One Piece: Could Nico Robin also have a Mythical Human-Human Fruit?

Recent One Piece reveals surrounding Luffy’s true Devil Fruit have lit a fire in the series’ community. In particular, there are many suspicions that other Mythological Human-Human Fruits may be hiding in plain sight.

One particular subject of these theories is Nico Robin, whose Flower-Flower Fruit has long been the subject of many One Piece theories. Now, it seems the angle of these ideas has shifted to center around the Mythological Human-Human Fruit variety, with fans pointing to many Hindu gods as potential inspirations.

Follow along as this article breaks down these One Piece theories and explains exactly what mythological figures could be tethered to Robin’s fruit.

Warning: This article contains spoilers pertaining to the One Piece manga.

Luffy’s Human-Human Fruit reveal sparks fire in One Piece community

Robin’s potential true fruit

As aforementioned, One Piece recently revealed protagonist Monkey D. Luffy’s Paramecia Gum-Gum Fruit to be a Mythological Zoan Human-Human Fruit. The exact model is called the Nika Model, referencing the in-series Sun God, Nika.

Twitter user @Pangea_Castle has recently posed the question of whether Nico Robin’s true Devil Fruit could be the Mythical Human-Human Fruit, Model: Asura. The term Asura refers to a group of Hindu deities, which are typically portrayed as having multiple arms. They’re also usually categorized as the enemies of the Gods, which fits with her Devil Child moniker.

Building the general argument for Nico Robin having a Zoan type Devil Fruit, @Pangea_Castle seems to cite the One Piece Wiki’s description of her. The text describes her as being incredibly agile, having a massive pool of stamina, and possessing remarkable recovery powers and speed. Additionally, the text emphasizes her strength displayed via various feats.

Others are pointing out that the Hindu Goddess Lakshmi may be a better fit for her Devil Fruit inspiration. Lakshmi is the Goddess of many things, one of them being fertility which is remotely related to flowers.

There have also been color spreads drawn by author Eiichiro Oda which seem to take inspiration from Lakshmi for Robin’s outfit in said color spreads.

Also Oda made this drawing: @Pangea_Castle Makes complete sense because her powers are not directly related to flowers. But I would say godess Laksmi.Also Oda made this drawing: @Pangea_Castle Makes complete sense because her powers are not directly related to flowers. But I would say godess Laksmi.Also Oda made this drawing: https://t.co/MaFvjxptv8

The final guess which fans have offered for this discussion is that the inspiration behind Robin’s Devil Fruit is Avalokiteshvara. Also known as the Kannon in Japanese Buddhism, Avalokiteshvara is an Earthly manifestation of the Buddha Amitabha.

One of its most well-recognized appearances is in the series Naruto, where First Hokage Hashirama Senju uses a jutsu called the Thousand-Armed Kannon. The deity has also been used as a motif in Hunter x Hunter for fan-favorite character, Chairman Netero.

The linking of Robin’s true Devil Fruit to this thousand-armed deity is clear, and arguably one of the most sensible presented here. While there’s significantly less evidence for Robin’s Devil Fruit being of a similar class as Luffy’s, the Kannon is undoubtedly one of the most likely candidates.

In summation

While this is all purely speculative, with somewhat minimal evidence thus far in the story, there are nevertheless clear inspirations and connections that can be made. The One Piece community has seemingly become obsessed with the Human-Human Fruit as a concept in recent weeks.

Although the evidence for the claims presented here is somewhat sparse, the inspiration behind these connections being made is evident. At the very least, they are sensible guesses, even if the actual evidence behind them is lacking.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

