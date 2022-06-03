Naruto vs. Goku: Twitter passes verdict on who would win between the two in a martial-arts fight

Twitter has erupted with discussion over a new type of Naruto versus Goku debate, with the initial question prompted by Twitter user @Coder_k24 (Coder). Coder asked who would win a fight between Naruto and Goku if neither had powers, were fully human, and only martial arts was used.

Fans of each series quickly jumped into the debate to defend their protagonist, with Naruto fans siding with their eponymous main character and Dragon Ball fans backing Goku.

Both sides have had plenty to say on the subject, with each making good arguments for why Goku or Naruto should win.

Follow along as this article breaks down this latest Naruto vs. Goku debate.

Twitter defenders rise to occasion in latest Naruto vs. Goku debate

The debate

Pranish_W @Coder_k24 Who's winning in a fight?

No powers, both humans,only martial arts

Naruto Vs Goku Who's winning in a fight? No powers, both humans,only martial arts Naruto Vs Goku https://t.co/ExjOlIW5CO

As mentioned above, Twitter user @Coder_k24 (Coder) sent out a tweet asking who would win in a fight between Goku and Naruto with a few key stipulations.

Story continues below ad

The no-power martial arts-based fight would see Goku lose the strength his Saiyan heritage naturally gives him.

drag @ks_hitij @Coder_k24 i'm sorry but naruto wins never seen goku do something like this the way he uses every move perfectly with no extra steps is just beautiful @Coder_k24 i'm sorry but naruto wins never seen goku do something like this the way he uses every move perfectly with no extra steps is just beautiful https://t.co/PtRNL8TWuN

Fans are arguing with everything they've got by using personal opinions, anecdotes, and footage of each character's skill in martial arts and fighting. One video posted in support of Naruto shows him flawlessly and almost effortlessly deflecting a series of attacks from Momoshiki Otsutsuki, citing the lack of wasted movements.

Story continues below ad

However, this prompted a Dragon Ball fan to pull their own footage of Goku’s fighting, albeit from the TeamFourStar Dragon Ball Z Abridged parody series.

Nevertheless, Goku’s movements are apparent in the footage, showing a similar lack of wasted movement and bounty of talent, skill, and strength.

Hentai Platinum 🔞 @Weebawan @Coder_k24 I'm gonna have to say Naruto. Most of Goku's physical strength and speed come from him being an alien from a race born for combat. But if he's human he doesn't have that. @Coder_k24 I'm gonna have to say Naruto. Most of Goku's physical strength and speed come from him being an alien from a race born for combat. But if he's human he doesn't have that.

Another supporter of the Hidden Leaf shinobi cited how the Earthbound Saiyan’s powers are mainly linked to his extraterrestrial origins. They continue, in another tweet, that Naruto is seen using actual martial arts skills in the aforementioned clip of his fight versus Momoshiki, whereas Goku’s main attacks come from his Saiyan heritage.

Story continues below ad

Hentai Platinum 🔞 @Weebawan @Coder_k24 And when you watch his fights with Momoshiki and Isshiki you actually see Naruto use real like martial arts skills. But most of Goku's fights are him throwing random punches and kicks even though he supposedly mastered multiple martial arts @Coder_k24 And when you watch his fights with Momoshiki and Isshiki you actually see Naruto use real like martial arts skills. But most of Goku's fights are him throwing random punches and kicks even though he supposedly mastered multiple martial arts

One Goku supporter posted a clip that shows similar martial arts skills from the legendary Z-Fighter. He’s seen facing off against Vegeta, where the two are engaged in hand-to-hand combat with no Ki techniques being used.

Goku’s movements are absolutely brilliant in the footage, exhibiting his true mastery of the discipline and demonstrating why he has a shot at winning in Naruto vs. Goku.

Story continues below ad

Many other fans have resorted to text posts, arguing why they feel their favorite hero should be the one winning the fight. Some fans certainly seem to feel more strongly about their opinions than others, making forceful points with well-thought-out comments.

Thankfully, the debates seem to be staying civil and friendly for the most part, which is always encouraging to see.

Naruto vs. Goku: Final thoughts

ZapOnL2 @zap_l2 @Coder_k24 people really saying naruto would win because his fight scenes look smoother they they go on to say “show me a scene where goku fought likr this” then they get showed a scene and dont respond all im saying is goku wins minimal diff with no powers @Coder_k24 people really saying naruto would win because his fight scenes look smoother they they go on to say “show me a scene where goku fought likr this” then they get showed a scene and dont respond all im saying is goku wins minimal diff with no powers

While the matchup may be hypothetical, Naruto vs. Goku has the potential to attract logical arguments for either character to win. However, there is one fighter more likely to come out on top in the battle of Naruto vs. Goku, and that’s the latter.

Story continues below ad

KC @KiCorpYT

1. Naruto is a smarter fighter and a better strategists. His plans help him beat superior foes. Goku relies purely on strength ever since Z. 2. A much better set of abillities and techniques How does Goku take on a 1000 wqual opponents at once? @Coder_k24 Naruto, and it's not even a fight.1. Naruto is a smarter fighter and a better strategists. His plans help him beat superior foes. Goku relies purely on strength ever since Z. 2. A much better set of abillities and techniques How does Goku take on a 1000 wqual opponents at once? @Coder_k24 Naruto, and it's not even a fight. 1. Naruto is a smarter fighter and a better strategists. His plans help him beat superior foes. Goku relies purely on strength ever since Z. 2. A much better set of abillities and techniques How does Goku take on a 1000 wqual opponents at once?

Although Naruto’s skills in martial arts and taijutsu are extraordinary, Goku has been formally training himself in fighting since childhood. Assuming he retains his experience and skills in this theoretical throwdown, the Earthbound Saiyan undoubtedly has the edge over the Seventh Hokage.

Keith Langley🉐⚡🔥☯🌏🏴‍☠️🎮🍥 @keithlangley27 @Coder_k24 Alot of ya didn't watch the OG Dragon Ball and it shows by your comments @Coder_k24 Alot of ya didn't watch the OG Dragon Ball and it shows by your comments https://t.co/NGOHe1ZP4k

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

LIVE POLL Q. Who do you think would win this conditional matchup? Goku! Naruto! 0 votes so far