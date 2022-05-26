New One Piece Film: Red poster teases Gear Fifth presence in upcoming movie

A new One Piece Film: Red poster seems to have been leaked via a photo for an upcoming Shonen Jump magazine, and it seems to reveal significant details of the film. Assuming the photo and poster are indeed legitimate, it seems that the recently introduced Gear Fifth powerup will be featured in the upcoming movie.

The news comes as a shocking surprise to fans who didn’t think One Piece Film: Red would debut Gear Fifth before the series’ anime did. However, assuming the photo and poster are indeed legitimate, this certainly seems to certainly be the case, given this latest information.

Follow along as this article breaks down the new One Piece Film: Red poster leak and what it could mean for the film and mainline anime series.

One Piece Film: Red poster leak seemingly announces Gear Fifth’s presence

The leak

New Film RED poster. Is this implying Gear 5th will be used in the movie?

Recently, Twitter user @Soul_StormOP posted a tweet that featured a photo of a new One Piece Film: Red poster. The glossy shine of the poster would seem to indicate it's being featured in some sort of magazine, most likely under the Shonen Jump branch. While still unconfirmed, the assumption is that this is indeed a legitimate poster for the movie.

With that assumption in mind, it seems fans will be able to see Luffy’s new Gear Fifth form in action much earlier than previously thought. The anime is currently over 40 chapters behind the debut of Gear Fifth, and it will likely take more than a year to catch up to it, given the anime’s current adaptation pace.

Additionally, the inclusion of Gear Fifth in an anime film before the transformation debuts in the mainline anime series is something that has prior precedent. Gear Second was showcased in a franchise film before debuting in the mainline series, as did Gear Fourth’s Bounceman form.

Dirkoin @Dirkoin @CaptainRyno28 @Soul_StormOP Both gear second and boundman were revealed in movies before they were shown in the anime @CaptainRyno28 @Soul_StormOP Both gear second and boundman were revealed in movies before they were shown in the anime

Fans seem to be torn over this latest leaked news for One Piece Film: Red. Some are happy that they’ll get to see Gear Fifth in an animated format much earlier than they otherwise would have, while others are upset that the latest form in the manga is being rushed into an adaptation via the upcoming franchise movie.

The general reception, however, seems predominantly positive. Many fans are specifically citing the wait for Gear Fifth due to the anime’s poor pacing as to why including the form in Film: Red is a good decision. While not everyone shares this opinion, a vast majority of the fanbase does seem to.

In summation

While opinions are certainly split on this latest One Piece Film: Red news, a majority of fans seem excited about the prospect of getting an early look at the animated Gear Fifth. The wait for the form to appear in the anime would be nearly a year, and its inclusion in Film: Red would certainly beat that timeframe.

There are certainly positives and negatives to both approaches, all of which center around the fans’ experience regarding their first time seeing the form. Additionally, this could also be an indication that One Piece Film: Red might indeed end up being the first canon film for the franchise.

Be sure to keep up with all the One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

