Naruto vs. Goku: Twitter passes verdict on who would win between the two in a martial-arts fight

Twitter has erupted with discussion over a new type of Naruto versus Goku debate, with the initial question prompted by Twitter user @Coder_k24 (Coder). Coder asked who would win a fight between Naruto and Goku if neither had powers, were fully human, and only martial arts was used.
Fans of each series quickly jumped into the debate to defend their protagonist, with Naruto fans siding with their eponymous main character and Dragon Ball fans backing Goku.
Both sides have had plenty to say on the subject, with each making good arguments for why Goku or Naruto should win.
Follow along as this article breaks down this latest Naruto vs. Goku debate.
Twitter defenders rise to occasion in latest Naruto vs. Goku debate
The debate
As mentioned above, Twitter user @Coder_k24 (Coder) sent out a tweet asking who would win in a fight between Goku and Naruto with a few key stipulations.
The no-power martial arts-based fight would see Goku lose the strength his Saiyan heritage naturally gives him.
Fans are arguing with everything they've got by using personal opinions, anecdotes, and footage of each character's skill in martial arts and fighting. One video posted in support of Naruto shows him flawlessly and almost effortlessly deflecting a series of attacks from Momoshiki Otsutsuki, citing the lack of wasted movements.
However, this prompted a Dragon Ball fan to pull their own footage of Goku’s fighting, albeit from the TeamFourStar Dragon Ball Z Abridged parody series.
Nevertheless, Goku’s movements are apparent in the footage, showing a similar lack of wasted movement and bounty of talent, skill, and strength.
Another supporter of the Hidden Leaf shinobi cited how the Earthbound Saiyan’s powers are mainly linked to his extraterrestrial origins. They continue, in another tweet, that Naruto is seen using actual martial arts skills in the aforementioned clip of his fight versus Momoshiki, whereas Goku’s main attacks come from his Saiyan heritage.
One Goku supporter posted a clip that shows similar martial arts skills from the legendary Z-Fighter. He’s seen facing off against Vegeta, where the two are engaged in hand-to-hand combat with no Ki techniques being used.
Goku’s movements are absolutely brilliant in the footage, exhibiting his true mastery of the discipline and demonstrating why he has a shot at winning in Naruto vs. Goku.
Many other fans have resorted to text posts, arguing why they feel their favorite hero should be the one winning the fight. Some fans certainly seem to feel more strongly about their opinions than others, making forceful points with well-thought-out comments.
Thankfully, the debates seem to be staying civil and friendly for the most part, which is always encouraging to see.
Naruto vs. Goku: Final thoughts
While the matchup may be hypothetical, Naruto vs. Goku has the potential to attract logical arguments for either character to win. However, there is one fighter more likely to come out on top in the battle of Naruto vs. Goku, and that’s the latter.
Although Naruto’s skills in martial arts and taijutsu are extraordinary, Goku has been formally training himself in fighting since childhood. Assuming he retains his experience and skills in this theoretical throwdown, the Earthbound Saiyan undoubtedly has the edge over the Seventh Hokage.
Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.
