The Galactic Emperor has been a recurring character throughout the series, and, rather unexpectedly, he has not always been a villain.

Many fans are comparing his new behavior and attitude towards our heroes with Vegeta’s following the Namek saga. His participation in the Tournament of Power was crucial in revealing that while he is still not a good guy, he could become one someday.

In this article, we will talk about some of the theories about Frieza’s future development in Dragon Ball Super.

Disclaimer: This article will reflect the author’s opinion and contain spoilers for Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super.

Will Dragon Ball Super’s Frieza become a good guy one day?

Since his first appearance during the Namek saga, Frieza slowly gained his place as one of the most evil and cruel villains in the Dragon Ball universe. After his fight with Goku, and his death at the hands of Future Trunks, he only came back occasionally but never again as a main villain.

Story continues below ad

However, Dragon Ball Super finally gave Frieza a chance to get his revenge. He even got a new form after training for the first time in his life, but ended up getting defeated again. After that, nobody expected to see him again, but fans were in for a surprise. He joined Universe 7’s team for the Tournament of Power.

His personality and evil ways did not appear to have changed since his last defeat. He even tried to destroy Goku with the Hakai energy that Sidra from Universe 9 used to destroy the Emperor. However, Frieza surprised everyone during the tournament by helping and cooperating with his former enemies. While he still claimed to be the same evil character we know, his attitude and outlook on life have started changing lately, little by little. So, is it possible that Frieza is taking his first steps to becoming a force of good?

Story continues below ad

Another one of Goku’s enemies becomes his friend

Dragon Ball has had no shortage of former villains becoming friends with the heroes after interacting with Goku for a while. Yamcha was first introduced as a bandit who hated Goku, and Piccolo wanted to kill the Saiyan as revenge for his father's death. Even Vegeta was one of the main villains throughout the first part of Z.

There is something about Goku’s kind and friendly personality that makes those who hate him ultimately find a true friend in him if they just give him a chance. Even though some characters may take longer than others to get used to the change, like Vegeta, they always end up considering him an important part of their lives.

DBanimators (psychodrama) @DBanimators -Vegeta wanted to kill Goku (now he's only obsessed with him).

-17 wanted to kill Goku (now he only wants a cruise).

-Freezer still wants to kill Goku, but his opportunism is stronger than his will of revenge. Having these former villains as allies is remarkable. -Vegeta wanted to kill Goku (now he's only obsessed with him).-17 wanted to kill Goku (now he only wants a cruise).-Freezer still wants to kill Goku, but his opportunism is stronger than his will of revenge. Having these former villains as allies is remarkable. https://t.co/AO5ARPGusJ

Story continues below ad

Frieza never really got the chance to interact with Goku after their fight, at least not until Dragon Ball Super. At the moment, Goku seems to think that Frieza is somewhat different from the tyrant we used to know. Frieza is by no means a good guy right now, but we have seen him change ever so slightly.

During his appearance in Dragon Ball Super: Broly, Frieza tried to obtain the Dragon Balls to obtain a wish. We all thought that he was going to finally going to obtain the immortality he was after, as stated previously. However, we learned that he just wanted to become a little taller, which was the first sign of his insecurities underneath the tough exterior.

Story continues below ad

Even though his reasons behind not wishing for immortality had nothing to do with a change of heart, he was also questioned about the desire of becoming invincible. His answer was that he did not want things to become boring, which happens to be a a very Goku answer.

Frieza then went on to kill Paragus in order to make Broly attack the Saiyans, proving that he is nowhere near being a good person. However, when Cheelai and Lemo left the planet to be with Broly, Frieza attempted to kill them but was stopped by Gogeta. Surprisingly, he listened.

Story continues below ad

Vegeta’s change of heart was not instantaneous either, even though he was significantly less evil than Frieza.

It appears that Frieza’s change has begun, and there is a chance that he could one day become an ally for the Z warriors in Dragon Ball Super's future adventures.

Anti-hero Frieza

Another theory points out the possibility of Frieza becoming an anti-hero, unlike the rest of the gang. He could probably become someone like Vegeta during the Android saga, that is willing to work with others to save the universe but still doing things their way.

Story continues below ad

Frieza can fit into that mold very well right now. He is not friends with the main cast and is probably not on their side most of the time, but he can form an alliance with them when needed. Frieza would never let go of his empire or his thirst for power, but it could be far less cruel than before.

He would enjoy his fights and confrontations with Goku and the rest, but his main goal would not be killing them or getting revenge. He would find some joy in the experience, and maybe become stronger at the same time.

Story continues below ad

In summation

Frieza is still a villain at the moment in Dragon Ball Super, but it seems like he is slowly changing from the cruel and evil emperor of the past to a more neutral opponent. In the future, we might see him take on the role of villain once again, but there a lot of signs that point to the contrary.

Frieza will be appearing in the upcoming Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie. We might learn more about the character'[s evolution in the movie. No matter what, Frieza will always be one of the most iconic characters in the franchise.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like Frieza to join the Z warriors? It would be unexpected but great! It does not fit his character 0 votes so far