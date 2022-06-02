One Piece Episode 1020: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

One Piece Episode 1020 is set to release this weekend all around the globe, continuing the Roof Piece saga for fans of the anime everywhere. Manga fans have long read about the events that will transpire in One Piece Episode 1020 and beyond, but anime-only viewers are certainly in for a treat.

Roof Piece has undoubtedly delivered what it promises thus far, with the most recent string of episodes leading up to One Piece Episode 1020 boasting some of the best high-quality animation in the entire series. Fans have been very happy with the production quality of this section of the Wano arc so far, and hope that One Piece Episode 1020 will continue this trend.

Follow along as this article breaks down all available information regarding One Piece Episode 1020, as well as what the episode is likely to cover.

One Piece Episode 1020 set to continue Straw Hats vs. Tobi Roppo

Release date and time, where to watch

One Piece Episode 1020 will broadcast in Japan on the morning of Sunday, June 5 at 11 AM via local syndication networks. The highly-anticipated episode will be available for most international viewers early Sunday morning, with some parts of the world seeing the episode late Saturday evening.

International viewers can stream the episode via Funimation and Crunchyroll streaming services, with the latter having the episode available to stream immediately as it airs in Japan. Funimation users will have to wait a few hours for the episode to become available on their servers, but it should be available in the early hours of Sunday morning. The airing time will vary based on different time zones:

Pacific Time: 7PM PDT (June 4)

Eastern Time: 10PM PDT (June 4)

Indian time: 7:30AM IST (June 5)

British Time: 3AM BST (June 5)

European Time: 4AM CEST (June 5)

Philippine Time: 10AM PHT (June 5)

Japanese Standard Time: 11AM JST (June 5)

Australia Time: 11:30 AM ACST (June 5)

Warning: The following section will contain legitimate, confirmed spoilers for One Piece Episode 1020.

What to expect (spoilers)

Pirate Davey @davidthemystic One Piece episode 1019 was really good. I love how they focused on tama and her Journey to Onagashima. Otama MVP! The scenes with Franky were great, general Franky not disappointing. Can't wait for episode 1020 with Sanji! #onepiece One Piece episode 1019 was really good. I love how they focused on tama and her Journey to Onagashima. Otama MVP! The scenes with Franky were great, general Franky not disappointing. Can't wait for episode 1020 with Sanji! #onepiece https://t.co/XJax5qwqIP

Episode 1020 will most likely begin by adapting the final four pages of Chapter 1004, since Episode 1019 featured the first two-thirds of that chapter. These pages will see Black Maria attempting to convince Sanji to call for Robin, as well as Bao Huang announcing that there’s an extra person in the room where the Scabbards are.

The first 11 pages of Chapter 1005 will also likely be incorporated into the episode, with the eleventh page providing an ideal stopping point for the anime. The first few pages of the issue see Black Maria trying to convince Sanji further to call for Robin, to the point of even beating him up as punishment for his defiance.

Eventually, Sanji submits and calls for Robin’s help, as shots from the battlefield and people reacting to his cry for help are seen. The reactions of Chopper, Bepo, and Hawkins are initially showcased, followed by those of Jinbe, Who’s Who, Franky, Sasaki, Marco, Nami, and Usopp. The reactions are certainly mixed, but the Straw Hats generally seem unconcerned for their comrade.

Black Maria, meanwhile, reveals that she won’t be letting Sanji go even though he did call for Robin. As she’s about to corporally punish him again, the Devil Child herself arrives on the scene, laying out Black Maria just in time. The episode will most likely end on Robin’s line about the demon part of her emerging, leaving the rest of the chapter for the next episode.

In summation

One Piece Episode 1020 is set to be an exciting episode which will see yet another Straw Hat versus Tobi Roppo showdown being set up. While some fans have deemed the Sanji and Black Maria scenes to be unnecessary and annoying, their payoff will most likely be celebrated this weekend once the episode airs.

Additionally, the anime will most likely be adding fight scenes for one of the matchups in the upcoming episode due to time constraints. While it is possible that One Piece Episode 1020 will instead choose to adapt the whole of Chapter 1005, the former scenario is more likely.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as the year of the series’ 25th anniversary progresses.

